PREP FOOTBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 52, Princeton 12
Adams-Friendship 39, Westfield 0
Alma-Pepin 56, Blair-Taylor 24
Almond-Bancroft 52, Newman Catholic 14
Altoona 16, Viroqua 7
Amherst 49, Spencer 14
Aquinas 28, Westby 20
Ashland 7, Merrill 6
Athens 28, Alma Center Lincoln 18
Auburndale 44, Marathon 29
Badger 56, Burlington 28
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Osceola 14
Baraboo 42, La Crosse Logan 17
Bay Port 70, Green Bay Southwest 0
Beaver Dam 27, Watertown 21
Belleville 18, Fennimore 6
Black Hawk 12, River Ridge 6
Black River Falls 14, Arcadia 12
Bonduel 28, Marinette 7
Boyceville 28, Glenwood City 0
Brodhead 47, Dodgeville 7
Brookfield Academy 35, Kenosha Christian Life 13
Brookfield East 49, West Allis Central 0
Bruce 62, Lake Holcombe 0
Cadott 12, Clear Lake 0
Cashton 14, Bangor 10
Catholic Memorial 35, New Berlin West 7
Cedarburg 27, Hartford 10
Chequamegon 26, Washburn 16
Clinton 33, Markesan 6
Cochrane-Fountain City 41, Augusta 6
Colby 43, Pittsville 16
Columbus 48, Edgewood 8
Crandon 48, Gwinn, Mich. 6
Crivitz 38, Tomahawk 30
Cumberland 21, Bloomer 8
D.C. Everest 21, Wisconsin Rapids 14
Darlington 20, Mineral Point 13
Deerfield 29, St. Mary 27
Durand-Arkansaw 59, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Edgar 43, Abbotsford 0
Eleva-Strum 30, Whitehall 14
Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 20
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 80, Williams Bay 38
Elmwood-Plum City 60, Colfax 32
Evansville 23, Jefferson 20
Fall River/Rio 45, Pardeeville 43
Flambeau 70, Luck 40
Florence 60, Niagara 6
Fond du Lac 35, Appleton East 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Little Chute 19
Germantown 44, West Allis Hale 28
Gilman 28, Owen-Withee 6
Grafton 54, Shorewood 0
Grantsburg 50, Unity 22
Greenfield 60, South Milwaukee 29
Hamilton 50, Marquette University 21
Hillsboro 25, Riverdale 20
Holmen 27, Sparta 24
Homestead 32, West Bend East 6
Horicon 35, Cambridge 28
Hortonville 56, Wausau East 0
Hudson 48, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Hurley def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit
Iola-Scandinavia 18, Loyal 16
Ithaca 44, Boscobel 6
Janesville Parker 38, Madison West 6
Johnson Creek 43, Lourdes Academy 0
Kaukauna 42, Oshkosh West 35
Kenosha Bradford 31, Racine Park 21
Kenosha Indian Trail 47, Racine Horlick 38
Kettle Moraine 15, Waukesha West 6
Kewaunee 47, Mishicot 6
Kiel 49, Chilton 19
Kimberly 48, Oshkosh North 13
Kingdom Prep 46, Aurora Central Catholic, Ill. 20
La Crosse Central 23, Tomah 7
Ladysmith 42, Hurley 26
Lake Country Lutheran 24, Martin Luther 6
Lake Mills 20, New Glarus 0
Lakeland 19, Antigo 7
Lakeside Lutheran 43, Turner 13
Lena 48, Algoma 20
Lodi 44, Milwaukee Science 14
Lomira 49, North Fond du Lac 0
Luck def. Valley Christian, forfeit
Luther 35, Brookwood 0
Luxemburg-Casco 24, Freedom 14
Manitowoc 40, Green Bay West 32
Marshall 42, Dodgeland 6
Marshfield 71, Appleton West 6
Mauston 42, Poynette 23
Mayville 19, Omro 7
McFarland 39, Edgerton 33
Medford Area 36, Hayward 7
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence 8
Menasha 44, Sheboygan South 21
