PREP FOOTBALL= Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 52, Princeton 12 Adams-Friendship 39, Westfield 0 Alma-Pepin 56, Blair-Taylor 24 Almond-Bancroft 52, Newman Catholic…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 52, Princeton 12

Adams-Friendship 39, Westfield 0

Alma-Pepin 56, Blair-Taylor 24

Almond-Bancroft 52, Newman Catholic 14

Altoona 16, Viroqua 7

Amherst 49, Spencer 14

Aquinas 28, Westby 20

Ashland 7, Merrill 6

Athens 28, Alma Center Lincoln 18

Auburndale 44, Marathon 29

Badger 56, Burlington 28

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Osceola 14

Baraboo 42, La Crosse Logan 17

Bay Port 70, Green Bay Southwest 0

Beaver Dam 27, Watertown 21

Belleville 18, Fennimore 6

Black Hawk 12, River Ridge 6

Black River Falls 14, Arcadia 12

Bonduel 28, Marinette 7

Boyceville 28, Glenwood City 0

Brodhead 47, Dodgeville 7

Brookfield Academy 35, Kenosha Christian Life 13

Brookfield East 49, West Allis Central 0

Bruce 62, Lake Holcombe 0

Cadott 12, Clear Lake 0

Cashton 14, Bangor 10

Catholic Memorial 35, New Berlin West 7

Cedarburg 27, Hartford 10

Chequamegon 26, Washburn 16

Clinton 33, Markesan 6

Cochrane-Fountain City 41, Augusta 6

Colby 43, Pittsville 16

Columbus 48, Edgewood 8

Crandon 48, Gwinn, Mich. 6

Crivitz 38, Tomahawk 30

Cumberland 21, Bloomer 8

D.C. Everest 21, Wisconsin Rapids 14

Darlington 20, Mineral Point 13

Deerfield 29, St. Mary 27

Durand-Arkansaw 59, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Edgar 43, Abbotsford 0

Eleva-Strum 30, Whitehall 14

Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 20

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 80, Williams Bay 38

Elmwood-Plum City 60, Colfax 32

Evansville 23, Jefferson 20

Fall River/Rio 45, Pardeeville 43

Flambeau 70, Luck 40

Florence 60, Niagara 6

Fond du Lac 35, Appleton East 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Little Chute 19

Germantown 44, West Allis Hale 28

Gilman 28, Owen-Withee 6

Grafton 54, Shorewood 0

Grantsburg 50, Unity 22

Greenfield 60, South Milwaukee 29

Hamilton 50, Marquette University 21

Hillsboro 25, Riverdale 20

Holmen 27, Sparta 24

Homestead 32, West Bend East 6

Horicon 35, Cambridge 28

Hortonville 56, Wausau East 0

Hudson 48, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Hurley def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit

