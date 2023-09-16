PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 32, Marathon 20
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 48, Williams Bay 8
Adams-Friendship 40, Poynette 14
Algoma 54, Gillett 30
Alma-Pepin 71, Independence 14
Amery 14, Osceola 10
Antigo 24, Rhinelander 0
Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 0
Aquinas 47, Black River Falls 0
Arrowhead 38, Waukesha North 0
Ashwaubenon 34, Green Bay Preble 13
Auburndale 12, Pittsville 6
Badger 43, Wilmot 10
Bangor 38, Brookwood 6
Bay Port 63, Manitowoc 20
Beaver Dam 20, Milton 12
Belmont 26, Kickapoo 0
Berlin 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Black Hawk 34, Southwestern 20
Blair-Taylor 28, Augusta 6
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Brillion 28, Roncalli 7
Brodhead 54, River Valley 19
Brookfield Academy 41, Catholic Central 7
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8
Cambria-Friesland 42, Deerfield 0
Cambridge 48, Dodgeland 20
Cameron 32, Northwestern 14
Cashton def. Necedah, forfeit
Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa East 6
Cedar Grove-Belgium 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23
Clayton 59, Shell Lake 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Whitehall 20
Coleman 56, Loyal 6
Columbus 53, Turner 0
Crandon 50, Crivitz 21
Cuba City 28, Belleville 0
Cudahy 7, Shorewood 0
Cumberland 28, Barron 14
Darlington def. Parkview, forfeit
De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 7
De Soto 50, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14
DeForest 31, Stoughton 21
Durand-Arkansaw 16, Elk Mound 15
Edgar 27, Colby 0
Edgerton 49, Whitewater 6
Elcho/White Lake 29, Niagara 8
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 50, Menominee Indian 12
Elkhorn Area 40, Burlington 35
Evansville 41, Kingdom Prep 12
Evansville def. East Troy, forfeit
Florence 46, Laona-Wabeno 6
Fond du Lac 34, Kaukauna 24
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Denmark 7
Franklin 56, Kenosha Tremper 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 30, Viroqua 12
Germantown 15, Brookfield East 0
Gibraltar 53, Wausaukee 22
Gilman 61, Greenwood 0
Grantsburg 17, Ishpeming, Mich. 14
Grantsburg def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 39, Sevastopol 6
Greendale 40, South Milwaukee 31
Greenfield 29, Grafton 28
Hamilton 48, Brookfield Central 24
Highland 29, Ithaca 0
Hillsboro 28, Boscobel 7
Holmen 30, Tomah 14
Horicon 40, Clinton 35
Hortonville 27, Wisconsin Rapids 16
Howards Grove 42, Hilbert 14
Hudson 46, Menomonie 22
Hurley 46, Ladysmith 28
Iola-Scandinavia 48, Assumption 15
Iowa-Grant 38, Riverdale 36
Johnson Creek 62, Randolph 36
Kenosha Bradford 33, Racine Horlick 26
Kenosha St Joseph 56, Saint Francis 8
Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha South 0
Kewaunee 42, Bonduel 7
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 14
Kohler 28, Valders 12
La Crosse Central 44, Baraboo 15
Lake Mills 40, Big Foot 0
Lakeland 35, Merrill 0
Lakeside Lutheran 28, New Glarus 0
Lancaster 43, Richland Center 10
Lena 57, Suring 0
Lodi 24, Edgewood 0
Lomira 35, Omro 32
Lourdes Academy 45, Pardeeville 32
Luck 52, Frederic 0
Luther 34, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Little Chute 14
Marquette University 35, Menomonee Falls 0
Marshall 59, Waterloo 38
Martin Luther 48, St Thomas More 20
Mauston 39, Wisconsin Dells 37
Mayville 29, Laconia 14
McFarland 35, Delavan-Darien 19
Medford Area 59, Ashland 6
Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8
Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0
Milw. Washington 26, Milwaukee Vincent 6
Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee North 8
Milwaukee Science 78, Aurora Central Catholic, Ill. 0
Milwaukee South 44, Milwaukee Madison 28
Mineral Point 35, Fennimore 6
Monroe 27, Jefferson 10
Mosinee 44, Hayward 3
Mount Horeb 44, Monona Grove 32
Muskego 31, Mukwonago 21
Neenah 42, Oshkosh West 20
Neillsville 24, Mondovi 16
Nekoosa 36, Manawa 17
New Auburn 42, Lake Holcombe 22
New Berlin West 35, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
New Holstein 21, Chilton 20
New Lisbon 26, Royall 22
New Richmond 48, Superior 8
North Crawford 44, Wisconsin Heights 0
Notre Dame 50, Sheboygan North 7
Oak Creek 31, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 8
Oconto 32, Mishicot 20
Oconto Falls 48, Tomahawk 14
Onalaska 36, La Crosse Logan 35
Oostburg 39, Random Lake 0
Owen-Withee 49, Athens 0
Palmyra-Eagle 36, Markesan 22
Pewaukee 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 14
Phillips 50, Chequamegon 20
Platteville 21, Prairie du Chien 0
Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 7
Port Washington 42, Ripon 0
Portage 28, Fort Atkinson 10
Potosi 52, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6
Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6
Racine Case 26, Racine Park 14
Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Brown Deer 7
Reedsville 26, Ozaukee 14
Regis 16, Fall Creek 14
Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28
River Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 27
Saint Croix Central 42, Prescott 13
Sauk Prairie 34, Oregon 7
Shawano 36, Waupaca 27
Sheboygan Falls 23, Waupun 14
Sheboygan South 50, Green Bay West 14
Slinger 42, West Bend West 7
Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28
Southern Door 54, Marinette 14
Sparta 21, Reedsburg Area 13
Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 15
St Mary’s Springs 54, North Fond du Lac 8
St. Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0
St. Mary 20, Fall River/Rio 14
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Stevens Point 28, D.C. Everest 16
Sturgeon Bay 36, Peshtigo 2
Sun Prairie 40, Sun Prairie West 7
Three Lakes def. Goodman-Pembine, forfeit
Turtle Lake 18, Colfax 7
Two Rivers 41, Kiel 20
Unity 27, Webster 7
Waterford 37, Union Grove 0
Watertown Luther Prep 41, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Waukesha West 28, Oconomowoc 14
Waunakee 69, Watertown 7
Wausau East 44, Appleton West 0
Wausau West 35, Marshfield 0
Wautoma 39, Clintonville 6
Wauwatosa West 41, Pius XI Catholic 20
West Allis Hale 42, West Allis Central 0
West De Pere 21, Pulaski 13
West Salem 17, Altoona 6
Westby 47, Arcadia 6
Westfield 20, Dodgeville 8
Westosha Central 42, Beloit Memorial 21
Weyauwega-Fremont 55, Spencer 14
Wild Rose 42, Marion/Tigerton 12
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Campbellsport 14
Winneconne 39, New London 6
Wisconsin Lutheran 20, Whitnall 19
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Amherst 22
Wrightstown 15, Freedom 14
Xavier 41, Seymour 8
