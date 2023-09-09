PREP FOOTBALL= Abbotsford 34, Iola-Scandinavia 12 Alma-Pepin 39, Augusta 0 Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 12 Amherst 19, Shiocton 0 Antigo 28,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 34, Iola-Scandinavia 12

Alma-Pepin 39, Augusta 0

Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 12

Amherst 19, Shiocton 0

Antigo 28, Merrill 0

Appleton East 42, Oshkosh North 7

Appleton North 34, Oshkosh West 9

Aquinas 45, Altoona 12

Arrowhead 27, Waukesha West 24

Auburndale 28, Oconto Falls 16

Badger 27, Waterford 3

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0

Baraboo 23, Holmen 14

Belleville 59, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14

Beloit Memorial 24, Union Grove 21

Black Hawk 30, Fennimore 0

Blair-Taylor 44, Whitehall 20

Boyceville 44, Turtle Lake 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 57, Kingdom Prep 14

Brookfield Central 50, West Allis Hale 27

Bruce 48, Athens 6

Cameron 35, Bloomer 8

Campbellsport 17, Mayville 7

Catholic Central 42, Dominican 18

Catholic Memorial 34, Pewaukee 13

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 26

Chilton 43, Valders 36

Clayton 61, Winter 19

Cochrane-Fountain City 20, Melrose-Mindoro 13

Coleman 35, Bark River-Harris, Mich. 14

Crandon 28, Tomahawk 20

Crivitz 47, Clintonville 25

Cumberland 28, Spooner 14

D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 14

Darlington 40, Southwestern 0

DeForest 47, Portage 35

Delavan-Darien 24, Whitewater 14

Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0

Edgar 48, Rosholt 0

Edgerton def. East Troy, forfeit

Elcho/White Lake 52, Wild Rose 44

Eleva-Strum 36, Independence 6

Elk Mound 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 20, De Soto 18

Elkhorn Area 49, Wilmot 21

Elmwood-Plum City 22, Cadott 8

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, New London 8

Franklin 28, Racine Park 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 57, Black River Falls 0

Gibraltar 53, Algoma 50, OT

Gilman 77, Cornell 0

Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 19

Grafton 54, Whitnall 15

Grantsburg 58, Adams-Friendship 13

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 27, Wausaukee 14

Greendale 42, Shorewood 0

Hamilton 61, West Allis Central 6

Hartford 37, West Bend East 29

Highland 28, Boscobel 7

Homestead 16, Nicolet 13

Horicon 46, Palmyra-Eagle 34

Hortonville 55, Appleton West 6

Howards Grove 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Hudson 48, River Falls 26

Hurley def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit

Janesville Parker 28, Janesville Craig 17

Johnson Creek 52, Cambria-Friesland 25

Kaukauna 16, Neenah 9

Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Tremper 0

Kenosha St Joseph 59, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Kettle Moraine 41, Oconomowoc 6

Kewaskum 27, Waupun 6

Kewaunee 34, Oconto 6

Kiel 41, Roncalli 12

Kimberly 22, Fond du Lac 21

Kohler 44, New Holstein 21

La Crosse Logan 27, Reedsburg Area 12

Ladysmith 47, Webster 6

Lake Country Lutheran 36, St Thomas More 7

Lakeside Lutheran 48, Big Foot 0

Lancaster 56, Mauston 26

Lena 44, Sevastopol 18

Little Chute 35, Waupaca 11

Lodi 43, Turner 0

Lourdes Academy 21, Fall River/Rio 13

Luther 29, Royall 8

Luxemburg-Casco 56, Shawano 14

Madison Memorial 49, Madison East 18

Madison West 35, Madison La Follette 0

Marathon 48, Assumption 7

Markesan 34, Dodgeland 12

Marquette University 49, Brookfield East 0

Marshall 38, Clinton 13

Martin Luther 28, Brown Deer 0

McDonell Central 27, Owen-Withee 25

McFarland 41, Jefferson 21

Medford Area 50, Lakeland 14

Menomonee Falls 56, Germantown 21

Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20

Milw. King 39, Milwaukee Hamilton 8

Milwaukee Riverside University 48, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 8

Mineral Point 31, River Ridge 22

Mishicot 33, Peshtigo 6

Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14

Monroe 34, Evansville 7

Mosinee 42, Ashland 0

Mount Horeb 41, Sauk Prairie 7

Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 0

Muskego 42, Waukesha North 6

Neillsville 18, Fall Creek 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Pius XI Catholic 7

New Berlin West 29, Wauwatosa West 21

New Glarus 20, Edgewood 14

New Lisbon 38, Brookwood 12

New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Newman Catholic 37, Laona-Wabeno 0

North Crawford 54, Princeton 0

Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7

Oak Creek 43, Racine Horlick 0

Oakfield 53, Kickapoo 0

Omro 28, North Fond du Lac 0

Onalaska 29, La Crosse Central 28

Ozaukee 21, Oostburg 20, OT

Pardeeville 21, St. Mary 18

Pecatonica 46, Parkview 0

Phillips 74, Luck 44

Pittsville 60, Pacelli 14

Platteville 14, Brodhead 6

Plymouth 35, Berlin 8

Port Washington 30, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15

Potosi 50, Cuba City 21

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 7

Racine Case 37, Kenosha Bradford 21

Racine Lutheran 37, Brookfield Academy 9

Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Randolph 47, Deerfield 33

Random Lake 27, Hilbert 7

Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Rhinelander 13, Hayward 7

Rice Lake 34, Amery 0

River Valley 33, Dodgeville 7

Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 6

Saint Francis 64, Living Word Lutheran 34

Seymour 14, Denmark 7

Sheboygan Falls 49, Ripon 6

Shell Lake 64, Mellen 12

Siren 50, Northwood 32

Slinger 28, Cedarburg 14

Somerset 44, Prescott 36

South Milwaukee 44, Cudahy 8

Southern Door 34, Bonduel 14

Sparta 21, Tomah 20

Spring Valley 45, Colfax 6

St Mary’s Springs 37, Laconia 7

Stevens Point 41, Wisconsin Rapids 9

Stoughton 43, Fort Atkinson 41

Stratford 42, Manawa 0

Sturgeon Bay 22, Marinette 19

Sun Prairie 34, Beaver Dam 19

Sun Prairie West 10, Milton 9

Thorp 54, New Auburn 0

Three Lakes 58, Port Edwards 7

Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0

Unity 41, Edgerton 28

Verona 28, Middleton 21

Waterloo 15, Cambridge 7

Watertown 30, Oregon 27

Watertown Luther Prep 57, University School of Milwaukee 21

Waunakee 63, Monona Grove 0

Wausau West 49, Wausau East 14

Wautoma 21, Poynette 7

Wauwatosa East 28, Milwaukee Lutheran 12

Wauzeka-Steuben 14, Ithaca 6

West Salem 50, Arcadia 6

Westby 35, Viroqua 7

Westosha Central 49, Burlington 7

Weyauwega-Fremont 40, Nekoosa 20

Whitefish Bay 35, West Bend West 10

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 22, Lomira 15

Winneconne 24, Freedom 14

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 28, Greenfield 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Spencer 0

Xavier 37, Wrightstown 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Florence vs. Tri-County, ccd.

Greenwood vs. Prairie Farm, ccd.

