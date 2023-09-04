Live Radio
Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla 18 years after leaving for Real Madrid

The Associated Press

September 4, 2023, 1:14 PM

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos completed a return to Sevilla on Monday, 18 years after he left the club to join Real Madrid.

The 37-year-old Ramos has signed a one-year deal after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Ramos was born a few kilometers from Sevilla and joined its academy at the age of 7.

