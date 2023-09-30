FBC Glance

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 30, 2023

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 1 0 28 24 4 1 183 107
Tulane 1 0 35 23 4 1 149 87
South Florida 2 0 86 59 3 2 151 141
Tulsa 1 0 48 26 3 2 139 156
Rice 1 1 53 59 3 2 165 144
North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 2 145 172
SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 76
Temple 0 1 26 48 2 3 105 155
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 104
FAU 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 108
Navy 0 2 54 72 1 3 81 114
UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 3 77 112
East Carolina 0 1 17 24 1 4 105 128
UAB 0 1 23 35 1 4 135 180

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at UAB, TBA

UTSA at Temple, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at FAU, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

UAB at UTSA, TBA

Temple at North Texas, TBA

Navy at Charlotte, TBA

FAU at South Florida, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 1 0 28 7 4 0 149 35
Florida St. 2 0 62 53 4 0 173 90
Louisville 3 0 108 72 5 0 185 86
North Carolina 1 0 41 24 4 0 143 88
NC State 1 1 34 34 3 2 127 100
Georgia Tech 1 1 64 55 2 3 162 154
Clemson 1 2 62 73 3 2 176 104
Boston College 1 2 84 111 2 3 139 166
Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 175 50
Syracuse 0 1 14 31 4 1 191 74
Wake Forest 0 1 16 30 3 1 116 91
Pittsburgh 0 1 24 41 1 3 96 92
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 100
Virginia 0 2 45 51 0 5 107 178

___

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Boston College at Army, Noon

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

NC State at Duke, TBA

Syracuse at Florida St., TBA

Miami at North Carolina, TBA

Louisville at Pittsburgh, TBA

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 2 0 70 26 5 0 237 54
Texas 2 0 78 20 5 0 180 64
Kansas St. 1 0 44 31 3 1 158 74
TCU 1 0 36 13 3 1 153 81
West Virginia 1 0 20 13 3 1 108 74
BYU 1 1 62 65 4 1 155 112
Kansas 1 1 52 67 4 1 165 131
Baylor 1 1 42 73 2 3 116 142
Iowa St. 1 1 54 77 2 3 104 116
Texas Tech 1 1 62 48 2 3 166 124
UCF 0 2 66 80 3 2 188 116
Oklahoma St. 0 1 27 34 2 2 88 95
Cincinnati 0 2 33 55 2 3 150 120
Houston 0 2 41 85 2 3 137 149

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, Noon

UCF at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Kansas at Oklahoma St., TBA

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, TBA

BYU at TCU, TBA

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Idaho 2 0 80 63 4 1 172 117
Montana St. 2 0 78 22 4 1 214 82
N. Arizona 1 0 28 14 1 3 89 139
Montana 1 1 42 48 4 1 137 91
Weber St. 1 1 28 61 3 2 104 119
E. Washington 1 1 63 68 2 3 144 166
Portland St. 1 1 81 59 2 3 196 171
Idaho St. 1 1 55 49 1 4 128 204
Sacramento St. 0 1 27 36 3 1 129 89
Cal Poly 0 1 21 59 2 2 92 148
UC Davis 0 1 24 27 2 2 102 113
N. Colorado 0 2 42 63 0 5 81 200

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 1 0 20 10 4 1 168 117
SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 3 108 119
Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 2 2 64 115
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 4 1 106 89
Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 3 102 145
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 2 3 71 178
Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 2 3 154 194
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 3 122 146
Gardner-Webb 0 1 25 27 1 3 83 143
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 128

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Maryland 2 0 75 26 5 0 193 66
Michigan 2 0 76 14 5 0 172 30
Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 4 0 138 34
Penn St. 3 0 102 26 5 0 203 48
Rutgers 1 1 31 38 4 1 154 64
Michigan St. 0 1 9 31 2 2 92 93
Indiana 0 2 20 67 2 3 104 122

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 1 0 38 17 3 1 133 79
Minnesota 1 1 47 47 3 2 120 108
Purdue 1 1 61 57 2 3 140 148
Northwestern 1 2 57 99 2 3 109 144
Iowa 0 1 0 31 3 1 85 68
Illinois 0 2 32 74 2 3 108 153
Nebraska 0 2 17 58 2 3 94 119

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon

Illinois at Maryland, TBA

Ohio St. at Purdue, TBA

Iowa at Wisconsin, TBA

Indiana at Michigan, TBA

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 2 0 66 38 3 1 115 115
Hampton 1 0 31 14 3 1 124 110
Albany (NY) 1 0 31 10 3 2 125 92
Elon 3 0 69 33 3 2 113 104
William & Mary 2 1 68 41 4 1 106 54
Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 3 2 162 134
Villanova 1 1 45 40 3 2 139 117
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 2 3 162 145
Richmond 1 1 34 50 2 3 96 118
Towson 1 1 77 93 2 3 117 162
Campbell 1 2 93 93 2 3 197 149
Maine 1 2 76 90 1 4 95 148
New Hampshire 0 2 76 83 2 3 193 152
NC A&T 0 1 3 27 1 3 53 118
Stony Brook 0 4 74 148 0 5 81 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Maine at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Towson, 4 p.m.