Menomonee Falls 21, Brookfield Central 7
Menomonie 40, Eau Claire North 14
Middleton 33, Janesville Craig 13
Milton 28, Portage 21
Milw. King 35, Milwaukee Riverside University 0
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 20, Milw. Bay View 14
Milwaukee South 20, Milw. Washington 2
Monona Grove 70, DeForest 62
Monroe 48, Delavan-Darien 0
Mosinee 42, Rhinelander 0
Mount Horeb 42, Fort Atkinson 14
Mukwonago 28, Arrowhead 14
Muskego 2, Waukesha South 0
Neenah 7, Appleton North 6
New Auburn 25, Prairie Farm 20
New Berlin Eisenhower 16, Wauwatosa East 14
New Holstein 27, Brillion 7
New Lisbon 48, Necedah 0
New London 16, Seymour 14
New Richmond 39, Chippewa Falls 7
Nicolet 38, West Bend West 0
North Crawford 36, Kickapoo 0
Northwestern 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Northwood 37, Winter 0
Notre Dame 54, Green Bay Preble 0
Oakfield 88, Menominee Indian 0
Oconomowoc 34, Waukesha North 28
Oconto Falls 36, Coleman 8
Onalaska 33, Reedsburg Area 13
Phillips 52, Mellen 16
Pius XI Catholic 37, Milwaukee Lutheran 14
Platteville 47, Lancaster 46
Plymouth 42, Waupun 0
Port Edwards 51, Marion/Tigerton 26
Potosi 65, Pecatonica 6
Prairie du Chien 43, River Valley 12
Prescott 61, Amery 21
Pulaski 28, Ashwaubenon 3
Racine Case 54, Kenosha Tremper 6
Racine Lutheran 28, Saint Francis 3
Racine St. Catherine’s 49, St Thomas More 0
Randolph 38, Cambria-Friesland 14
Rice Lake 46, Ellsworth 8
Richland Center 21, Wautoma 17
River Falls 37, Superior 8
Rosholt 24, Webster 18
Royall 34, Highland 30
Saint Croix Central 51, Somerset 22
Sheboygan North 55, Green Bay East 8
Shell Lake 68, Frederic 22
Slinger 35, Whitefish Bay 21
Southern Door 56, Peshtigo 0
Southwestern 48, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14
Spooner 45, Barron 28
Spring Valley 48, Turtle Lake 6
St. Croix Falls 45, Cameron 36
Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville 14
Stevens Point 27, Wausau West 7
Stoughton 19, Sauk Prairie 14
Stratford 44, Nekoosa 8
Sturgeon Bay 20, Oconto 6
Sun Prairie 42, Oregon 21
Three Lakes 72, Elcho/White Lake 8
Two Rivers 49, Kohler 7
University School of Milwaukee 20, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Valders 20, Roncalli 14
Verona 7, Madison Memorial 0
Waterford 45, Elkhorn Area 16
Waterloo 56, Palmyra-Eagle 42
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Brown Deer 6
Waunakee 58, Sun Prairie West 0
Wausaukee 38, Sevastopol 30
Wauwatosa West 15, Pewaukee 14
Wauzeka-Steuben 35, Iowa-Grant 0
West De Pere 28, De Pere 14
West Salem 27, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20
Westosha Central 59, Union Grove 26
Weyauwega-Fremont 20, Shiocton 14
Whitewater 38, Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 2
Whitewater def. East Troy, forfeit
Whitnall 49, Cudahy 7
Wilmot 26, Beloit Memorial 21
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20, Laconia 0
Winneconne 28, Shawano 6
Wisconsin Dells 41, Clintonville 20
Wisconsin Heights 38, De Soto 2
Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Greendale 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Manawa 7
Wrightstown 41, Denmark 7
Xavier 35, Waupaca 14
