FBC Glance

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|1
|183
|107
|Tulane
|1
|0
|35
|23
|4
|1
|149
|87
|South Florida
|2
|0
|86
|59
|3
|2
|151
|141
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|48
|26
|3
|2
|139
|156
|Rice
|1
|1
|53
|59
|3
|2
|165
|144
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|145
|172
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|135
|76
|Temple
|0
|1
|26
|48
|2
|3
|105
|155
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|104
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|83
|108
|Navy
|0
|2
|54
|72
|1
|3
|81
|114
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|77
|112
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|17
|24
|1
|4
|105
|128
|UAB
|0
|1
|23
|35
|1
|4
|135
|180
___
Saturday’s Games
South Florida at UAB, TBA
UTSA at Temple, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at FAU, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
UAB at UTSA, TBA
Temple at North Texas, TBA
Navy at Charlotte, TBA
FAU at South Florida, TBA
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|4
|0
|149
|35
|Florida St.
|2
|0
|62
|53
|4
|0
|173
|90
|Louisville
|3
|0
|108
|72
|5
|0
|185
|86
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|24
|4
|0
|143
|88
|NC State
|1
|1
|34
|34
|3
|2
|127
|100
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|64
|55
|2
|3
|162
|154
|Clemson
|1
|2
|62
|73
|3
|2
|176
|104
|Boston College
|1
|2
|84
|111
|2
|3
|139
|166
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|175
|50
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|14
|31
|4
|1
|191
|74
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|16
|30
|3
|1
|116
|91
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|24
|41
|1
|3
|96
|92
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|86
|100
|Virginia
|0
|2
|45
|51
|0
|5
|107
|178
___
Saturday’s Games
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Boston College at Army, Noon
Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
NC State at Duke, TBA
Syracuse at Florida St., TBA
Miami at North Carolina, TBA
Louisville at Pittsburgh, TBA
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, TBA
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|70
|26
|5
|0
|237
|54
|Texas
|2
|0
|78
|20
|5
|0
|180
|64
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|44
|31
|3
|1
|158
|74
|TCU
|1
|0
|36
|13
|3
|1
|153
|81
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|20
|13
|3
|1
|108
|74
|BYU
|1
|1
|62
|65
|4
|1
|155
|112
|Kansas
|1
|1
|52
|67
|4
|1
|165
|131
|Baylor
|1
|1
|42
|73
|2
|3
|116
|142
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|54
|77
|2
|3
|104
|116
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|62
|48
|2
|3
|166
|124
|UCF
|0
|2
|66
|80
|3
|2
|188
|116
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|27
|34
|2
|2
|88
|95
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|33
|55
|2
|3
|150
|120
|Houston
|0
|2
|41
|85
|2
|3
|137
|149
___
Friday’s Games
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, Noon
UCF at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Kansas at Oklahoma St., TBA
Iowa St. at Cincinnati, TBA
BYU at TCU, TBA
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|2
|0
|80
|63
|4
|1
|172
|117
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|78
|22
|4
|1
|214
|82
|N. Arizona
|1
|0
|28
|14
|1
|3
|89
|139
|Montana
|1
|1
|42
|48
|4
|1
|137
|91
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|28
|61
|3
|2
|104
|119
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|63
|68
|2
|3
|144
|166
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|81
|59
|2
|3
|196
|171
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|55
|49
|1
|4
|128
|204
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|27
|36
|3
|1
|129
|89
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|21
|59
|2
|2
|92
|148
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|2
|102
|113
|N. Colorado
|0
|2
|42
|63
|0
|5
|81
|200
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|4
|1
|168
|117
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|3
|108
|119
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|2
|2
|64
|115
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|106
|89
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|102
|145
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|71
|178
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|2
|3
|154
|194
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|122
|146
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|25
|27
|1
|3
|83
|143
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|128
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maryland
|2
|0
|75
|26
|5
|0
|193
|66
|Michigan
|2
|0
|76
|14
|5
|0
|172
|30
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|4
|0
|138
|34
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|102
|26
|5
|0
|203
|48
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|31
|38
|4
|1
|154
|64
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|9
|31
|2
|2
|92
|93
|Indiana
|0
|2
|20
|67
|2
|3
|104
|122
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|1
|133
|79
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|47
|47
|3
|2
|120
|108
|Purdue
|1
|1
|61
|57
|2
|3
|140
|148
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|57
|99
|2
|3
|109
|144
|Iowa
|0
|1
|0
|31
|3
|1
|85
|68
|Illinois
|0
|2
|32
|74
|2
|3
|108
|153
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|17
|58
|2
|3
|94
|119
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maryland at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon
Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon
Illinois at Maryland, TBA
Ohio St. at Purdue, TBA
Iowa at Wisconsin, TBA
Indiana at Michigan, TBA
Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|66
|38
|3
|1
|115
|115
|Hampton
|1
|0
|31
|14
|3
|1
|124
|110
|Albany (NY)
|1
|0
|31
|10
|3
|2
|125
|92
|Elon
|3
|0
|69
|33
|3
|2
|113
|104
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|68
|41
|4
|1
|106
|54
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|78
|66
|3
|2
|162
|134
|Villanova
|1
|1
|45
|40
|3
|2
|139
|117
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|2
|3
|162
|145
|Richmond
|1
|1
|34
|50
|2
|3
|96
|118
|Towson
|1
|1
|77
|93
|2
|3
|117
|162
|Campbell
|1
|2
|93
|93
|2
|3
|197
|149
|Maine
|1
|2
|76
|90
|1
|4
|95
|148
|New Hampshire
|0
|2
|76
|83
|2
|3
|193
|152
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|3
|27
|1
|3
|53
|118
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|74
|148
|0
|5
|81
|179
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island at Brown, Noon
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Maine at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Towson, 4 p.m.
