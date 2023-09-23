PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 40, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 34
Beulah 22, Hazen 8
Bowman County 22, Heart River 16
Cavalier 28, Rugby 0
Central Cass 43, Hillsboro-Central Valley 0
Central McLean 38, Surrey 30
Des Lacs-Burlington 34, South Prairie 8
Devils Lake 27, Dickinson 7
Dickinson Trinity 33, Shiloh 14
Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 62, Oak Grove Lutheran 8
Fargo North 28, Fargo South 27
Fargo Shanley 48, Century 35
Four Winds 42, St. John 28
Grafton 42, Harvey-Wells County 13
Grant Co/Flasher 38, Kidder County 8
Hettinger County 14, New Salem-Almont 8
Jamestown 47, Wahpeton 6
Kenmare-Bowbells 58, Velva 0
Killdeer 12, Southern McLean 6
Kindred 21, Oakes 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 42, Park River Area 0
Lewis and Clark/Our Redeemers 54, TGU 0
Lisbon 32, Carrington 27
Mandan 35, St. Mary’s 14
Maple River 38, Hatton-Northwood 20
May-Port CG 34, Northern Cass 19
Midway-Minto 48, Larimore 44
Minot 26, Fargo Davies 0
Mon-Dak 48, Savage, Mont. 18
Napoleon/G-S 30, Hettinger/Scranton 26
Nedrose 24, Ray/Powers Lake 21
New Rockford-Sheyenne 8, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 6
North Prairie 56, LaMoure/L-M 34
North Star 46, North Border 14
Pine Ridge, S.D. 44, Standing Rock 0
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 26, Beach 20
Richland 8, Griggs/Midkota 2
Sargent County 65, Hankinson 32
Sheyenne 38, Grand Forks Red River 14
South Border 34, Linton/HMB 6
Thompson 22, Bottineau 0
Tioga 44, Divide County 0
Valley City 14, West Fargo Horace 13
Watford City 43, Turtle Mountain 0
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 62, Dunseith 18
Williston 33, Legacy 15
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 67, Enderlin 6
