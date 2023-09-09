PREP FOOTBALL= Alexander 27, Divide County 0 Bishop Ryan 48, South Prairie 8 Bismarck 22, Fargo Davies 3 Carrington 45,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander 27, Divide County 0

Bishop Ryan 48, South Prairie 8

Bismarck 22, Fargo Davies 3

Carrington 45, Thompson 15

Cavalier 42, Grafton 14

Central Cass 55, Lisbon 0

Central McLean 58, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 26

Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Kenmare-Bowbells 0

Dickinson 42, Watford City 0

Dickinson Trinity 42, Beulah 0

Drake/Anamoose 50, Nedrose 19

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 35, May-Port CG 12

Fargo North 65, Wahpeton 7

Fargo Shanley 49, Fargo South 28

Grand Forks Central 35, Jamestown 21

Grand Forks Red River 48, Turtle Mountain 6

Grant County 34, Linton/HMB 30

Harvey-Wells County 7, Bottineau 6

Hatton-Northwood 50, Enderlin 28

Hillsboro-Central Valley 33, Northern Cass 19

Kidder County 42, Beach 30

Killdeer 40, Bowman County 7

LaMoure/L-M 37, Griggs/Midkota 6

Maple River 46, Larimore 18

Mon-Dak 56, Terry, Mont. 0

New Rockford-Sheyenne 36, North Prairie 34

New Salem-Almont 52, Napoleon/G-S 22

North Border 54, St. John 24

North Star 64, Midway-Minto 8

Rugby 48, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 14

Sargent County 50, Richland 14

Sheyenne 26, Century 24

Shiloh 56, Heart River 16

South Border 55, Hettinger County 18

Southern McLean 20, Hazen 0

St. Mary’s 23, Williston 6

Stanley 40, Ray/Powers Lake 13

Tioga 60, TGU 6

Valley City 35, Devils Lake 26

Velva 50, Nedrose 19

West Fargo 38, Legacy 14

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 50, Surrey 0

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 40, Hankinson 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

