PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GC 27, Riverside, Oakland 15

ADM, Adel 42, Boone 0

Akron-Westfield 36, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7

Albia 37, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Algona 48, Charles City 0

Alta-Aurelia 44, South O’Brien, Paullina 27

Anamosa 38, West Liberty 16

Ankeny 48, Iowa City West 21

Ankeny Centennial 72, Des Moines, East 0

Assumption, Davenport 38, Fort Madison 7

Atlantic 20, Knoxville 17

Audubon 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 16

B-G-M 55, Montezuma 50

Bedford 76, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 6

Bellevue 49, Postville 0

Benton Community 38, Fairfield 0

Bettendorf 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 7

Bishop Garrigan 60, Rockford 0

Bondurant Farrar 42, Newton 21

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41, Sidney 12

CAM, Anita 36, Exira 12

CAM, Anita 36, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Camanche 35, Tipton 7

Cedar Falls 33, Linn-Mar, Marion 21

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 61, Iowa City High 34

Cedar Rapids, Washington 21, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 13

Centerville 27, Chariton 14

Central Decatur, Leon 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 16

Central Lyon 52, Cherokee, Washington 7

Clarinda 44, Interstate 35,Truro 7

Clarksville 62, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 22

Clear Creek-Amana 28, Oskaloosa 21

Clear Lake 10, Webster City 2

Colo-NESCO 38, Baxter 16

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 55, Highland, Riverside 0

Creston 25, Harlan 22

Dallas Center-Grimes 35, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Danville 41, Wapello 14

Decorah 42, Mason City 0

Denison-Schleswig 15, Fort Dodge 12

Denver 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Des Moines Christian 47, Saydel 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 21, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 14

Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 58, West Central, Maynard 0

Eldon Cardinal 18, Colfax-Mingo 13

Emmetsburg 40, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 23

Forest City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, East Mills 22

GMG, Garwin 54, Tripoli 52

Gilbert 49, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38, Janesville 8

Glidden-Ralston 38, Collins-Maxwell 6

Grand View Christian 31, West Central Valley, Stuart 22

Hinton 37, Lawton-Bronson 21

Hudson 28, Alburnett 19

Humboldt 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

Independence 39, Central Clinton, DeWitt 13

Indianola 30, Ballard 27

Iowa Falls-Alden 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 30

Keokuk 47, Washington 0

Kingsley-Pierson 34, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39, Greene County 3

Lake Mills 20, North Union 12

Lamoni 58, Melcher-Dallas 20

Le Mars 14, Spencer 7

Lenox 54, East Union, Afton 8

Lewis Central 49, Glenwood 21

Lisbon 17, Pekin 7

Logan-Magnolia 34, Tri-Center, Neola 21

Lone Tree 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 22

MOC-Floyd Valley 40, Carroll 34

Madrid 13, Earlham 6

Manson Northwest Webster 39, Eagle Grove 0

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Marshalltown 44, Ottumwa 7

Mediapolis 50, West Burlington 18

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 7

Monticello 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Moravia 60, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6

Mount Ayr 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14

Mt Vernon 76, Mt Pleasant 14

Nevada 49, Perry 14

New Hampton 35, Oelwein 6

New London 36, H-L-V, Victor 28

Newman Catholic, Mason City 28, Belmond-Klemme 20

North Butler, Greene 21, BCLUW, Conrad 7

North Fayette Valley 20, Osage 8

North Polk, Alleman 57, Des Moines, North 0

North Scott, Eldridge 48, Burlington 0

Northwood-Kensett 42, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 7

Norwalk 37, Winterset 17

OA-BCIG 19, Ridge View 15

Panorama, Panora 49, Southwest Valley 15

Pella 38, Carlisle 14

Pella Christian 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 38

Pleasant Valley 56, Dubuque, Senior 19

Pocahontas 28, East Sac County 6

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38, Iowa City Liberty High School 30

Red Oak 26, Missouri Valley 20

Regina, Iowa City 49, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14

Riceville 32, Kee, Lansing 20

Roland-Story, Story City 20, Southeast Valley 14

Saint Ansgar 28, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, OT

Sigourney-Keota 31, Pleasantville 24, OT

Sioux Center 21, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0

Solon 40, Grinnell 7

South Central Calhoun 35, IKM-Manning 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 66, Nodaway Valley 14

South Hardin 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

South Winneshiek, Calmar 16, AGWSR, Ackley 12

Southeast Polk 48, Sioux City, East 14

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 56, Murray 39

Spirit Lake 58, Okoboji, Milford 0

Springville 46, Midland, Wyoming 18

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 36

St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Newell-Fonda 18

Stanton 70, Griswold 46

Starmont 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 8

Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, MFL-Mar-Mac 9

Treynor 26, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 25

Underwood 49, Shenandoah 0

Unity Christian 50, Sheldon 14

Urbandale 14, Sioux City, North 12

Valley, West Des Moines 52, Ames 13

Van Meter 48, Clarke, Osceola 10

WACO, Wayland 56, Easton Valley 14

Wahlert, Dubuque 36, Center Point-Urbana 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 45, North Tama, Traer 0

Waterloo Christian School 19, Central Elkader 7

Waukee 14, Johnston 10

Waukee Northwest 64, Waterloo, West 0

Waukon 34, Crestwood, Cresco 20

Wayne, Corydon 26, Lynnville-Sully 10

West Bend-Mallard 42, Harris-Lake Park 18

West Branch 28, Beckman, Dyersville 3

West Delaware, Manchester 28, Maquoketa 0

West Hancock, Britt 62, West Fork, Sheffield 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 48, Siouxland Christian 20

West Lyon, Inwood 20, Western Christian 3

West Sioux 42, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 22

Westwood, Sloan 40, West Monona 0

Williamsburg 61, South Tama County, Tama 6

Wilton 34, Durant-Bennett 6

Winfield-Mount Union 74, English Valleys, North English 6

Woodbine 56, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 6

Woodward-Granger 45, Ogden 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central City vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. PCM, Monroe, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

