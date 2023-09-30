FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 28 24 4 1 183 107 Tulane 1 0 35 23 4 1 149 87 South Florida 2 0 86 59 3 2 151 141 Tulsa 1 0 48 26 3 2 139 156 Rice 1 1 53 59 3 2 165 144 North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 2 145 172 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 76 Temple 0 1 26 48 2 3 105 155 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 104 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 108 Navy 0 2 54 72 1 3 81 114 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 3 77 112 East Carolina 0 1 17 24 1 4 105 128 UAB 0 1 23 35 1 4 135 180

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at UAB, TBA

UTSA at Temple, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at FAU, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

UAB at UTSA, TBA

Temple at North Texas, TBA

Navy at Charlotte, TBA

FAU at South Florida, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 28 7 4 0 149 35 Florida St. 2 0 62 53 4 0 173 90 Louisville 3 0 108 72 5 0 185 86 North Carolina 1 0 41 24 4 0 143 88 NC State 1 1 34 34 3 2 127 100 Georgia Tech 1 1 64 55 2 3 162 154 Clemson 1 2 62 73 3 2 176 104 Boston College 1 2 84 111 2 3 139 166 Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 175 50 Syracuse 0 1 14 31 4 1 191 74 Wake Forest 0 1 16 30 3 1 116 91 Pittsburgh 0 1 24 41 1 3 96 92 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 100 Virginia 0 2 45 51 0 5 107 178

___

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Boston College at Army, Noon

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

NC State at Duke, TBA

Syracuse at Florida St., TBA

Miami at North Carolina, TBA

Louisville at Pittsburgh, TBA

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 2 0 70 26 5 0 237 54 Texas 2 0 78 20 5 0 180 64 Kansas St. 1 0 44 31 3 1 158 74 TCU 1 0 36 13 3 1 153 81 West Virginia 1 0 20 13 3 1 108 74 BYU 1 1 62 65 4 1 155 112 Kansas 1 1 52 67 4 1 165 131 Baylor 1 1 42 73 2 3 116 142 Iowa St. 1 1 54 77 2 3 104 116 Texas Tech 1 1 62 48 2 3 166 124 UCF 0 2 66 80 3 2 188 116 Oklahoma St. 0 1 27 34 2 2 88 95 Cincinnati 0 2 33 55 2 3 150 120 Houston 0 2 41 85 2 3 137 149

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, Noon

UCF at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Kansas at Oklahoma St., TBA

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, TBA

BYU at TCU, TBA

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 2 0 80 63 4 1 172 117 Montana St. 2 0 78 22 4 1 214 82 N. Arizona 1 0 28 14 1 3 89 139 Montana 1 1 42 48 4 1 137 91 Weber St. 1 1 28 61 3 2 104 119 E. Washington 1 1 63 68 2 3 144 166 Portland St. 1 1 81 59 2 3 196 171 Idaho St. 1 1 55 49 1 4 128 204 Sacramento St. 0 1 27 36 3 1 129 89 Cal Poly 0 1 21 59 2 2 92 148 UC Davis 0 1 24 27 2 2 102 113 N. Colorado 0 2 42 63 0 5 81 200

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 1 0 20 10 4 1 168 117 SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 3 108 119 Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 2 2 64 115 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 4 1 106 89 Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 3 102 145 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 2 3 71 178 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 2 3 154 194 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 3 122 146 Gardner-Webb 0 1 25 27 1 3 83 143 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 128

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Maryland 2 0 75 26 5 0 193 66 Michigan 2 0 76 14 5 0 172 30 Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 4 0 138 34 Penn St. 3 0 102 26 5 0 203 48 Rutgers 1 1 31 38 4 1 154 64 Michigan St. 0 1 9 31 2 2 92 93 Indiana 0 2 20 67 2 3 104 122

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 1 0 38 17 3 1 133 79 Minnesota 1 1 47 47 3 2 120 108 Purdue 1 1 61 57 2 3 140 148 Northwestern 1 2 57 99 2 3 109 144 Iowa 0 1 0 31 3 1 85 68 Illinois 0 2 32 74 2 3 108 153 Nebraska 0 2 17 58 2 3 94 119

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon

Illinois at Maryland, TBA

Ohio St. at Purdue, TBA

Iowa at Wisconsin, TBA

Indiana at Michigan, TBA

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 2 0 66 38 3 1 115 115 Hampton 1 0 31 14 3 1 124 110 Albany (NY) 1 0 31 10 3 2 125 92 Elon 3 0 69 33 3 2 113 104 William & Mary 2 1 68 41 4 1 106 54 Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 3 2 162 134 Villanova 1 1 45 40 3 2 139 117 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 2 3 162 145 Richmond 1 1 34 50 2 3 96 118 Towson 1 1 77 93 2 3 117 162 Campbell 1 2 93 93 2 3 197 149 Maine 1 2 76 90 1 4 95 148 New Hampshire 0 2 76 83 2 3 193 152 NC A&T 0 1 3 27 1 3 53 118 Stony Brook 0 4 74 148 0 5 81 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Maine at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Towson, 4 p.m.

