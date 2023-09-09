PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 34, Iola-Scandinavia 12
Alma-Pepin 39, Augusta 0
Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 12
Amherst 19, Shiocton 0
Antigo 28, Merrill 0
Appleton East 42, Oshkosh North 7
Appleton North 34, Oshkosh West 9
Aquinas 45, Altoona 12
Arrowhead 27, Waukesha West 24
Auburndale 28, Oconto Falls 16
Badger 27, Waterford 3
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0
Baraboo 23, Holmen 14
Belleville 59, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14
Beloit Memorial 24, Union Grove 21
Black Hawk 30, Fennimore 0
Blair-Taylor 44, Whitehall 20
Boyceville 44, Turtle Lake 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 57, Kingdom Prep 14
Brookfield Central 50, West Allis Hale 27
Bruce 48, Athens 6
Cameron 35, Bloomer 8
Campbellsport 17, Mayville 7
Catholic Central 42, Dominican 18
Catholic Memorial 34, Pewaukee 13
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 26
Chilton 43, Valders 36
Clayton 61, Winter 19
Cochrane-Fountain City 20, Melrose-Mindoro 13
Coleman 35, Bark River-Harris, Mich. 14
Crandon 28, Tomahawk 20
Crivitz 47, Clintonville 25
Cumberland 28, Spooner 14
D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 14
Darlington 40, Southwestern 0
DeForest 47, Portage 35
Delavan-Darien 24, Whitewater 14
Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0
Edgar 48, Rosholt 0
Edgerton def. East Troy, forfeit
Elcho/White Lake 52, Wild Rose 44
Eleva-Strum 36, Independence 6
Elk Mound 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 20, De Soto 18
Elkhorn Area 49, Wilmot 21
Elmwood-Plum City 22, Cadott 8
Fox Valley Lutheran 42, New London 8
Franklin 28, Racine Park 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 57, Black River Falls 0
Gibraltar 53, Algoma 50, OT
Gilman 77, Cornell 0
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 19
Grafton 54, Whitnall 15
Grantsburg 58, Adams-Friendship 13
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 27, Wausaukee 14
Greendale 42, Shorewood 0
Hamilton 61, West Allis Central 6
Hartford 37, West Bend East 29
Highland 28, Boscobel 7
Homestead 16, Nicolet 13
Horicon 46, Palmyra-Eagle 34
Hortonville 55, Appleton West 6
Howards Grove 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Hudson 48, River Falls 26
Hurley def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit
Janesville Parker 28, Janesville Craig 17
Johnson Creek 52, Cambria-Friesland 25
Kaukauna 16, Neenah 9
Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Tremper 0
Kenosha St Joseph 59, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Kettle Moraine 41, Oconomowoc 6
Kewaskum 27, Waupun 6
Kewaunee 34, Oconto 6
Kiel 41, Roncalli 12
Kimberly 22, Fond du Lac 21
Kohler 44, New Holstein 21
La Crosse Logan 27, Reedsburg Area 12
Ladysmith 47, Webster 6
Lake Country Lutheran 36, St Thomas More 7
Lakeside Lutheran 48, Big Foot 0
Lancaster 56, Mauston 26
Lena 44, Sevastopol 18
Little Chute 35, Waupaca 11
Lodi 43, Turner 0
Lourdes Academy 21, Fall River/Rio 13
Luther 29, Royall 8
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Shawano 14
Madison Memorial 49, Madison East 18
Madison West 35, Madison La Follette 0
Marathon 48, Assumption 7
Markesan 34, Dodgeland 12
Marquette University 49, Brookfield East 0
Marshall 38, Clinton 13
Martin Luther 28, Brown Deer 0
McDonell Central 27, Owen-Withee 25
McFarland 41, Jefferson 21
Medford Area 50, Lakeland 14
Menomonee Falls 56, Germantown 21
Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20
Milw. King 39, Milwaukee Hamilton 8
Milwaukee Riverside University 48, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 8
Mineral Point 31, River Ridge 22
Mishicot 33, Peshtigo 6
Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14
Monroe 34, Evansville 7
Mosinee 42, Ashland 0
Mount Horeb 41, Sauk Prairie 7
Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 0
Muskego 42, Waukesha North 6
Neillsville 18, Fall Creek 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Pius XI Catholic 7
New Berlin West 29, Wauwatosa West 21
New Glarus 20, Edgewood 14
New Lisbon 38, Brookwood 12
New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Newman Catholic 37, Laona-Wabeno 0
North Crawford 54, Princeton 0
Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7
Oak Creek 43, Racine Horlick 0
Oakfield 53, Kickapoo 0
Omro 28, North Fond du Lac 0
Onalaska 29, La Crosse Central 28
Ozaukee 21, Oostburg 20, OT
Pardeeville 21, St. Mary 18
Pecatonica 46, Parkview 0
Phillips 74, Luck 44
Pittsville 60, Pacelli 14
Platteville 14, Brodhead 6
Plymouth 35, Berlin 8
Port Washington 30, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15
Potosi 50, Cuba City 21
Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 7
Racine Case 37, Kenosha Bradford 21
Racine Lutheran 37, Brookfield Academy 9
Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Randolph 47, Deerfield 33
Random Lake 27, Hilbert 7
Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Rhinelander 13, Hayward 7
Rice Lake 34, Amery 0
River Valley 33, Dodgeville 7
Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 6
Saint Francis 64, Living Word Lutheran 34
Seymour 14, Denmark 7
Sheboygan Falls 49, Ripon 6
Shell Lake 64, Mellen 12
Siren 50, Northwood 32
Slinger 28, Cedarburg 14
Somerset 44, Prescott 36
South Milwaukee 44, Cudahy 8
Southern Door 34, Bonduel 14
Sparta 21, Tomah 20
Spring Valley 45, Colfax 6
St Mary’s Springs 37, Laconia 7
Stevens Point 41, Wisconsin Rapids 9
Stoughton 43, Fort Atkinson 41
Stratford 42, Manawa 0
Sturgeon Bay 22, Marinette 19
Sun Prairie 34, Beaver Dam 19
Sun Prairie West 10, Milton 9
Thorp 54, New Auburn 0
Three Lakes 58, Port Edwards 7
Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0
Unity 41, Edgerton 28
Verona 28, Middleton 21
Waterloo 15, Cambridge 7
Watertown 30, Oregon 27
Watertown Luther Prep 57, University School of Milwaukee 21
Waunakee 63, Monona Grove 0
Wausau West 49, Wausau East 14
Wautoma 21, Poynette 7
Wauwatosa East 28, Milwaukee Lutheran 12
Wauzeka-Steuben 14, Ithaca 6
West Salem 50, Arcadia 6
Westby 35, Viroqua 7
Westosha Central 49, Burlington 7
Weyauwega-Fremont 40, Nekoosa 20
Whitefish Bay 35, West Bend West 10
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 22, Lomira 15
Winneconne 24, Freedom 14
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 28, Greenfield 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Spencer 0
Xavier 37, Wrightstown 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Florence vs. Tri-County, ccd.
Greenwood vs. Prairie Farm, ccd.
___