Iola-Scandinavia 18, Loyal 16

Ithaca 44, Boscobel 6

Janesville Parker 38, Madison West 6

Johnson Creek 43, Lourdes Academy 0

Kaukauna 42, Oshkosh West 35

Kenosha Bradford 31, Racine Park 21

Kenosha Indian Trail 47, Racine Horlick 38

Kettle Moraine 15, Waukesha West 6

Kewaunee 47, Mishicot 6

Kiel 49, Chilton 19

Kimberly 48, Oshkosh North 13

Kingdom Prep 46, Aurora Central Catholic, Ill. 20

La Crosse Central 23, Tomah 7

Ladysmith 42, Hurley 26

Lake Country Lutheran 24, Martin Luther 6

Lake Mills 20, New Glarus 0

Lakeland 19, Antigo 7

Lakeside Lutheran 43, Turner 13

Lena 48, Algoma 20

Lodi 44, Milwaukee Science 14

Lomira 49, North Fond du Lac 0

Luck def. Valley Christian, forfeit

Luther 35, Brookwood 0

Luxemburg-Casco 24, Freedom 14

Manitowoc 40, Green Bay West 32

Marshall 42, Dodgeland 6

Marshfield 71, Appleton West 6

Mauston 42, Poynette 23

Mayville 19, Omro 7

McFarland 39, Edgerton 33

Medford Area 36, Hayward 7

Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence 8

Menasha 44, Sheboygan South 21

Menomonee Falls 21, Brookfield Central 7

Menomonie 40, Eau Claire North 14

Middleton 33, Janesville Craig 13

Milton 28, Portage 21

Milw. King 35, Milwaukee Riverside University 0

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 20, Milw. Bay View 14

Milwaukee South 20, Milw. Washington 2

Monona Grove 70, DeForest 62

Monroe 48, Delavan-Darien 0

Mosinee 42, Rhinelander 0

Mount Horeb 42, Fort Atkinson 14

Mukwonago 28, Arrowhead 14

Muskego 2, Waukesha South 0

Neenah 7, Appleton North 6

New Auburn 25, Prairie Farm 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 16, Wauwatosa East 14

New Holstein 27, Brillion 7

New Lisbon 48, Necedah 0

New London 16, Seymour 14

New Richmond 39, Chippewa Falls 7

Nicolet 38, West Bend West 0

North Crawford 36, Kickapoo 0

Northwestern 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Northwood 37, Winter 0

Notre Dame 54, Green Bay Preble 0

Oakfield 88, Menominee Indian 0

Oconomowoc 34, Waukesha North 28

Oconto Falls 36, Coleman 8

Onalaska 33, Reedsburg Area 13

Phillips 52, Mellen 16

Pius XI Catholic 37, Milwaukee Lutheran 14

Platteville 47, Lancaster 46

Plymouth 42, Waupun 0

Port Edwards 51, Marion/Tigerton 26

Potosi 65, Pecatonica 6

Prairie du Chien 43, River Valley 12

Prescott 61, Amery 21

Pulaski 28, Ashwaubenon 3

Racine Case 54, Kenosha Tremper 6

Racine Lutheran 28, Saint Francis 3

Racine St. Catherine’s 49, St Thomas More 0

Randolph 38, Cambria-Friesland 14

Rice Lake 46, Ellsworth 8

Richland Center 21, Wautoma 17

River Falls 37, Superior 8

Rosholt 24, Webster 18

Royall 34, Highland 30

Saint Croix Central 51, Somerset 22

Sheboygan North 55, Green Bay East 8

Shell Lake 68, Frederic 22

Slinger 35, Whitefish Bay 21

Southern Door 56, Peshtigo 0

Southwestern 48, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14

Spooner 45, Barron 28

Spring Valley 48, Turtle Lake 6

St. Croix Falls 45, Cameron 36

Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville 14

Stevens Point 27, Wausau West 7

Stoughton 19, Sauk Prairie 14

Stratford 44, Nekoosa 8

Sturgeon Bay 20, Oconto 6

Sun Prairie 42, Oregon 21

Three Lakes 72, Elcho/White Lake 8

Two Rivers 49, Kohler 7

University School of Milwaukee 20, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Valders 20, Roncalli 14

Verona 7, Madison Memorial 0

Waterford 45, Elkhorn Area 16

Waterloo 56, Palmyra-Eagle 42

Watertown Luther Prep 42, Brown Deer 6

Waunakee 58, Sun Prairie West 0

Wausaukee 38, Sevastopol 30

Wauwatosa West 15, Pewaukee 14

Wauzeka-Steuben 35, Iowa-Grant 0

West De Pere 28, De Pere 14

West Salem 27, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20

Westosha Central 59, Union Grove 26

Weyauwega-Fremont 20, Shiocton 14

Whitewater 38, Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 2

Whitewater def. East Troy, forfeit

Whitnall 49, Cudahy 7

Wilmot 26, Beloit Memorial 21

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20, Laconia 0

Winneconne 28, Shawano 6

Wisconsin Dells 41, Clintonville 20

Wisconsin Heights 38, De Soto 2

Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Greendale 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Manawa 7

Wrightstown 41, Denmark 7

Xavier 35, Waupaca 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.