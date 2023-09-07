French actor Dujardin set for starring role at Rugby World Cup opening ceremony

PARIS (AP) — Award-winning French actor Jean Dujardin’s involvement in the Rugby World Cup opening ceremony on Friday might prove…

PARIS (AP) — Award-winning French actor Jean Dujardin’s involvement in the Rugby World Cup opening ceremony on Friday might prove a lucky omen for his nation when it takes on New Zealand.

Dujardin will be joined by 33 high-profile guests representing French gastronomy, sports and the arts. Names have been kept quiet but three-star Michelin chef Guy Savoy — a friend of France coach Fabien Galthié — and former world pastry chef of the year Pierre Hermé are expected to be among them.

“Under Dujardin’s directorial vision, the opening ceremony will not only be a mesmerising spectacle that showcases the best of France’s rich heritage and its deep-rooted love for rugby,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said. “It will also represent a remarkable testament to the collaborative efforts and unwavering enthusiasm of everyone working behind the scenes.”

Around 200 volunteers will take part, including amateur players from regional rugby leagues and local inhabitants from the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb around the stadium.

The ceremony, which begins at 8 p.m. local time, will also commemorate the bicentennial anniversary of rugby union, and is expected to feature a French Air Force display.

When the players emerge, they will have a short window of only 23 minutes to warm up for the 9:15 p.m. kickoff.

So why could Dujardin, whose role in the silent movie “The Artist” won him international fame, be France’s lucky charm?

Because the rugby-loving actor attended a training session when France last played New Zealand in November 2021. The French won 40-25 for their first victory in Paris against the All Blacks since 1973 and anywhere at home since 2000.

FRANCE vs NEW ZEALAND (New Zealand leads 48-1-13 overall, 5-2 in RWC)

Their eighth Rugby World Cup meeting will make this the most played fixture in the history of the tournament.

France has a 14-test winning streak since November 2021 on the line.

New Zealand has never lost a World Cup pool game; its record is at 31-0.

Something has to give.

France is targeting a first World Cup title after polishing off its buildup by defeating Australia 41-17. There has been three changes to that side. The injured Paul Willemse and Jonathan Danty have been replaced by lock Cameron Woki and inside center Yoram Moefana. Prop Redi Wardi makes his third career start.

Damian Penaud is on a four-game try-scoring streak and captain Antoine Dupont will play his 50th test.

New Zealanders Richie Mo’unga and recalled tighthead Nepo Laulala will also earn their 50th caps.

Following a record-sized defeat to South Africa two weeks ago, the All Blacks made four changes. Anton Lienert-Brown replaced an injured Jordie Barrett at inside center, Codie Taylor was at hooker, and Dalton Papali’i has come into the back row — another openside flanker beside captain Sam Cane.

The last time they were at Stade de France, France crushed them 40-25 in 2021.

“This French team have been playing some great rugby over the last two years, everyone can see them building,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. “We have also seen them put under pressure and have to deal with expectation and the crowd.”

The All Blacks expect a hostile, sold-out crowd that, in turn, expects a rare home win against the New Zealanders.

“When we started out (in 2020) we laid down some fairly simple rules based on a kind of vision: To bring French rugby together, to unite and share with the fans,” France coach Fabien Galthie said. “We’ve felt the support building, the public has identified with the team. We enjoy the moment and being with each other very much. That’s what’s at stake for us. We don’t carry any weight, we don’t have any baggage to weigh us down.”

