Labor Day: What’s open, what’s closed | Labor Day events in DC area | Travel, gas prices up | Thousands of employee injuries in meat and poultry industry
Live Radio
Home » Sports » FIBA World Cup Glance

FIBA World Cup Glance

The Associated Press

September 3, 2023, 1:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
SECOND ROUND
GROUP I

 W  L  PF  PA  Pts

Serbia  4  1 502 380    9

Italy  4  1 404 370    9

Dominican Republic  3  2 425 444    8

Puerto Rico  3  2 444 448    8

At Manila, Philippines
At Araneta Coliseum
Friday, Sept. 1

Italy 78, Serbia 76

Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97

Sunday, Sept. 3

Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57

Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79

GROUP J

 W  L  PF  PA  Pts

Lithuania  5  0 482 375   10

United States  4  1 507 398    9

Montenegro  3  2 397 390    8

Greece  2  3 392 419    7

At Manila, Philippines
At Mall of Asia Arena
Friday, Sept. 1

United States 85, Montenegro 73

Lithuania 92, Greece 67

Sunday, Sept. 3

Montenegro 73, Greece 69

Lithuania 110, United States 104

GROUP K

 W  L  PF  PA  Pts

Germany  5  0 467 364   10

Slovenia  4  1 442 409    9

Australia  3  2 469 421    8

Georgia  2  3 379 407    8

At Okinawa, Japan
At Okinawa Arena
Friday, Sept. 1

Germany 100, Georgia 73

Slovenia 91, Australia 80

Sunday, Sept. 3

Australia 100, Georgia 84

Germany 100, Slovenia 71

GROUP L

 W  L  PF  PA  Pts

Canada  4  1 477 367    9

Latvia  4  1 450 410    9

Spain  3  2 429 369    8

Brazil  3  2 420 401    8

At Jakarta, Indonesia
At Indonesia Arena
Friday, Sept. 1

Latvia 74, Spain 69

Brazil 69, Canada 65

Sunday, Sept. 3

Latvia 104, Brazil 84

Canada 88, Spain 85

FINALS
Tuesday, Sept. 5

Lithuania at Serbia, 4:45 a.m

Italy at United States, 9:40 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Germany at Latvia, 4:45 a.m.

Canada at Slovenia, 9:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up