FIBA World Cup Glance

All Times EDT SECOND ROUND GROUP I W L PF PA Pts Serbia 4 1 502 380 9 Italy 4 1 404 370 9 Dominican Republic 3 2 425 444 8 Puerto Rico 3 2 444 448 8 At Manila,…

All Times EDT SECOND ROUND GROUP I

W L PF PA Pts

Serbia 4 1 502 380 9

Italy 4 1 404 370 9

Dominican Republic 3 2 425 444 8

Puerto Rico 3 2 444 448 8

At Manila, Philippines At Araneta Coliseum Friday, Sept. 1

Italy 78, Serbia 76

Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97

Sunday, Sept. 3

Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57

Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79

GROUP J

W L PF PA Pts

Lithuania 5 0 482 375 10

United States 4 1 507 398 9

Montenegro 3 2 397 390 8

Greece 2 3 392 419 7

At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Friday, Sept. 1

United States 85, Montenegro 73

Lithuania 92, Greece 67

Sunday, Sept. 3

Montenegro 73, Greece 69

Lithuania 110, United States 104

GROUP K

W L PF PA Pts

Germany 5 0 467 364 10

Slovenia 4 1 442 409 9

Australia 3 2 469 421 8

Georgia 2 3 379 407 8

At Okinawa, Japan At Okinawa Arena Friday, Sept. 1

Germany 100, Georgia 73

Slovenia 91, Australia 80

Sunday, Sept. 3

Australia 100, Georgia 84

Germany 100, Slovenia 71

GROUP L

W L PF PA Pts

Canada 4 1 477 367 9

Latvia 4 1 450 410 9

Spain 3 2 429 369 8

Brazil 3 2 420 401 8

At Jakarta, Indonesia At Indonesia Arena Friday, Sept. 1

Latvia 74, Spain 69

Brazil 69, Canada 65

Sunday, Sept. 3

Latvia 104, Brazil 84

Canada 88, Spain 85

FINALS Tuesday, Sept. 5

Lithuania at Serbia, 4:45 a.m

Italy at United States, 9:40 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Germany at Latvia, 4:45 a.m.

Canada at Slovenia, 9:30 a.m.

