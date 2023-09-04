Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla 18 years after leaving for Real Madrid

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos completed a return to Sevilla on Monday, 18 years after he…

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos completed a return to Sevilla on Monday, 18 years after he left the club to join Real Madrid.

The 37-year-old Ramos has signed a one-year deal after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Ramos was born a few kilometers from Sevilla and joined its academy at the age of 7.

