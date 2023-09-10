FIBA World Cup Glance

All Times EDT QUARTERFINALS At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday, Sept. 5 Serbia 87, Lithuania 68 United States 100, Italy 63 Wednesday, Sept. 6 Germany 81, Latvia 79 Canada 100, Slovenia 89 CLASSIFICATION ROUND At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Thursday, Sept. 7 Latvia 87, Italy 82 Lithuania 100, Slovenia 84 Saturday, Sept. 9 Slovenia 89, Italy 85 Latvia 98, Lithuania 63 SEMIFINALS At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Friday, Sept. 8 Serbia 95, Canada 86 Germany 113, United States 111 FINALS Sunday, Sept. 10 THIRD PLACE Canada 127, United States 118 CHAMPIONSHIP Germany 83, Serbia 77