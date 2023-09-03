FIBA World Cup Glance

|All Times EDT
|SECOND ROUND
|GROUP I
W L PF PA Pts
Serbia 4 1 502 380 9
Italy 4 1 404 370 9
Dominican Republic 3 2 425 444 8
Puerto Rico 3 2 444 448 8
|At Manila, Philippines
|At Araneta Coliseum
|Friday, Sept. 1
Italy 78, Serbia 76
Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97
|Sunday, Sept. 3
Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57
Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79
|GROUP J
W L PF PA Pts
Lithuania 5 0 482 375 10
United States 4 1 507 398 9
Montenegro 3 2 397 390 8
Greece 2 3 392 419 7
|At Manila, Philippines
|At Mall of Asia Arena
|Friday, Sept. 1
United States 85, Montenegro 73
Lithuania 92, Greece 67
|Sunday, Sept. 3
Montenegro 73, Greece 69
Lithuania 110, United States 104
|GROUP K
W L PF PA Pts
Germany 5 0 467 364 10
Slovenia 4 1 442 409 9
Australia 3 2 469 421 8
Georgia 2 3 379 407 8
|At Okinawa, Japan
|At Okinawa Arena
|Friday, Sept. 1
Germany 100, Georgia 73
Slovenia 91, Australia 80
|Sunday, Sept. 3
Australia 100, Georgia 84
Germany 100, Slovenia 71
|GROUP L
W L PF PA Pts
Canada 4 1 477 367 9
Latvia 4 1 450 410 9
Spain 3 2 429 369 8
Brazil 3 2 420 401 8
|At Jakarta, Indonesia
|At Indonesia Arena
|Friday, Sept. 1
Latvia 74, Spain 69
Brazil 69, Canada 65
|Sunday, Sept. 3
Latvia 104, Brazil 84
Canada 88, Spain 85
|FINALS
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
Lithuania at Serbia, 4:45 a.m
Italy at United States, 9:40 a.m.
|Wednesday, Sept. 6
Germany at Latvia, 4:45 a.m.
Canada at Slovenia, 9:30 a.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.