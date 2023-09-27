FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|1
|148
|75
|South Florida
|1
|0
|42
|29
|2
|2
|107
|111
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|114
|64
|Rice
|0
|1
|29
|42
|2
|2
|141
|127
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|135
|76
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|79
|107
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|91
|130
|Navy
|0
|1
|24
|28
|1
|2
|51
|70
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|141
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|104
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|88
|104
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|83
|108
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|112
|145
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|77
|112
___
Thursday’s Games
Temple at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UAB at Tulane, Noon
South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Rice, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
South Florida at UAB, TBA
UTSA at Temple, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at FAU, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|4
|0
|149
|35
|Florida St.
|2
|0
|62
|53
|4
|0
|173
|90
|Louisville
|2
|0
|95
|62
|4
|0
|172
|76
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|24
|4
|0
|143
|88
|NC State
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|1
|117
|87
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|64
|55
|2
|2
|135
|116
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|175
|50
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|177
|43
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|16
|30
|3
|1
|116
|91
|Clemson
|0
|2
|31
|59
|2
|2
|145
|90
|Boston College
|0
|2
|57
|87
|1
|3
|112
|142
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|24
|41
|1
|3
|96
|92
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|86
|100
|Virginia
|0
|1
|21
|24
|0
|4
|83
|151
___
Friday’s Games
Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Clemson at Syracuse, Noon
Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Boston College at Army, Noon
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|38
|27
|4
|0
|151
|91
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|20
|6
|4
|0
|187
|34
|Texas
|1
|0
|38
|6
|4
|0
|140
|50
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|44
|31
|3
|1
|158
|74
|TCU
|1
|0
|36
|13
|3
|1
|153
|81
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|20
|13
|3
|1
|108
|74
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|34
|27
|2
|2
|84
|66
|BYU
|0
|1
|27
|38
|3
|1
|120
|85
|UCF
|0
|1
|31
|44
|3
|1
|153
|80
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|6
|20
|2
|2
|123
|85
|Houston
|0
|1
|13
|36
|2
|2
|109
|100
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|27
|34
|2
|2
|88
|95
|Baylor
|0
|1
|6
|38
|1
|3
|80
|107
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|13
|20
|1
|3
|117
|96
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, Noon
UCF at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|1
|0
|36
|27
|3
|1
|128
|81
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|40
|0
|3
|1
|176
|60
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|27
|24
|2
|2
|108
|122
|Portland St.
|1
|0
|59
|21
|2
|2
|174
|133
|Idaho St.
|1
|0
|35
|21
|1
|3
|108
|176
|N. Arizona
|1
|0
|28
|14
|1
|3
|89
|139
|Montana
|0
|1
|14
|28
|3
|1
|109
|71
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|27
|36
|3
|1
|129
|89
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|21
|59
|2
|2
|92
|148
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|2
|102
|113
|Weber St.
|0
|1
|0
|40
|2
|2
|76
|98
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|21
|35
|0
|4
|60
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Montana at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|27
|25
|2
|1
|54
|95
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|3
|108
|119
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|87
|79
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|148
|107
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|76
|96
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|2
|2
|144
|142
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|112
|111
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|58
|168
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|25
|27
|1
|3
|83
|143
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|128
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maryland
|1
|0
|31
|9
|4
|0
|149
|49
|Michigan
|1
|0
|31
|7
|4
|0
|127
|23
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|4
|0
|138
|34
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|61
|13
|4
|0
|162
|35
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|31
|38
|3
|1
|102
|61
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2
|2
|87
|78
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|9
|31
|2
|2
|92
|93
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|1
|133
|79
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|47
|47
|2
|2
|85
|84
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|44
|58
|2
|2
|96
|103
|Iowa
|0
|1
|0
|31
|3
|1
|85
|68
|Illinois
|0
|1
|13
|30
|2
|2
|89
|109
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|2
|2
|87
|74
|Purdue
|0
|1
|17
|38
|1
|3
|96
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Northwestern, Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon
Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6
Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Maryland at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon
Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|62
|27
|4
|0
|100
|40
|Delaware
|2
|0
|66
|38
|3
|1
|115
|115
|Villanova
|1
|0
|35
|9
|3
|1
|129
|86
|Elon
|2
|0
|55
|27
|2
|2
|99
|98
|Richmond
|1
|0
|20
|19
|2
|2
|82
|87
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|78
|66
|2
|2
|113
|108
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|1
|3
|113
|138
|Campbell
|1
|2
|93
|93
|2
|2
|149
|100
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|96
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|94
|82
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|25
|29
|2
|2
|142
|98
|Towson
|0
|1
|23
|42
|1
|3
|63
|111
|Maine
|0
|2
|20
|62
|0
|4
|39
|120
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0
|3
|25
|92
|Stony Brook
|0
|3
|46
|92
|0
|4
|53
|123
___
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Hampton at Richmond, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Towson at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.
Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Rhode Island at Brown, Noon
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Maine at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Towson, 4 p.m.
Villanova at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|2
|0
|71
|23
|4
|0
|160
|74
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|1
|103
|47
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|2
|3
|138
|144
|FIU
|0
|2
|23
|60
|3
|2
|107
|128
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|127
|136
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|3
|149
|132
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|84
|124
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|4
|87
|145
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|65
___
Thursday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
FIU at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Sam Houston St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cornell
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|0
|46
|41
|Harvard
|1
|0
|34
|31
|2
|0
|79
|44
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|57
|27
|Brown
|0
|1
|31
|34
|1
|1
|60
|59
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|24
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|41
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|28
|Yale
|0
|1
|21
|23
|0
|2
|45
|72
___
Friday’s Games
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Brown, Noon
Morgan St. at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Rhode Island at Brown, Noon
Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.
Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|1
|0
|38
|7
|4
|1
|105
|54
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|110
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|109
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|7
|38
|1
|3
|75
|118
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|60
|147
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|119
|178
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|1
|0
|49
|31
|3
|1
|169
|81
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|103
|144
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|58
|86
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|65
|136
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|63
|95
|W. Michigan
|0
|1
|31
|49
|1
|3
|83
|155
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Akron, Noon
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Toledo at Umass, Noon
W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|129
|99
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|85
|111
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|122
|87
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|65
|77
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|54
|119
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|179
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Yale, Noon
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 2 p.m.
Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|3
|1
|136
|49
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|48
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|135
|30
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|89
|59
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|71
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|41
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|73
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|107
|100
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|101
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|67
|81
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|113
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|4
|96
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Indiana St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|2
|0
|84
|41
|4
|0
|139
|51
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|34
|31
|2
|2
|111
|123
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|155
|76
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|136
|114
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|98
|100
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|117
|120
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|113
|164
|San Diego St.
|0
|1
|31
|34
|2
|3
|106
|136
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|90
|116
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|21
|39
|1
|3
|151
|136
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|20
|45
|1
|4
|141
|167
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|68
|165
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at Uconn, Noon
Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
San Jose St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|33
|30
|2
|2
|73
|145
|Wagner
|2
|0
|47
|37
|2
|2
|63
|107
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|47
|51
|1
|3
|71
|97
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|2
|84
|71
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|129
|Merrimack
|0
|1
|27
|30
|1
|3
|103
|86
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|78
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|4
|86
|145
___
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
CCSU at Brown, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|1
|0
|42
|6
|4
|0
|216
|53
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|98
|38
|4
|0
|220
|80
|Utah
|1
|0
|14
|7
|4
|0
|89
|38
|Washington
|1
|0
|59
|32
|4
|0
|199
|68
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|38
|35
|4
|0
|183
|102
|Arizona
|1
|0
|21
|20
|3
|1
|114
|64
|Colorado
|0
|1
|6
|42
|3
|1
|130
|133
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|35
|38
|3
|1
|158
|71
|UCLA
|0
|1
|7
|14
|3
|1
|128
|44
|California
|0
|1
|32
|59
|2
|2
|131
|111
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|28
|42
|1
|3
|67
|119
|Stanford
|0
|2
|30
|77
|1
|3
|90
|131
___
Friday’s Games
Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Southern Cal at Colorado, Noon
Arizona St. at California, 3 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Washington St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|47
|7
|3
|1
|166
|82
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|143
|87
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|78
|79
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|70
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|88
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|107
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|47
|0
|4
|32
|174
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Fordham at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|1
|0
|28
|18
|3
|1
|136
|87
|Davidson
|1
|0
|49
|21
|2
|2
|171
|72
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|2
|84
|123
|San Diego
|1
|0
|40
|25
|1
|3
|83
|103
|Marist
|1
|1
|57
|79
|1
|2
|64
|128
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|78
|Dayton
|0
|1
|25
|40
|2
|2
|139
|125
|Stetson
|0
|1
|18
|28
|2
|2
|110
|146
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|2
|87
|118
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|152
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|30
|36
|0
|3
|62
|112
___
Saturday’s Games
Stetson at Marist, Noon
San Diego at Davidson, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.
SW Minnesota at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|24
|14
|4
|0
|166
|45
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|45
|28
|4
|0
|152
|62
|Florida
|1
|0
|29
|16
|3
|1
|111
|54
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|51
|54
|2
|2
|115
|106
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|122
|83
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|16
|29
|3
|1
|140
|69
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|28
|45
|2
|3
|167
|162
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|24
|10
|3
|1
|121
|54
|LSU
|2
|0
|75
|45
|3
|1
|171
|100
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|27
|10
|3
|1
|159
|71
|Auburn
|0
|1
|10
|27
|3
|1
|128
|64
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|10
|24
|3
|1
|168
|74
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|31
|34
|2
|2
|146
|91
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|44
|78
|2
|2
|123
|109
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Florida at Kentucky, Noon
Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon
LSU at Missouri, Noon
Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|95
|27
|3
|1
|149
|88
|Furman
|1
|0
|38
|14
|3
|1
|135
|99
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|7
|3
|1
|147
|108
|VMI
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|2
|49
|87
|Mercer
|0
|1
|14
|38
|2
|2
|86
|140
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|112
|Samford
|0
|2
|31
|77
|1
|3
|113
|136
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|3
|48
|0
|4
|20
|169
|Wofford
|0
|1
|14
|17
|0
|4
|47
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU at Samford, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Christian
|1
|0
|34
|19
|2
|2
|129
|137
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|146
|58
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|101
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|72
|149
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|115
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|130
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|19
|34
|0
|4
|72
|157
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|92
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Lamar at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|2
|0
|51
|20
|3
|1
|106
|68
|Jackson St.
|2
|1
|59
|58
|3
|2
|130
|142
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|41
|44
|2
|2
|105
|104
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|24
|33
|1
|2
|41
|54
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|16
|22
|1
|3
|68
|132
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|104
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|1
|0
|35
|23
|2
|2
|134
|152
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|60
|54
|2
|2
|76
|168
|Southern U.
|1
|2
|44
|51
|1
|2
|44
|51
|Alcorn St.
|0
|1
|20
|23
|1
|3
|61
|104
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|24
|31
|1
|3
|66
|117
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|57
|72
|0
|4
|67
|202
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Tuskegee at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia St.
|1
|0
|30
|17
|4
|0
|148
|91
|James Madison
|1
|0
|16
|14
|4
|0
|135
|90
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|38
|31
|2
|2
|89
|103
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|76
|47
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|73
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|141
|114
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|1
|17
|30
|2
|2
|126
|80
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|44
|37
|2
|2
|78
|154
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|3
|1
|155
|110
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|167
|109
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|44
|74
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|115
|95
|Troy
|0
|1
|14
|16
|2
|2
|102
|112
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|37
|44
|1
|3
|93
|145
___
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at James Madison, Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon
Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA
Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|3
|1
|134
|119
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|22
|20
|2
|2
|121
|102
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|52
|17
|2
|2
|166
|95
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|17
|52
|2
|2
|113
|106
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|20
|22
|2
|2
|129
|87
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|52
|2
|3
|120
|140
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|95
|159
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|95
|105
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|97
|201
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|198
|64
|Army
|2
|2
|123
|75
|Umass
|1
|4
|131
|183
|Uconn
|0
|4
|52
|124
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at Uconn, Noon
Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Toledo at Umass, Noon
Boston College at Army, Noon
Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|3
|93
|82
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