Villanova at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 2 0 71 23 4 0 160 74
Jacksonville St. 2 0 52 42 4 1 138 75
W. Kentucky 1 0 31 10 3 2 158 146
Louisiana Tech 2 0 46 27 3 3 162 154
FIU 0 2 23 60 3 2 107 128
New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 2 3 149 132
Middle Tennessee 0 1 10 31 1 4 94 155
UTEP 0 2 24 41 1 5 97 169
Sam Houston St. 0 1 28 35 0 4 38 100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 1 0 34 31 3 0 117 72
Cornell 1 0 23 21 2 1 71 76
Dartmouth 1 0 23 20 2 1 64 61
Princeton 1 0 10 7 2 1 46 35
Brown 0 1 31 34 2 1 102 79
Penn 0 1 20 23 2 1 77 50
Columbia 0 1 7 10 1 2 40 34
Yale 0 1 21 23 1 2 90 75

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 23 3 4 1 160 113
Ohio 1 0 38 7 4 1 105 54
Buffalo 1 0 13 10 1 4 132 188
Bowling Green 0 1 7 38 2 3 113 145
Akron 0 1 10 13 1 4 85 122
Kent St. 0 1 3 23 1 4 63 170

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 2 0 84 64 4 1 204 114
Cent. Michigan 1 0 26 23 3 2 129 167
W. Michigan 1 1 73 73 2 3 125 179
E. Michigan 0 1 23 26 2 3 81 112
Ball St. 0 1 24 42 1 4 89 178
N. Illinois 0 1 33 35 1 4 96 130

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Kent St. at E. Michigan, TBA

Toledo at Ball St., TBA

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 1 178 147
Howard 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 97
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 111 139
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 54 119
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 85 189
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 1 0 42 21 4 0 177 51
S. Illinois 1 0 33 20 4 0 122 79
Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 3 1 136 49
South Dakota 1 0 24 19 3 1 93 60
Murray St. 1 0 30 28 2 2 85 129
N. Iowa 1 0 44 41 2 2 111 122
N. Dakota St. 0 1 19 24 3 1 147 72
North Dakota 0 1 21 42 2 2 131 113
Youngstown St. 0 1 41 44 2 2 148 117
Missouri St. 0 1 20 33 1 3 127 133
Indiana St. 0 1 28 30 0 4 42 143
W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 4 96 172

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 3 0 133 51 5 0 188 61
UNLV 1 0 44 20 4 1 180 134
Wyoming 1 0 35 26 4 1 133 126
Boise St. 1 0 34 31 2 3 143 158
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 155 76
New Mexico 0 1 26 35 2 3 143 155
Utah St. 0 1 21 39 2 3 185 169
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 116
Hawaii 0 1 20 44 2 4 133 208
San Diego St. 0 2 41 83 2 4 116 185
San Jose St. 0 1 20 45 1 4 141 167
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 4 68 165

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Boise St. at Colorado St., TBA

UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 1 0 31 28 2 2 104 157
Wagner 2 0 47 37 2 3 66 159
Merrimack 1 1 44 37 2 3 120 93
Stonehill 1 1 43 45 2 3 83 160
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 49 47 1 4 101 155
Sacred Heart 1 2 54 68 1 4 78 114
CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 3 104 113
LIU Brooklyn 0 1 28 31 0 4 55 109

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 2 0 84 12 5 0 258 59
Southern Cal 3 0 146 79 5 0 268 121
Washington 1 0 59 32 4 0 199 68
Washington St. 1 0 38 35 4 0 183 102
Arizona 1 0 21 20 3 1 114 64
Oregon St. 1 1 56 45 4 1 179 78
Utah 1 1 21 28 4 1 96 59
California 1 1 56 80 3 2 155 132
UCLA 0 1 7 14 3 1 128 44
Colorado 0 2 47 90 3 2 171 181
Arizona St. 0 2 49 66 1 4 88 143
Stanford 0 3 36 119 1 4 96 173

