PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 14, Holdrege 0

Ainsworth 66, Madison 0

Alma 74, Thunder Ridge, Kan. 52

Anselmo-Merna 48, Ansley-Litchfield 12

Arapahoe 50, Loomis 14

Arcadia-Loup City 20, North Central 16

Arthur County 60, Cody-Kilgore 54

Auburn 34, Logan View 13

Axtell 20, Overton 3

Bancroft-Rosalie 34, Wakefield 16

Battle Creek 47, David City 0

Bayard 44, Sandhills Valley 42

Bellevue West 41, Omaha Burke 28

Bennington 28, Plattsmouth 20

Bishop Neumann 62, Lincoln Lutheran 10

Blue Hill 52, Palmer 42

Boone Central 42, Aurora 7

Bridgeport 64, Maxwell 6

Broken Bow 28, Ogallala 22

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Superior 0

Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 12

Cambridge 58, Pleasanton 14

Central Valley 52, High Plains Community 6

Chadron 22, Gering 16

Clarkson-Leigh 36, Pender 29

Columbus 24, Lincoln Southwest 21

Columbus Lakeview 28, Boys Town 21

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 54, Omaha South 0

Cozad 26, Central City 25

Crete 20, Lexington 17

Crofton 16, Bloomfield 2

Cross County 98, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12

Doniphan-Trumbull 40, West Holt 0

Douglas County West 38, Wayne 14

Dundy County-Stratton 34, Perkins County 20

East Butler 56, Omaha Christian Academy 6

Elkhorn 26, Norris 24

Elkhorn North 48, Lincoln Northwest 13

Elm Creek 39, Bertrand 0

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Freeman 26

Falls City 29, Fairbury 15

Fillmore Central 30, Milford 0

Gothenburg 20, McCook 14

Gretna 49, Omaha Central 28

Gretna East 63, Buena Vista 6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 25, Aquinas 13

Harvard 62, Santee 43

Hastings St. Cecilia 19, Amherst 6

Heartland 34, Nebraska Christian 19

Hemingford 26, Sutherland 18

Howells/Dodge 54, Fullerton 20

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 44, Deshler 26

Hyannis 53, Morrill 20

Johnson County Central 40, Conestoga 6

Johnson-Brock 55, Weeping Water 6

Kearney 41, Fremont 6

Kearney Catholic 45, Hershey 7

Kenesaw 42, Giltner 22

Kimball 40, Leyton 10

Lawrence-Nelson 36, Falls City Sacred Heart 14

Lincoln Christian 20, Platteview 13

Lincoln East 31, Lincoln Southeast 28, 2OT

Lutheran High Northeast 58, Twin River 20

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 36, Homer 29

Malcolm 49, Raymond Central 13

Millard South 33, Elkhorn South 0

Millard West 19, Omaha North 16

Minden 33, St. Paul 0

Mitchell 39, Torrington, Wyo. 7

Mullen 26, Twin Loup 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Palmyra 26

Neligh-Oakdale 40, Guardian Angels 24

Niobrara-Verdigre 26, Creighton 12

Norfolk 27, Bellevue East 0

Norfolk Catholic 31, Ord 14

North Bend Central 43, Grand Island Central Catholic 20

North Platte St. Patrick’s 36, Hi-Line 32

O’Neill 40, Schuyler 14

Oakland-Craig 22, Fort Calhoun 20

Omaha Bryan 61, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 28, Westview 0

Omaha Roncalli 35, Nebraska City 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, Grand Island Northwest 14

Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 0

Osceola 74, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6

Papillion-LaVista 28, Papillion-LaVista South 7

Parkview Christian 37, Hampton 0

Pawnee City 53, Franklin 20

Pierce 28, Columbus Scotus 21

Plainview 42, Hartington-Newcastle 6

Ponca 24, Archbishop Bergan 21

Potter-Dix 68, Crawford 31

Ralston 28, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14

Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 20

Red Cloud 40, Meridian 0

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hitchcock County 20

Sandy Creek 46, Riverside 14

Scottsbluff 24, North Platte 21

Seward 20, Lincoln Pius X 13

Shelby-Rising City 50, Mead 14

Sidney 21, Chase County 14

Silver Lake 42, Nebraska Lutheran 14

Sioux County 78, Banner County 12

South Loup 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 13

South Sioux City 46, Sioux City, West, Iowa 14

Southern 22, Diller-Odell 14

St. Mary’s 46, Randolph 20

Stanton 62, Elkhorn Valley 34

Summerland 52, Boyd County 14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Stuart 27

Syracuse 40, Omaha Concordia 7

Tekamah-Herman 8, Centennial 6

Thayer Central 30, Sutton 12

Tri County Northeast 44, Winside 14

Valentine 14, Centura 6

Wahoo 28, Ashland-Greenwood 21

Wausa 28, CWC 24

Waverly 42, Beatrice 0

West Point-Beemer 31, Arlington 0

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Louisville 20

Wisner-Pilger 32, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Wood River 28, Gibbon 14

Wynot 14, Humphrey St. Francis 6

York 21, Hastings 0

Yutan 55, Tri County 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.