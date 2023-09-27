FBC Glance

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 27, 2023, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 1 0 28 24 3 1 148 75
South Florida 1 0 42 29 2 2 107 111
Tulane 0 0 0 0 3 1 114 64
Rice 0 1 29 42 2 2 141 127
SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 76
Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 79 107
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 130
Navy 0 1 24 28 1 2 51 70
North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 141
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 104
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 3 88 104
FAU 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 108
UAB 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 145
UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 3 77 112

___

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UAB at Tulane, Noon

South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Rice, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

South Florida at UAB, TBA

UTSA at Temple, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at FAU, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 1 0 28 7 4 0 149 35
Florida St. 2 0 62 53 4 0 173 90
Louisville 2 0 95 62 4 0 172 76
North Carolina 1 0 41 24 4 0 143 88
NC State 1 0 24 21 3 1 117 87
Georgia Tech 1 1 64 55 2 2 135 116
Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 175 50
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 4 0 177 43
Wake Forest 0 1 16 30 3 1 116 91
Clemson 0 2 31 59 2 2 145 90
Boston College 0 2 57 87 1 3 112 142
Pittsburgh 0 1 24 41 1 3 96 92
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 100
Virginia 0 1 21 24 0 4 83 151

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Boston College at Army, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kansas 1 0 38 27 4 0 151 91
Oklahoma 1 0 20 6 4 0 187 34
Texas 1 0 38 6 4 0 140 50
Kansas St. 1 0 44 31 3 1 158 74
TCU 1 0 36 13 3 1 153 81
West Virginia 1 0 20 13 3 1 108 74
Iowa St. 1 0 34 27 2 2 84 66
BYU 0 1 27 38 3 1 120 85
UCF 0 1 31 44 3 1 153 80
Cincinnati 0 1 6 20 2 2 123 85
Houston 0 1 13 36 2 2 109 100
Oklahoma St. 0 1 27 34 2 2 88 95
Baylor 0 1 6 38 1 3 80 107
Texas Tech 0 1 13 20 1 3 117 96

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, Noon

UCF at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Idaho 1 0 36 27 3 1 128 81
Montana St. 1 0 40 0 3 1 176 60
E. Washington 1 0 27 24 2 2 108 122
Portland St. 1 0 59 21 2 2 174 133
Idaho St. 1 0 35 21 1 3 108 176
N. Arizona 1 0 28 14 1 3 89 139
Montana 0 1 14 28 3 1 109 71
Sacramento St. 0 1 27 36 3 1 129 89
Cal Poly 0 1 21 59 2 2 92 148
UC Davis 0 1 24 27 2 2 102 113
Weber St. 0 1 0 40 2 2 76 98
N. Colorado 0 1 21 35 0 4 60 172

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Montana at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee St. 1 0 27 25 2 1 54 95
SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 3 108 119
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 1 87 79
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 3 1 148 107
Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 2 76 96
Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 2 2 144 142
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 2 112 111
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 3 58 168
Gardner-Webb 0 1 25 27 1 3 83 143
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 128

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Maryland 1 0 31 9 4 0 149 49
Michigan 1 0 31 7 4 0 127 23
Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 4 0 138 34
Penn St. 2 0 61 13 4 0 162 35
Rutgers 1 1 31 38 3 1 102 61
Indiana 0 1 3 23 2 2 87 78
Michigan St. 0 1 9 31 2 2 92 93

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 1 0 38 17 3 1 133 79
Minnesota 1 1 47 47 2 2 85 84
Northwestern 1 1 44 58 2 2 96 103
Iowa 0 1 0 31 3 1 85 68
Illinois 0 1 13 30 2 2 89 109
Nebraska 0 1 10 13 2 2 87 74
Purdue 0 1 17 38 1 3 96 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Northwestern, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
William & Mary 2 0 62 27 4 0 100 40
Delaware 2 0 66 38 3 1 115 115
Villanova 1 0 35 9 3 1 129 86
Elon 2 0 55 27 2 2 99 98
Richmond 1 0 20 19 2 2 82 87
Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 2 2 113 108
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 1 3 113 138
Campbell 1 2 93 93 2 2 149 100
Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 96
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 2 2 94 82
New Hampshire 0 1 25 29 2 2 142 98
Towson 0 1 23 42 1 3 63 111
Maine 0 2 20 62 0 4 39 120
NC A&T 0 1 3 27 0 3 25 92
Stony Brook 0 3 46 92 0 4 53 123

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at Richmond, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Towson at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Maine at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Towson, 4 p.m.

Villanova at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 2 0 71 23 4 0 160 74
Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 3 1 103 47
Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 2 3 138 144
FIU 0 2 23 60 3 2 107 128
W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 2 127 136
New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 2 3 149 132
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 3 84 124
UTEP 0 1 14 17 1 4 87 145
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 10 65

___

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sam Houston St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cornell 1 0 23 21 2 0 46 41
Harvard 1 0 34 31 2 0 79 44
Penn 0 0 0 0 2 0 57 27
Brown 0 1 31 34 1 1 60 59
Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 24
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 41
Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 28
Yale 0 1 21 23 0 2 45 72

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Brown, Noon

Morgan St. at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 1 0 38 7 4 1 105 54
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 110
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 109
Bowling Green 0 1 7 38 1 3 75 118
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 147
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 4 119 178

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 1 0 49 31 3 1 169 81
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 103 144
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 58 86
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 65 136
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 63 95
W. Michigan 0 1 31 49 1 3 83 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Akron, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Toledo at Umass, Noon

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 0 0 0 0 3 1 129 99
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 85 111
Howard 0 0 0 0 1 2 122 87
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 65 77
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 54 119
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 37 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Yale, Noon

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 2 p.m.