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

UCLA at Oregon St., TBA

California at Utah, TBA

Arizona at Washington St., TBA

Oregon at Washington, TBA

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 1 0 56 22 4 1 134 101
Georgetown 1 0 28 24 3 2 124 94
Holy Cross 1 0 47 7 3 2 194 120
Fordham 0 1 24 28 3 2 167 115
Bucknell 0 1 22 56 1 3 67 144
Colgate 0 1 7 47 1 4 67 199
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 156

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 2 0 55 35 4 1 163 104
Davidson 2 0 104 54 3 2 226 105
St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 0 55 42 3 2 104 137
Drake 1 0 16 9 1 3 54 161
Marist 2 1 91 103 2 2 98 152
San Diego 1 1 73 80 1 4 116 158
Presbyterian 0 1 17 27 2 2 98 105
Dayton 0 2 39 60 2 3 153 145
Stetson 0 2 42 62 2 3 134 180
Morehead St. 0 2 37 51 1 3 96 134
Valparaiso 0 1 30 36 1 3 78 127

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 2 0 51 34 5 0 193 65
Kentucky 2 0 78 42 5 0 185 76
Missouri 1 0 38 21 5 0 160 104
Florida 1 1 43 49 3 2 125 87
South Carolina 1 1 51 54 2 2 115 106
Tennessee 0 1 16 29 3 1 140 69
Vanderbilt 0 2 49 83 2 4 188 200

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M 2 0 61 32 4 1 193 93
Alabama 1 0 24 10 3 1 121 54
LSU 2 1 124 100 3 2 220 155
Mississippi 1 1 65 73 4 1 223 123
Auburn 0 2 30 54 3 2 148 91
Mississippi St. 0 2 44 78 2 2 123 109
Arkansas 0 2 53 68 2 3 168 125

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU at Missouri, Noon

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Missouri at Kentucky, TBA

Texas A&M at Tennessee, TBA

Florida at South Carolina, TBA

Georgia at Vanderbilt, TBA

Arkansas at Alabama, TBA

Auburn at LSU, TBA

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 3 0 118 40 4 1 172 101
W. Carolina 2 0 79 21 4 1 196 122
Furman 1 0 38 14 3 1 135 99
Mercer 1 1 52 41 3 2 124 143
VMI 1 1 20 52 2 3 52 125
Samford 1 2 73 105 2 3 155 164
ETSU 0 1 28 42 1 3 76 154
The Citadel 0 2 17 97 0 5 34 218
Wofford 0 2 27 40 0 5 60 131

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lamar 1 0 21 19 2 3 96 120
Houston Christian 1 1 53 40 2 3 148 158
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 3 1 146 58
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 149
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 115
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 149
SE Louisiana 0 1 19 34 0 5 85 171
Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 3 0 82 27 4 1 137 75
Jackson St. 2 1 59 58 3 2 130 142
Alabama A&M 1 1 41 44 3 2 163 107
Alabama St. 1 2 44 56 1 3 61 77
Bethune-Cookman 0 1 16 22 1 3 68 132
MVSU 0 1 7 31 0 4 38 135

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 2 0 70 43 3 2 169 172
Prairie View 2 1 80 89 2 3 96 203
Southern U. 2 2 71 51 2 2 71 51
Alcorn St. 1 1 43 43 2 3 84 124
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 24 58 1 4 66 144
Texas Southern 0 2 57 72 1 4 119 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 2 0 47 37 5 0 166 113
Marshall 1 0 41 35 4 0 117 82
Georgia Southern 1 0 38 28 4 1 175 101
Georgia St. 1 1 37 45 4 1 155 119
Old Dominion 1 1 73 72 2 3 124 144
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 141 114
Coastal Carolina 0 2 45 68 2 3 154 118

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas State 1 0 50 36 4 1 217 145
Arkansas St. 1 0 44 37 3 2 130 182
Troy 1 1 42 23 3 2 130 119
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 44 74
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 3 2 179 145
South Alabama 0 1 23 31 2 3 138 126
Southern Miss. 0 2 73 94 1 4 129 195

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Marshall at Georgia St., TBA

Georgia Southern at James Madison, TBA

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 4 1 148 132
Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 3 2 173 112
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 52 17 2 2 166 95
E. Kentucky 1 0 32 22 2 3 127 181
Stephen F. Austin 0 1 20 22 3 2 185 114
Abilene Christian 0 1 17 52 2 3 144 151
North Alabama 0 2 53 84 2 4 142 172
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 105
Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 97 201

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 4 1 198 64
Army 2 2 123 75
Umass 1 5 159 235
Uconn 0 5 85 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Boston College at Army, Noon

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 4 103 95

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports
