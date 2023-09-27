FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 28 24 3 1 148 75 South Florida 1 0 42 29 2 2 107 111 Tulane 0 0 0 0 3 1 114 64 Rice 0 1 29 42 2 2 141 127 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 76 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 79 107 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 130 Navy 0 1 24 28 1 2 51 70 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 141 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 104 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 3 88 104 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 108 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 145 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 3 77 112

___

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UAB at Tulane, Noon

South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Rice, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

South Florida at UAB, TBA

UTSA at Temple, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at FAU, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 28 7 4 0 149 35 Florida St. 2 0 62 53 4 0 173 90 Louisville 2 0 95 62 4 0 172 76 North Carolina 1 0 41 24 4 0 143 88 NC State 1 0 24 21 3 1 117 87 Georgia Tech 1 1 64 55 2 2 135 116 Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 175 50 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 4 0 177 43 Wake Forest 0 1 16 30 3 1 116 91 Clemson 0 2 31 59 2 2 145 90 Boston College 0 2 57 87 1 3 112 142 Pittsburgh 0 1 24 41 1 3 96 92 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 100 Virginia 0 1 21 24 0 4 83 151

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Boston College at Army, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kansas 1 0 38 27 4 0 151 91 Oklahoma 1 0 20 6 4 0 187 34 Texas 1 0 38 6 4 0 140 50 Kansas St. 1 0 44 31 3 1 158 74 TCU 1 0 36 13 3 1 153 81 West Virginia 1 0 20 13 3 1 108 74 Iowa St. 1 0 34 27 2 2 84 66 BYU 0 1 27 38 3 1 120 85 UCF 0 1 31 44 3 1 153 80 Cincinnati 0 1 6 20 2 2 123 85 Houston 0 1 13 36 2 2 109 100 Oklahoma St. 0 1 27 34 2 2 88 95 Baylor 0 1 6 38 1 3 80 107 Texas Tech 0 1 13 20 1 3 117 96

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, Noon

UCF at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 1 0 36 27 3 1 128 81 Montana St. 1 0 40 0 3 1 176 60 E. Washington 1 0 27 24 2 2 108 122 Portland St. 1 0 59 21 2 2 174 133 Idaho St. 1 0 35 21 1 3 108 176 N. Arizona 1 0 28 14 1 3 89 139 Montana 0 1 14 28 3 1 109 71 Sacramento St. 0 1 27 36 3 1 129 89 Cal Poly 0 1 21 59 2 2 92 148 UC Davis 0 1 24 27 2 2 102 113 Weber St. 0 1 0 40 2 2 76 98 N. Colorado 0 1 21 35 0 4 60 172

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Montana at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 1 0 27 25 2 1 54 95 SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 3 108 119 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 1 87 79 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 3 1 148 107 Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 2 76 96 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 2 2 144 142 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 2 112 111 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 3 58 168 Gardner-Webb 0 1 25 27 1 3 83 143 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 128

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Maryland 1 0 31 9 4 0 149 49 Michigan 1 0 31 7 4 0 127 23 Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 4 0 138 34 Penn St. 2 0 61 13 4 0 162 35 Rutgers 1 1 31 38 3 1 102 61 Indiana 0 1 3 23 2 2 87 78 Michigan St. 0 1 9 31 2 2 92 93

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 1 0 38 17 3 1 133 79 Minnesota 1 1 47 47 2 2 85 84 Northwestern 1 1 44 58 2 2 96 103 Iowa 0 1 0 31 3 1 85 68 Illinois 0 1 13 30 2 2 89 109 Nebraska 0 1 10 13 2 2 87 74 Purdue 0 1 17 38 1 3 96 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Northwestern, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 2 0 62 27 4 0 100 40 Delaware 2 0 66 38 3 1 115 115 Villanova 1 0 35 9 3 1 129 86 Elon 2 0 55 27 2 2 99 98 Richmond 1 0 20 19 2 2 82 87 Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 2 2 113 108 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 1 3 113 138 Campbell 1 2 93 93 2 2 149 100 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 96 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 2 2 94 82 New Hampshire 0 1 25 29 2 2 142 98 Towson 0 1 23 42 1 3 63 111 Maine 0 2 20 62 0 4 39 120 NC A&T 0 1 3 27 0 3 25 92 Stony Brook 0 3 46 92 0 4 53 123

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at Richmond, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Towson at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Maine at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Towson, 4 p.m.

Villanova at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 2 0 71 23 4 0 160 74 Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 3 1 103 47 Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 2 3 138 144 FIU 0 2 23 60 3 2 107 128 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 2 127 136 New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 2 3 149 132 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 3 84 124 UTEP 0 1 14 17 1 4 87 145 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 10 65

___

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sam Houston St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cornell 1 0 23 21 2 0 46 41 Harvard 1 0 34 31 2 0 79 44 Penn 0 0 0 0 2 0 57 27 Brown 0 1 31 34 1 1 60 59 Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 24 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 41 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 28 Yale 0 1 21 23 0 2 45 72

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Brown, Noon

Morgan St. at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 1 0 38 7 4 1 105 54 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 110 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 109 Bowling Green 0 1 7 38 1 3 75 118 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 147 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 4 119 178

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 1 0 49 31 3 1 169 81 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 103 144 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 58 86 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 65 136 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 63 95 W. Michigan 0 1 31 49 1 3 83 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Akron, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Toledo at Umass, Noon

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 3 1 129 99 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 85 111 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 2 122 87 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 65 77 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 54 119 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 37 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Yale, Noon

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 2 p.m.