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 3 1 136 49
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 128 48
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 30
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 89 59
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 71
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 41
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 73
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 107 100
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 101
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 67 81
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 14 113
W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 4 96 172

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Indiana St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 2 0 84 41 4 0 139 51
Boise St. 1 0 34 31 2 2 111 123
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 155 76
UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 1 136 114
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 3 1 98 100
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 2 117 120
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 3 113 164
San Diego St. 0 1 31 34 2 3 106 136
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 116
Utah St. 0 1 21 39 1 3 151 136
San Jose St. 0 1 20 45 1 4 141 167
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 4 68 165

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Uconn, Noon

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

San Jose St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stonehill 1 0 33 30 2 2 73 145
Wagner 2 0 47 37 2 2 63 107
Sacred Heart 1 1 47 51 1 3 71 97
CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 2 84 71
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 129
Merrimack 0 1 27 30 1 3 103 86
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 78
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 34 37 0 4 86 145

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

CCSU at Brown, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 1 0 42 6 4 0 216 53
Southern Cal 2 0 98 38 4 0 220 80
Utah 1 0 14 7 4 0 89 38
Washington 1 0 59 32 4 0 199 68
Washington St. 1 0 38 35 4 0 183 102
Arizona 1 0 21 20 3 1 114 64
Colorado 0 1 6 42 3 1 130 133
Oregon St. 0 1 35 38 3 1 158 71
UCLA 0 1 7 14 3 1 128 44
California 0 1 32 59 2 2 131 111
Arizona St. 0 1 28 42 1 3 67 119
Stanford 0 2 30 77 1 3 90 131

___

Friday’s Games

Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Colorado, Noon

Arizona St. at California, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Washington St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 1 0 47 7 3 1 166 82
Fordham 0 0 0 0 3 1 143 87
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 3 1 78 79
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 70
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 88
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 107
Colgate 0 1 7 47 0 4 32 174

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Fordham at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 1 0 28 18 3 1 136 87
Davidson 1 0 49 21 2 2 171 72
St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 35 28 2 2 84 123
San Diego 1 0 40 25 1 3 83 103
Marist 1 1 57 79 1 2 64 128
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 78
Dayton 0 1 25 40 2 2 139 125
Stetson 0 1 18 28 2 2 110 146
Morehead St. 0 1 28 35 1 2 87 118
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 152
Valparaiso 0 1 30 36 0 3 62 112

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Davidson, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.

SW Minnesota at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 1 0 24 14 4 0 166 45
Kentucky 1 0 45 28 4 0 152 62
Florida 1 0 29 16 3 1 111 54
South Carolina 1 1 51 54 2 2 115 106
Missouri 0 0 0 0 4 0 122 83
Tennessee 0 1 16 29 3 1 140 69
Vanderbilt 0 1 28 45 2 3 167 162

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 1 0 24 10 3 1 121 54
LSU 2 0 75 45 3 1 171 100
Texas A&M 1 0 27 10 3 1 159 71
Auburn 0 1 10 27 3 1 128 64
Mississippi 0 1 10 24 3 1 168 74
Arkansas 0 1 31 34 2 2 146 91
Mississippi St. 0 2 44 78 2 2 123 109

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Florida at Kentucky, Noon

Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

LSU at Missouri, Noon

Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 2 0 95 27 3 1 149 88
Furman 1 0 38 14 3 1 135 99
W. Carolina 1 0 30 7 3 1 147 108
VMI 1 0 17 14 2 2 49 87
Mercer 0 1 14 38 2 2 86 140
ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 112
Samford 0 2 31 77 1 3 113 136
The Citadel 0 1 3 48 0 4 20 169
Wofford 0 1 14 17 0 4 47 108

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at Samford, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston Christian 1 0 34 19 2 2 129 137
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 3 1 146 58
Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 101
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 149
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 115
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 130
SE Louisiana 0 1 19 34 0 4 72 157
Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 3 25 92

___

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 2 0 51 20 3 1 106 68
Jackson St. 2 1 59 58 3 2 130 142
Alabama A&M 1 1 41 44 2 2 105 104
Alabama St. 1 1 24 33 1 2 41 54
Bethune-Cookman 0 1 16 22 1 3 68 132
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 104

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 1 0 35 23 2 2 134 152
Prairie View 2 0 60 54 2 2 76 168
Southern U. 1 2 44 51 1 2 44 51
Alcorn St. 0 1 20 23 1 3 61 104
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 24 31 1 3 66 117
Texas Southern 0 2 57 72 0 4 67 202

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia St. 1 0 30 17 4 0 148 91
James Madison 1 0 16 14 4 0 135 90
Old Dominion 1 0 38 31 2 2 89 103
Marshall 0 0 0 0 3 0 76 47
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 73
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 141 114
Coastal Carolina 0 1 17 30 2 2 126 80

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arkansas St. 1 0 44 37 2 2 78 154
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 3 1 155 110
Texas State 0 0 0 0 3 1 167 109
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 44 74
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 2 115 95
Troy 0 1 14 16 2 2 102 112
Southern Miss. 0 1 37 44 1 3 93 145

___

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at James Madison, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon

Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 3 1 134 119
Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 2 2 121 102
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 52 17 2 2 166 95
Abilene Christian 0 1 17 52 2 2 113 106
Stephen F. Austin 0 1 20 22 2 2 129 87
North Alabama 0 1 31 52 2 3 120 140
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 159
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 105
Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 97 201

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 4 1 198 64
Army 2 2 123 75
Umass 1 4 131 183
Uconn 0 4 52 124

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Uconn, Noon

Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Boston College at Army, Noon

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 3 93 82

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

