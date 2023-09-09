FIBA World Cup Glance

|All Times EDT
|QUARTERFINALS
|At Manila, Philippines
|At Mall of Asia Arena
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
Serbia 87, Lithuania 68
United States 100, Italy 63
|Wednesday, Sept. 6
Germany 81, Latvia 79
Canada 100, Slovenia 89
|CLASSIFICATION ROUND
|At Manila, Philippines
|At Mall of Asia Arena
Thursday, Sept. 7
Latvia 87, Italy 82
Lithuania 100, Slovenia 84
|Saturday, Sept. 9
Slovenia 89, Italy 85
Latvia 98, Lithuania 63
|SEMIFINALS
|At Manila, Philippines
|At Mall of Asia Arena
|Friday, Sept. 8
Serbia 95, Canada 86
Germany 113, United States 111
|FINALS
|Sunday, Sept. 10
|THIRD PLACE
United States vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
Germany vs. Serbia, 9:40 a.m.
