PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ryan 62, Kenmare-Bowbells 0
Bismarck 49, St. Mary’s 7
Bowman County 31, Beulah 24
Carrington 33, Cavalier 8
Central Cass 39, Northern Cass 0
Dickinson Trinity 42, Hazen 8
Drake/Anamoose 40, Des Lacs-Burlington 16
Fargo Shanley 57, West Fargo 14
Fargo South 34, Grand Forks Central 0
Grafton 19, Park River Area 16
Grand Forks Red River 23, Wahpeton 12
Hankinson 41, Enderlin 6
Heart River 24, Southern McLean 22
Hettinger County 40, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 14
Jamestown 48, Turtle Mountain 12
Kidder County 30, Hettinger/Scranton 28
Kindred 44, Hillsboro/Central Valley 13
LaMoure/L-M 58, Hatton-Northwood 12
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 34, Bottineau 6
Larimore 53, New Rockford-Sheyenne 12
Linton/HMB 42, Napoleon/G-S 0
Lisbon 40, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 13
Mandan 26, Century 23
May-Port CG 30, Rugby 20
Minot 49, Legacy 0
New Salem-Almont 44, Beach 6
North Prairie 42, St. John 0
North Star 34, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 22
Oakes 47, Oak Grove Lutheran 20
Ray/Powers Lake 28, South Prairie 16
Sargent County 46, Griggs/Midkota 0
Sheyenne 21, Fargo Davies 14
Shiloh 58, Killdeer 27
South Border 37, Grant Co/Flasher 14
Stanley 34, Nedrose 6
Surrey 46, TGU 36
Thompson 21, Harvey-Wells County 18
Trenton 66, New Town 32
Valley City 30, Watford City 0
West Fargo Horace 27, Devils Lake 26
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 62, Divide County 14
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 47, Maple River 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
