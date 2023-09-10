Live Radio
FIBA World Cup Glance

The Associated Press

September 10, 2023, 11:18 AM

All Times EDT
QUARTERFINALS
At Manila, Philippines
At Mall of Asia Arena
Tuesday, Sept. 5

Serbia 87, Lithuania 68

United States 100, Italy 63

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Germany 81, Latvia 79

Canada 100, Slovenia 89

CLASSIFICATION ROUND
At Manila, Philippines
At Mall of Asia Arena

Thursday, Sept. 7

Latvia 87, Italy 82

Lithuania 100, Slovenia 84

Saturday, Sept. 9

Slovenia 89, Italy 85

Latvia 98, Lithuania 63

SEMIFINALS
At Manila, Philippines
At Mall of Asia Arena
Friday, Sept. 8

Serbia 95, Canada 86

Germany 113, United States 111

FINALS
Sunday, Sept. 10
THIRD PLACE

Canada 127, United States 118

CHAMPIONSHIP

Germany 83, Serbia 77

