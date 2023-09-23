PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GC 27, Riverside, Oakland 15
ADM, Adel 42, Boone 0
Akron-Westfield 36, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7
Albia 37, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Algona 48, Charles City 0
Alta-Aurelia 44, South O’Brien, Paullina 27
Anamosa 38, West Liberty 16
Ankeny 48, Iowa City West 21
Ankeny Centennial 72, Des Moines, East 0
Assumption, Davenport 38, Fort Madison 7
Atlantic 20, Knoxville 17
Audubon 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 16
B-G-M 55, Montezuma 50
Bedford 76, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 6
Bellevue 49, Postville 0
Benton Community 38, Fairfield 0
Bettendorf 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 7
Bishop Garrigan 60, Rockford 0
Bondurant Farrar 42, Newton 21
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41, Sidney 12
CAM, Anita 36, Exira 12
CAM, Anita 36, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Camanche 35, Tipton 7
Cedar Falls 33, Linn-Mar, Marion 21
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 61, Iowa City High 34
Cedar Rapids, Washington 21, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 13
Centerville 27, Chariton 14
Central Decatur, Leon 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 16
Central Lyon 52, Cherokee, Washington 7
Clarinda 44, Interstate 35,Truro 7
Clarksville 62, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 22
Clear Creek-Amana 28, Oskaloosa 21
Clear Lake 10, Webster City 2
Colo-NESCO 38, Baxter 16
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 55, Highland, Riverside 0
Creston 25, Harlan 22
Dallas Center-Grimes 35, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Danville 41, Wapello 14
Decorah 42, Mason City 0
Denison-Schleswig 15, Fort Dodge 12
Denver 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Des Moines Christian 47, Saydel 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 21, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 14
Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 58, West Central, Maynard 0
Eldon Cardinal 18, Colfax-Mingo 13
Emmetsburg 40, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 23
Forest City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, East Mills 22
GMG, Garwin 54, Tripoli 52
Gilbert 49, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38, Janesville 8
Glidden-Ralston 38, Collins-Maxwell 6
Grand View Christian 31, West Central Valley, Stuart 22
Hinton 37, Lawton-Bronson 21
Hudson 28, Alburnett 19
Humboldt 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Independence 39, Central Clinton, DeWitt 13
Indianola 30, Ballard 27
Iowa Falls-Alden 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
Keokuk 47, Washington 0
Kingsley-Pierson 34, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39, Greene County 3
Lake Mills 20, North Union 12
Lamoni 58, Melcher-Dallas 20
Le Mars 14, Spencer 7
Lenox 54, East Union, Afton 8
Lewis Central 49, Glenwood 21
Lisbon 17, Pekin 7
Logan-Magnolia 34, Tri-Center, Neola 21
Lone Tree 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 22
MOC-Floyd Valley 40, Carroll 34
Madrid 13, Earlham 6
Manson Northwest Webster 39, Eagle Grove 0
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Marshalltown 44, Ottumwa 7
Mediapolis 50, West Burlington 18
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 7
Monticello 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 14
Moravia 60, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6
Mount Ayr 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
Mt Vernon 76, Mt Pleasant 14
Nevada 49, Perry 14
New Hampton 35, Oelwein 6
New London 36, H-L-V, Victor 28
Newman Catholic, Mason City 28, Belmond-Klemme 20
North Butler, Greene 21, BCLUW, Conrad 7
North Fayette Valley 20, Osage 8
North Polk, Alleman 57, Des Moines, North 0
North Scott, Eldridge 48, Burlington 0
Northwood-Kensett 42, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 7
Norwalk 37, Winterset 17
OA-BCIG 19, Ridge View 15
Panorama, Panora 49, Southwest Valley 15
Pella 38, Carlisle 14
Pella Christian 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 38
Pleasant Valley 56, Dubuque, Senior 19
Pocahontas 28, East Sac County 6
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38, Iowa City Liberty High School 30
Red Oak 26, Missouri Valley 20
Regina, Iowa City 49, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14
Riceville 32, Kee, Lansing 20
Roland-Story, Story City 20, Southeast Valley 14
Saint Ansgar 28, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, OT
Sigourney-Keota 31, Pleasantville 24, OT
Sioux Center 21, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0
Solon 40, Grinnell 7
South Central Calhoun 35, IKM-Manning 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 66, Nodaway Valley 14
South Hardin 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
South Winneshiek, Calmar 16, AGWSR, Ackley 12
Southeast Polk 48, Sioux City, East 14
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 56, Murray 39
Spirit Lake 58, Okoboji, Milford 0
Springville 46, Midland, Wyoming 18
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 36
St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Newell-Fonda 18
Stanton 70, Griswold 46
Starmont 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 8
Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, MFL-Mar-Mac 9
Treynor 26, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 25
Underwood 49, Shenandoah 0
Unity Christian 50, Sheldon 14
Urbandale 14, Sioux City, North 12
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Ames 13
Van Meter 48, Clarke, Osceola 10
WACO, Wayland 56, Easton Valley 14
Wahlert, Dubuque 36, Center Point-Urbana 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 45, North Tama, Traer 0
Waterloo Christian School 19, Central Elkader 7
Waukee 14, Johnston 10
Waukee Northwest 64, Waterloo, West 0
Waukon 34, Crestwood, Cresco 20
Wayne, Corydon 26, Lynnville-Sully 10
West Bend-Mallard 42, Harris-Lake Park 18
West Branch 28, Beckman, Dyersville 3
West Delaware, Manchester 28, Maquoketa 0
West Hancock, Britt 62, West Fork, Sheffield 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 48, Siouxland Christian 20
West Lyon, Inwood 20, Western Christian 3
West Sioux 42, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 22
Westwood, Sloan 40, West Monona 0
Williamsburg 61, South Tama County, Tama 6
Wilton 34, Durant-Bennett 6
Winfield-Mount Union 74, English Valleys, North English 6
Woodbine 56, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 6
Woodward-Granger 45, Ogden 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central City vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. PCM, Monroe, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
