PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ryan 62, Kenmare-Bowbells 0

Bismarck 49, St. Mary’s 7

Bowman County 31, Beulah 24

Carrington 33, Cavalier 8

Central Cass 39, Northern Cass 0

Dickinson Trinity 42, Hazen 8

Drake/Anamoose 40, Des Lacs-Burlington 16

Fargo Shanley 57, West Fargo 14

Fargo South 34, Grand Forks Central 0

Grafton 19, Park River Area 16

Grand Forks Red River 23, Wahpeton 12

Hankinson 41, Enderlin 6

Heart River 24, Southern McLean 22

Hettinger County 40, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 14

Jamestown 48, Turtle Mountain 12

Kidder County 30, Hettinger/Scranton 28

Kindred 44, Hillsboro/Central Valley 13

LaMoure/L-M 58, Hatton-Northwood 12

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 34, Bottineau 6

Larimore 53, New Rockford-Sheyenne 12

Linton/HMB 42, Napoleon/G-S 0

Lisbon 40, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 13

Mandan 26, Century 23

May-Port CG 30, Rugby 20

Minot 49, Legacy 0

New Salem-Almont 44, Beach 6

North Prairie 42, St. John 0

North Star 34, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 22

Oakes 47, Oak Grove Lutheran 20

Ray/Powers Lake 28, South Prairie 16

Sargent County 46, Griggs/Midkota 0

Sheyenne 21, Fargo Davies 14

Shiloh 58, Killdeer 27

South Border 37, Grant County 14

Stanley 34, Nedrose 6

Surrey 46, TGU 36

Thompson 21, Harvey-Wells County 18

Trenton 66, New Town 32

Valley City 30, Watford City 0

Velva 40, Des Lacs-Burlington 16

West Fargo Horace 27, Devils Lake 26

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 62, Divide County 14

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 47, Maple River 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