Villanova at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 2 0 71 23 4 0 160 74 Jacksonville St. 2 0 52 42 4 1 138 75 W. Kentucky 1 0 31 10 3 2 158 146 Louisiana Tech 2 0 46 27 3 3 162 154 FIU 0 2 23 60 3 2 107 128 New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 2 3 149 132 Middle Tennessee 0 1 10 31 1 4 94 155 UTEP 0 2 24 41 1 5 97 169 Sam Houston St. 0 1 28 35 0 4 38 100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 34 31 3 0 117 72 Cornell 1 0 23 21 2 1 71 76 Dartmouth 1 0 23 20 2 1 64 61 Princeton 1 0 10 7 2 1 46 35 Brown 0 1 31 34 2 1 102 79 Penn 0 1 20 23 2 1 77 50 Columbia 0 1 7 10 1 2 40 34 Yale 0 1 21 23 1 2 90 75

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 1 0 23 3 4 1 160 113 Ohio 1 0 38 7 4 1 105 54 Buffalo 1 0 13 10 1 4 132 188 Bowling Green 0 1 7 38 2 3 113 145 Akron 0 1 10 13 1 4 85 122 Kent St. 0 1 3 23 1 4 63 170

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 2 0 84 64 4 1 204 114 Cent. Michigan 1 0 26 23 3 2 129 167 W. Michigan 1 1 73 73 2 3 125 179 E. Michigan 0 1 23 26 2 3 81 112 Ball St. 0 1 24 42 1 4 89 178 N. Illinois 0 1 33 35 1 4 96 130

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Kent St. at E. Michigan, TBA

Toledo at Ball St., TBA

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 1 178 147 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 97 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 111 139 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 54 119 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 85 189 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 1 0 42 21 4 0 177 51 S. Illinois 1 0 33 20 4 0 122 79 Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 3 1 136 49 South Dakota 1 0 24 19 3 1 93 60 Murray St. 1 0 30 28 2 2 85 129 N. Iowa 1 0 44 41 2 2 111 122 N. Dakota St. 0 1 19 24 3 1 147 72 North Dakota 0 1 21 42 2 2 131 113 Youngstown St. 0 1 41 44 2 2 148 117 Missouri St. 0 1 20 33 1 3 127 133 Indiana St. 0 1 28 30 0 4 42 143 W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 4 96 172

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 3 0 133 51 5 0 188 61 UNLV 1 0 44 20 4 1 180 134 Wyoming 1 0 35 26 4 1 133 126 Boise St. 1 0 34 31 2 3 143 158 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 155 76 New Mexico 0 1 26 35 2 3 143 155 Utah St. 0 1 21 39 2 3 185 169 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 116 Hawaii 0 1 20 44 2 4 133 208 San Diego St. 0 2 41 83 2 4 116 185 San Jose St. 0 1 20 45 1 4 141 167 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 4 68 165

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Boise St. at Colorado St., TBA

UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 1 0 31 28 2 2 104 157 Wagner 2 0 47 37 2 3 66 159 Merrimack 1 1 44 37 2 3 120 93 Stonehill 1 1 43 45 2 3 83 160 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 49 47 1 4 101 155 Sacred Heart 1 2 54 68 1 4 78 114 CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 3 104 113 LIU Brooklyn 0 1 28 31 0 4 55 109

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 2 0 84 12 5 0 258 59 Southern Cal 3 0 146 79 5 0 268 121 Washington 1 0 59 32 4 0 199 68 Washington St. 1 0 38 35 4 0 183 102 Arizona 1 0 21 20 3 1 114 64 Oregon St. 1 1 56 45 4 1 179 78 Utah 1 1 21 28 4 1 96 59 California 1 1 56 80 3 2 155 132 UCLA 0 1 7 14 3 1 128 44 Colorado 0 2 47 90 3 2 171 181 Arizona St. 0 2 49 66 1 4 88 143 Stanford 0 3 36 119 1 4 96 173