Villanova at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|2
|0
|71
|23
|4
|0
|160
|74
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|52
|42
|4
|1
|138
|75
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|31
|10
|3
|2
|158
|146
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|46
|27
|3
|3
|162
|154
|FIU
|0
|2
|23
|60
|3
|2
|107
|128
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|3
|149
|132
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|10
|31
|1
|4
|94
|155
|UTEP
|0
|2
|24
|41
|1
|5
|97
|169
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|28
|35
|0
|4
|38
|100
___
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
FIU at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|0
|117
|72
|Cornell
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|1
|71
|76
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|23
|20
|2
|1
|64
|61
|Princeton
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|1
|46
|35
|Brown
|0
|1
|31
|34
|2
|1
|102
|79
|Penn
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|1
|77
|50
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|10
|1
|2
|40
|34
|Yale
|0
|1
|21
|23
|1
|2
|90
|75
___
Friday’s Games
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island at Brown, Noon
Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Princeton at Brown, Noon
Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon
Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|23
|3
|4
|1
|160
|113
|Ohio
|1
|0
|38
|7
|4
|1
|105
|54
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|13
|10
|1
|4
|132
|188
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|7
|38
|2
|3
|113
|145
|Akron
|0
|1
|10
|13
|1
|4
|85
|122
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|4
|63
|170
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|2
|0
|84
|64
|4
|1
|204
|114
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|26
|23
|3
|2
|129
|167
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|73
|73
|2
|3
|125
|179
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|23
|26
|2
|3
|81
|112
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|24
|42
|1
|4
|89
|178
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|33
|35
|1
|4
|96
|130
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon
Toledo at Umass, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Kent St. at E. Michigan, TBA
Toledo at Ball St., TBA
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|178
|147
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|97
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|111
|139
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|54
|119
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|85
|189
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|122
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.
Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|42
|21
|4
|0
|177
|51
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|33
|20
|4
|0
|122
|79
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|3
|1
|136
|49
|South Dakota
|1
|0
|24
|19
|3
|1
|93
|60
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|30
|28
|2
|2
|85
|129
|N. Iowa
|1
|0
|44
|41
|2
|2
|111
|122
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|19
|24
|3
|1
|147
|72
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|21
|42
|2
|2
|131
|113
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|41
|44
|2
|2
|148
|117
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|20
|33
|1
|3
|127
|133
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|28
|30
|0
|4
|42
|143
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|4
|96
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|3
|0
|133
|51
|5
|0
|188
|61
|UNLV
|1
|0
|44
|20
|4
|1
|180
|134
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|35
|26
|4
|1
|133
|126
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|34
|31
|2
|3
|143
|158
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|155
|76
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|26
|35
|2
|3
|143
|155
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|21
|39
|2
|3
|185
|169
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|90
|116
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|20
|44
|2
|4
|133
|208
|San Diego St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|4
|116
|185
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|20
|45
|1
|4
|141
|167
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|68
|165
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Boise St. at Colorado St., TBA
UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|2
|104
|157
|Wagner
|2
|0
|47
|37
|2
|3
|66
|159
|Merrimack
|1
|1
|44
|37
|2
|3
|120
|93
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|43
|45
|2
|3
|83
|160
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|1
|49
|47
|1
|4
|101
|155
|Sacred Heart
|1
|2
|54
|68
|1
|4
|78
|114
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|3
|104
|113
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|4
|55
|109
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|2
|0
|84
|12
|5
|0
|258
|59
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|146
|79
|5
|0
|268
|121
|Washington
|1
|0
|59
|32
|4
|0
|199
|68
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|38
|35
|4
|0
|183
|102
|Arizona
|1
|0
|21
|20
|3
|1
|114
|64
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|56
|45
|4
|1
|179
|78
|Utah
|1
|1
|21
|28
|4
|1
|96
|59
|California
|1
|1
|56
|80
|3
|2
|155
|132
|UCLA
|0
|1
|7
|14
|3
|1
|128
|44
|Colorado
|0
|2
|47
|90
|3
|2
|171
|181
|Arizona St.
