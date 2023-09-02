PREP FOOTBALL= Abbotsford 40, Ladysmith 27 Abbotsford def. Wild Rose, forfeit Alma-Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 14 Altoona 30, Black River Falls…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 40, Ladysmith 27

Abbotsford def. Wild Rose, forfeit

Alma-Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 14

Altoona 30, Black River Falls 28

Aquinas 24, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14

Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 14

Auburndale 27, Loyal 8

Badger 37, Union Grove 3

Baldwin-Woodville 26, Somerset 20

Baraboo 28, Tomah 21

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6

Beaver Dam 50, Fort Atkinson 13

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 36, Fennimore 20

Berlin 34, Sheboygan Falls 7

Black Hawk 62, Parkview 6

Bloomer 20, St. Croix Falls 18

Bonduel 20, Sturgeon Bay 19

Boyceville 46, Colfax 12

Brodhead 41, Richland Center 7

Brookfield Central 43, West Allis Central 8

Cambridge 42, Palmyra-Eagle 14

Cameron 54, Barron 13

Campbellsport 56, North Fond du Lac 6

Cedarburg 34, West Bend West 0

Clear Lake 27, Elmwood-Plum City 0

Clinton 14, Dodgeland 6

Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Independence 0

Colby 46, Iola-Scandinavia 14

Columbus 58, Big Foot 12

Crivitz 36, Coleman 34

Cuba City 42, Pecatonica 6

Cumberland 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 16

D.C. Everest 52, Appleton West 7

Darlington 41, Potosi 8

Delavan-Darien def. East Troy, forfeit

Eau Claire North 14, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Edgar 50, Pacelli 0

Ellsworth 36, Amery 20

Evansville 21, Edgerton 19

Franklin 23, Racine Case 20

Gilman 50, Bruce 12

Hamilton 57, West Allis Hale 7

Hartford 35, Whitefish Bay 21

Hayward 27, Antigo 8

Hillsboro 56, Necedah 0

Homestead 24, Slinger 21

Howards Grove 13, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

Hudson 13, Chippewa Falls 8

Hurley def. Flambeau, forfeit

Ithaca 12, Riverdale 8

Janesville Craig 32, Madison West 7

Jefferson 35, Whitewater 14

Johnson Creek 58, St. Mary 6

Kenosha St Joseph 35, Brookfield Academy 0

Kettle Moraine 27, Arrowhead 13

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6

Kewaunee 43, Marinette 6

La Crosse Central 21, Reedsburg Area 6

La Crosse Logan 38, Sparta 14

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 0

Lake Mills 23, Edgewood 19

Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 27

Little Chute 29, Seymour 6

Lodi 28, Lakeside Lutheran 15

Lomira 40, Laconia 16

Lourdes Academy 41, Cambria-Friesland 22

Luxemburg-Casco 48, New London 0

Madison Memorial 21, Janesville Parker 9

Marathon 40, Rosholt 0

Marquette University 39, Germantown 0

Marshall 44, Horicon 34

Marshfield 38, Wausau East 14

Martin Luther 33, Shoreland Lutheran 7

McDonell Central 30, Thorp 20

Medford Area 12, Merrill 0

Melrose-Mindoro 41, Blair-Taylor 14

Menasha 58, Manitowoc 14

Menomonee Falls 23, Brookfield East 7

Menomonie 42, Superior 7

Middleton 48, Madison La Follette 0

Milton 28, Oregon 27

Milw. Washington 14, Milwaukee Pulaski 6

Milwaukee Science 46, Woodstock Marian, Ill. 39

Milwaukee Vincent 14, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 10

Mineral Point 31, Southwestern 23

Mondovi def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit

Monona Grove 35, Stoughton 14

Monroe 59, McFarland 7

Mosinee 33, Lakeland 0

Mount Horeb 42, DeForest 22

Mukwonago 41, Waukesha North 10

Muskego 24, Waukesha West 21

Neillsville 28, Durand-Arkansaw 6

New Glarus 21, Turner 0

New Richmond 28, River Falls 21

Northwestern 52, Spooner 6

Notre Dame 68, Green Bay East 0

Oak Creek 38, Kenosha Bradford 3

Oconomowoc 45, Waukesha South 0

Oconto 27, Peshtigo 0

Oconto Falls def. Menominee Indian, forfeit

Onalaska 35, Holmen 16

Oostburg 32, Hilbert 0

Pardeeville 21, Deerfield 14

Pewaukee 55, Wauwatosa East 6

Platteville 48, Dodgeville 0

Plymouth 58, Ripon 6

Port Washington 48, Kewaskum 3

Poynette def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit

Prescott 22, Osceola 13

Pulaski 35, De Pere 30

Racine Horlick 44, Kenosha Tremper 27

Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 0

Racine Park 44, Kenosha Indian Trail 27

Racine St. Catherine’s 30, Watertown Luther Prep 21

Randolph 40, Fall River/Rio 21

Random Lake 39, Ozaukee 21

Reedsville 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Rhinelander 32, Ashland 7

Rice Lake 38, Saint Croix Central 20

River Ridge 24, Belleville 0

Saint Francis 67, Dominican 20

Sauk Prairie 26, Portage 0

Sheboygan North 32, Sheboygan South 20

Shiocton 7, Spencer 0

Southern Door 30, Mishicot 7

Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 22

St Mary’s Springs 41, Omro 6

St Thomas More 36, University School of Milwaukee 26

St. Viator, Ill. 53, Milwaukee Riverside University 0

Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 14

Stevens Point 26, Hortonville 10

Stratford 33, Amherst 13

Sun Prairie West 24, Watertown 7

Tomahawk 35, Kingdom Prep 14

Turtle Lake 27, Cadott 12

Unity 32, Hurley 16

Verona 43, Madison East 0

Viroqua 28, Arcadia 26

Waterloo 13, Markesan 6

Waunakee 31, Sun Prairie 0

Waupaca 50, Denmark 14

Wausau West 21, Wisconsin Rapids 7

West Bend East 14, Nicolet 6

West De Pere 54, Green Bay West 0

Westby 21, West Salem 14

Weyauwega-Fremont 50, Manawa 7

Whitehall 47, Augusta 6

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 28, Mayville 14

Wisconsin Dells 27, River Valley 20

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Nekoosa 0

Wrightstown 34, Winneconne 13

Xavier 48, Freedom 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Madison, ppd.