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

UCLA at Oregon St., TBA

California at Utah, TBA

Arizona at Washington St., TBA

Oregon at Washington, TBA

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 1 0 56 22 4 1 134 101 Georgetown 1 0 28 24 3 2 124 94 Holy Cross 1 0 47 7 3 2 194 120 Fordham 0 1 24 28 3 2 167 115 Bucknell 0 1 22 56 1 3 67 144 Colgate 0 1 7 47 1 4 67 199 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 156

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 2 0 55 35 4 1 163 104 Davidson 2 0 104 54 3 2 226 105 St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 0 55 42 3 2 104 137 Drake 1 0 16 9 1 3 54 161 Marist 2 1 91 103 2 2 98 152 San Diego 1 1 73 80 1 4 116 158 Presbyterian 0 1 17 27 2 2 98 105 Dayton 0 2 39 60 2 3 153 145 Stetson 0 2 42 62 2 3 134 180 Morehead St. 0 2 37 51 1 3 96 134 Valparaiso 0 1 30 36 1 3 78 127

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 2 0 51 34 5 0 193 65 Kentucky 2 0 78 42 5 0 185 76 Missouri 1 0 38 21 5 0 160 104 Florida 1 1 43 49 3 2 125 87 South Carolina 1 1 51 54 2 2 115 106 Tennessee 0 1 16 29 3 1 140 69 Vanderbilt 0 2 49 83 2 4 188 200

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 2 0 61 32 4 1 193 93 Alabama 1 0 24 10 3 1 121 54 LSU 2 1 124 100 3 2 220 155 Mississippi 1 1 65 73 4 1 223 123 Auburn 0 2 30 54 3 2 148 91 Mississippi St. 0 2 44 78 2 2 123 109 Arkansas 0 2 53 68 2 3 168 125

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU at Missouri, Noon

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Missouri at Kentucky, TBA

Texas A&M at Tennessee, TBA

Florida at South Carolina, TBA

Georgia at Vanderbilt, TBA

Arkansas at Alabama, TBA

Auburn at LSU, TBA

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 3 0 118 40 4 1 172 101 W. Carolina 2 0 79 21 4 1 196 122 Furman 1 0 38 14 3 1 135 99 Mercer 1 1 52 41 3 2 124 143 VMI 1 1 20 52 2 3 52 125 Samford 1 2 73 105 2 3 155 164 ETSU 0 1 28 42 1 3 76 154 The Citadel 0 2 17 97 0 5 34 218 Wofford 0 2 27 40 0 5 60 131

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 1 0 21 19 2 3 96 120 Houston Christian 1 1 53 40 2 3 148 158 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 3 1 146 58 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 149 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 115 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 149 SE Louisiana 0 1 19 34 0 5 85 171 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 3 0 82 27 4 1 137 75 Jackson St. 2 1 59 58 3 2 130 142 Alabama A&M 1 1 41 44 3 2 163 107 Alabama St. 1 2 44 56 1 3 61 77 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 16 22 1 3 68 132 MVSU 0 1 7 31 0 4 38 135

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling St. 2 0 70 43 3 2 169 172 Prairie View 2 1 80 89 2 3 96 203 Southern U. 2 2 71 51 2 2 71 51 Alcorn St. 1 1 43 43 2 3 84 124 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 24 58 1 4 66 144 Texas Southern 0 2 57 72 1 4 119 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 2 0 47 37 5 0 166 113 Marshall 1 0 41 35 4 0 117 82 Georgia Southern 1 0 38 28 4 1 175 101 Georgia St. 1 1 37 45 4 1 155 119 Old Dominion 1 1 73 72 2 3 124 144 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 141 114 Coastal Carolina 0 2 45 68 2 3 154 118

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas State 1 0 50 36 4 1 217 145 Arkansas St. 1 0 44 37 3 2 130 182 Troy 1 1 42 23 3 2 130 119 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 44 74 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 3 2 179 145 South Alabama 0 1 23 31 2 3 138 126 Southern Miss. 0 2 73 94 1 4 129 195

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Marshall at Georgia St., TBA

Georgia Southern at James Madison, TBA

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 4 1 148 132 Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 3 2 173 112 Cent. Arkansas 1 0 52 17 2 2 166 95 E. Kentucky 1 0 32 22 2 3 127 181 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 20 22 3 2 185 114 Abilene Christian 0 1 17 52 2 3 144 151 North Alabama 0 2 53 84 2 4 142 172 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 105 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 97 201

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 1 198 64 Army 2 2 123 75 Umass 1 5 159 235 Uconn 0 5 85 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Boston College at Army, Noon

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 4 103 95

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