|0
|2
|49
|66
|1
|4
|88
|143
|Stanford
|0
|3
|36
|119
|1
|4
|96
|173
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
UCLA at Oregon St., TBA
California at Utah, TBA
Arizona at Washington St., TBA
Oregon at Washington, TBA
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|56
|22
|4
|1
|134
|101
|Georgetown
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|2
|124
|94
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|47
|7
|3
|2
|194
|120
|Fordham
|0
|1
|24
|28
|3
|2
|167
|115
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|22
|56
|1
|3
|67
|144
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|47
|1
|4
|67
|199
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|156
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|2
|0
|55
|35
|4
|1
|163
|104
|Davidson
|2
|0
|104
|54
|3
|2
|226
|105
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|0
|55
|42
|3
|2
|104
|137
|Drake
|1
|0
|16
|9
|1
|3
|54
|161
|Marist
|2
|1
|91
|103
|2
|2
|98
|152
|San Diego
|1
|1
|73
|80
|1
|4
|116
|158
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|17
|27
|2
|2
|98
|105
|Dayton
|0
|2
|39
|60
|2
|3
|153
|145
|Stetson
|0
|2
|42
|62
|2
|3
|134
|180
|Morehead St.
|0
|2
|37
|51
|1
|3
|96
|134
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|30
|36
|1
|3
|78
|127
___
Saturday’s Games
Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
San Diego at Marist, Noon
Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|51
|34
|5
|0
|193
|65
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|78
|42
|5
|0
|185
|76
|Missouri
|1
|0
|38
|21
|5
|0
|160
|104
|Florida
|1
|1
|43
|49
|3
|2
|125
|87
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|51
|54
|2
|2
|115
|106
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|16
|29
|3
|1
|140
|69
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|49
|83
|2
|4
|188
|200
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|61
|32
|4
|1
|193
|93
|Alabama
|1
|0
|24
|10
|3
|1
|121
|54
|LSU
|2
|1
|124
|100
|3
|2
|220
|155
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|65
|73
|4
|1
|223
|123
|Auburn
|0
|2
|30
|54
|3
|2
|148
|91
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|44
|78
|2
|2
|123
|109
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|53
|68
|2
|3
|168
|125
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU at Missouri, Noon
W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon
Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Missouri at Kentucky, TBA
Texas A&M at Tennessee, TBA
Florida at South Carolina, TBA
Georgia at Vanderbilt, TBA
Arkansas at Alabama, TBA
Auburn at LSU, TBA
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|118
|40
|4
|1
|172
|101
|W. Carolina
|2
|0
|79
|21
|4
|1
|196
|122
|Furman
|1
|0
|38
|14
|3
|1
|135
|99
|Mercer
|1
|1
|52
|41
|3
|2
|124
|143
|VMI
|1
|1
|20
|52
|2
|3
|52
|125
|Samford
|1
|2
|73
|105
|2
|3
|155
|164
|ETSU
|0
|1
|28
|42
|1
|3
|76
|154
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|17
|97
|0
|5
|34
|218
|Wofford
|0
|2
|27
|40
|0
|5
|60
|131
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|1
|0
|21
|19
|2
|3
|96
|120
|Houston Christian
|1
|1
|53
|40
|2
|3
|148
|158
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|146
|58
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|72
|149
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|115
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|149
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|19
|34
|0
|5
|85
|171
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|52
|148
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|3
|0
|82
|27
|4
|1
|137
|75
|Jackson St.
|2
|1
|59
|58
|3
|2
|130
|142
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|41
|44
|3
|2
|163
|107
|Alabama St.
|1
|2
|44
|56
|1
|3
|61
|77
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|16
|22
|1
|3
|68
|132
|MVSU
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|4
|38
|135
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|2
|0
|70
|43
|3
|2
|169
|172
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|80
|89
|2
|3
|96
|203
|Southern U.
|2
|2
|71
|51
|2
|2
|71
|51
|Alcorn St.
|1
|1
|43
|43
|2
|3
|84
|124
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|24
|58
|1
|4
|66
|144
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|57
|72
|1
|4
|119
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|47
|37
|5
|0
|166
|113
|Marshall
|1
|0
|41
|35
|4
|0
|117
|82
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|38
|28
|4
|1
|175
|101
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|4
|1
|155
|119
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|73
|72
|2
|3
|124
|144
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|141
|114
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|2
|45
|68
|2
|3
|154
|118
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas State
|1
|0
|50
|36
|4
|1
|217
|145
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|44
|37
|3
|2
|130
|182
|Troy
|1
|1
|42
|23
|3
|2
|130
|119
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|44
|74
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|3
|2
|179
|145
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|23
|31
|2
|3
|138
|126
|Southern Miss.
|0
|2
|73
|94
|1
|4
|129
|195
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA
Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Marshall at Georgia St., TBA
Georgia Southern at James Madison, TBA
Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|4
|1
|148
|132
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|22
|20
|3
|2
|173
|112
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|52
|17
|2
|2
|166
|95
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|32
|22
|2
|3
|127
|181
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|20
|22
|3
|2
|185
|114
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|17
|52
|2
|3
|144
|151
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|53
|84
|2
|4
|142
|172
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|95
|105
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|97
|201
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|198
|64
|Army
|2
|2
|123
|75
|Umass
|1
|5
|159
|235
|Uconn
|0
|5
|85
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at Umass, Noon
Boston College at Army, Noon
Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|4
|103
|95
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
