PREP FOOTBALL= Abbotsford 32, Marathon 20 Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 48, Williams Bay 8 Adams-Friendship 40, Poynette 14 Algoma 54, Gillett…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 32, Marathon 20

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 48, Williams Bay 8

Adams-Friendship 40, Poynette 14

Algoma 54, Gillett 30

Alma-Pepin 71, Independence 14

Amery 14, Osceola 10

Antigo 24, Rhinelander 0

Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 0

Aquinas 47, Black River Falls 0

Arrowhead 38, Waukesha North 0

Ashwaubenon 34, Green Bay Preble 13

Auburndale 12, Pittsville 6

Badger 43, Wilmot 10

Bangor 38, Brookwood 6

Bay Port 63, Manitowoc 20

Beaver Dam 20, Milton 12

Belmont 26, Kickapoo 0

Berlin 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Black Hawk 34, Southwestern 20

Blair-Taylor 28, Augusta 6

Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Brillion 28, Roncalli 7

Brodhead 54, River Valley 19

Brookfield Academy 41, Catholic Central 7

Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8

Cambria-Friesland 42, Deerfield 0

Cambridge 48, Dodgeland 20

Cameron 32, Northwestern 14

Cashton def. Necedah, forfeit

Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa East 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23

Clayton 59, Shell Lake 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Whitehall 20

Coleman 56, Loyal 6

Columbus 53, Turner 0

Crandon 50, Crivitz 21

Cuba City 28, Belleville 0

Cudahy 7, Shorewood 0

Cumberland 28, Barron 14

Darlington def. Parkview, forfeit

De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 7

De Soto 50, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14

DeForest 31, Stoughton 21

Durand-Arkansaw 16, Elk Mound 15

Edgar 27, Colby 0

Edgerton 49, Whitewater 6

Elcho/White Lake 29, Niagara 8

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 50, Menominee Indian 12

Elkhorn Area 40, Burlington 35

Evansville 41, Kingdom Prep 12

Evansville def. East Troy, forfeit

Florence 46, Laona-Wabeno 6

Fond du Lac 34, Kaukauna 24

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Denmark 7

Franklin 56, Kenosha Tremper 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 30, Viroqua 12

Germantown 15, Brookfield East 0

Gibraltar 53, Wausaukee 22

Gilman 61, Greenwood 0

Grantsburg 17, Ishpeming, Mich. 14

Grantsburg def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 39, Sevastopol 6

Greendale 40, South Milwaukee 31

Greenfield 29, Grafton 28

Hamilton 48, Brookfield Central 24

Highland 29, Ithaca 0

Hillsboro 28, Boscobel 7

Holmen 30, Tomah 14

Horicon 40, Clinton 35

Hortonville 27, Wisconsin Rapids 16

Howards Grove 42, Hilbert 14

Hudson 46, Menomonie 22

Hurley 46, Ladysmith 28

Iola-Scandinavia 48, Assumption 15

Iowa-Grant 38, Riverdale 36

Johnson Creek 62, Randolph 36

Kenosha Bradford 33, Racine Horlick 26

Kenosha St Joseph 56, Saint Francis 8

Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha South 0

Kewaunee 42, Bonduel 7

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 14

Kohler 28, Valders 12

La Crosse Central 44, Baraboo 15

Lake Mills 40, Big Foot 0

Lakeland 35, Merrill 0

Lakeside Lutheran 28, New Glarus 0

Lancaster 43, Richland Center 10

Lena 57, Suring 0

Lodi 24, Edgewood 0

Lomira 35, Omro 32

Lourdes Academy 45, Pardeeville 32

Luck 52, Frederic 0

Luther 34, Wauzeka-Steuben 0

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Little Chute 14

Marquette University 35, Menomonee Falls 0

Marshall 59, Waterloo 38

Martin Luther 48, St Thomas More 20

Mauston 39, Wisconsin Dells 37

Mayville 29, Laconia 14

McFarland 35, Delavan-Darien 19

Medford Area 59, Ashland 6

Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8

Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0

Milw. Washington 26, Milwaukee Vincent 6

Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee North 8

Milwaukee Science 78, Aurora Central Catholic, Ill. 0

Milwaukee South 44, Milwaukee Madison 28

Mineral Point 35, Fennimore 6

Monroe 27, Jefferson 10

Mosinee 44, Hayward 3

Mount Horeb 44, Monona Grove 32

Muskego 31, Mukwonago 21

Neenah 42, Oshkosh West 20

Neillsville 24, Mondovi 16

Nekoosa 36, Manawa 17

New Auburn 42, Lake Holcombe 22

New Berlin West 35, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

New Holstein 21, Chilton 20

New Lisbon 26, Royall 22

New Richmond 48, Superior 8

North Crawford 44, Wisconsin Heights 0

Notre Dame 50, Sheboygan North 7

Oak Creek 31, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 8

Oconto 32, Mishicot 20

Oconto Falls 48, Tomahawk 14

Onalaska 36, La Crosse Logan 35

Oostburg 39, Random Lake 0

Owen-Withee 49, Athens 0

Palmyra-Eagle 36, Markesan 22

Pewaukee 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 14

Phillips 50, Chequamegon 20

Platteville 21, Prairie du Chien 0

Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 7

Port Washington 42, Ripon 0

Portage 28, Fort Atkinson 10

Potosi 52, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6

Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6

Racine Case 26, Racine Park 14

Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Brown Deer 7

Reedsville 26, Ozaukee 14

Regis 16, Fall Creek 14

Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28

River Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 27

Saint Croix Central 42, Prescott 13

Sauk Prairie 34, Oregon 7

Shawano 36, Waupaca 27

Sheboygan Falls 23, Waupun 14

Sheboygan South 50, Green Bay West 14

Slinger 42, West Bend West 7

Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28

Southern Door 54, Marinette 14

Sparta 21, Reedsburg Area 13

Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 15

St Mary’s Springs 54, North Fond du Lac 8

St. Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0

St. Mary 20, Fall River/Rio 14

Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Stevens Point 28, D.C. Everest 16

Sturgeon Bay 36, Peshtigo 2

Sun Prairie 40, Sun Prairie West 7

Three Lakes def. Goodman-Pembine, forfeit

Turtle Lake 18, Colfax 7

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 20

Unity 27, Webster 7

Waterford 37, Union Grove 0

Watertown Luther Prep 41, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Waukesha West 28, Oconomowoc 14

Waunakee 69, Watertown 7

Wausau East 44, Appleton West 0

Wausau West 35, Marshfield 0

Wautoma 39, Clintonville 6

Wauwatosa West 41, Pius XI Catholic 20

West Allis Hale 42, West Allis Central 0

West De Pere 21, Pulaski 13

West Salem 17, Altoona 6

Westby 47, Arcadia 6

Westfield 20, Dodgeville 8

Westosha Central 42, Beloit Memorial 21

Weyauwega-Fremont 55, Spencer 14

Wild Rose 42, Marion/Tigerton 12

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Campbellsport 14

Winneconne 39, New London 6

Wisconsin Lutheran 20, Whitnall 19

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Amherst 22

Wrightstown 15, Freedom 14

Xavier 41, Seymour 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.