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 3 1 136 49 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 128 48 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 30 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 89 59 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 71 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 41 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 73 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 107 100 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 101 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 67 81 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 14 113 W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 4 96 172

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Indiana St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 2 0 84 41 4 0 139 51 Boise St. 1 0 34 31 2 2 111 123 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 155 76 UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 1 136 114 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 3 1 98 100 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 2 117 120 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 3 113 164 San Diego St. 0 1 31 34 2 3 106 136 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 116 Utah St. 0 1 21 39 1 3 151 136 San Jose St. 0 1 20 45 1 4 141 167 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 4 68 165

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Uconn, Noon

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

San Jose St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 1 0 33 30 2 2 73 145 Wagner 2 0 47 37 2 2 63 107 Sacred Heart 1 1 47 51 1 3 71 97 CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 2 84 71 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 129 Merrimack 0 1 27 30 1 3 103 86 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 78 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 34 37 0 4 86 145

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

CCSU at Brown, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 1 0 42 6 4 0 216 53 Southern Cal 2 0 98 38 4 0 220 80 Utah 1 0 14 7 4 0 89 38 Washington 1 0 59 32 4 0 199 68 Washington St. 1 0 38 35 4 0 183 102 Arizona 1 0 21 20 3 1 114 64 Colorado 0 1 6 42 3 1 130 133 Oregon St. 0 1 35 38 3 1 158 71 UCLA 0 1 7 14 3 1 128 44 California 0 1 32 59 2 2 131 111 Arizona St. 0 1 28 42 1 3 67 119 Stanford 0 2 30 77 1 3 90 131

___

Friday’s Games

Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Colorado, Noon

Arizona St. at California, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Washington St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 1 0 47 7 3 1 166 82 Fordham 0 0 0 0 3 1 143 87 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 3 1 78 79 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 70 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 88 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 107 Colgate 0 1 7 47 0 4 32 174

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Fordham at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 1 0 28 18 3 1 136 87 Davidson 1 0 49 21 2 2 171 72 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 35 28 2 2 84 123 San Diego 1 0 40 25 1 3 83 103 Marist 1 1 57 79 1 2 64 128 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 78 Dayton 0 1 25 40 2 2 139 125 Stetson 0 1 18 28 2 2 110 146 Morehead St. 0 1 28 35 1 2 87 118 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 152 Valparaiso 0 1 30 36 0 3 62 112

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Davidson, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.

SW Minnesota at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 24 14 4 0 166 45 Kentucky 1 0 45 28 4 0 152 62 Florida 1 0 29 16 3 1 111 54 South Carolina 1 1 51 54 2 2 115 106 Missouri 0 0 0 0 4 0 122 83 Tennessee 0 1 16 29 3 1 140 69 Vanderbilt 0 1 28 45 2 3 167 162

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 24 10 3 1 121 54 LSU 2 0 75 45 3 1 171 100 Texas A&M 1 0 27 10 3 1 159 71 Auburn 0 1 10 27 3 1 128 64 Mississippi 0 1 10 24 3 1 168 74 Arkansas 0 1 31 34 2 2 146 91 Mississippi St. 0 2 44 78 2 2 123 109

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Florida at Kentucky, Noon

Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

LSU at Missouri, Noon

Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 2 0 95 27 3 1 149 88 Furman 1 0 38 14 3 1 135 99 W. Carolina 1 0 30 7 3 1 147 108 VMI 1 0 17 14 2 2 49 87 Mercer 0 1 14 38 2 2 86 140 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 112 Samford 0 2 31 77 1 3 113 136 The Citadel 0 1 3 48 0 4 20 169 Wofford 0 1 14 17 0 4 47 108

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at Samford, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Christian 1 0 34 19 2 2 129 137 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 3 1 146 58 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 101 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 149 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 115 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 130 SE Louisiana 0 1 19 34 0 4 72 157 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 3 25 92

___

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 2 0 51 20 3 1 106 68 Jackson St. 2 1 59 58 3 2 130 142 Alabama A&M 1 1 41 44 2 2 105 104 Alabama St. 1 1 24 33 1 2 41 54 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 16 22 1 3 68 132 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 104

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling St. 1 0 35 23 2 2 134 152 Prairie View 2 0 60 54 2 2 76 168 Southern U. 1 2 44 51 1 2 44 51 Alcorn St. 0 1 20 23 1 3 61 104 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 24 31 1 3 66 117 Texas Southern 0 2 57 72 0 4 67 202

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia St. 1 0 30 17 4 0 148 91 James Madison 1 0 16 14 4 0 135 90 Old Dominion 1 0 38 31 2 2 89 103 Marshall 0 0 0 0 3 0 76 47 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 73 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 141 114 Coastal Carolina 0 1 17 30 2 2 126 80

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 1 0 44 37 2 2 78 154 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 3 1 155 110 Texas State 0 0 0 0 3 1 167 109 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 44 74 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 2 115 95 Troy 0 1 14 16 2 2 102 112 Southern Miss. 0 1 37 44 1 3 93 145

___

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at James Madison, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon

Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 3 1 134 119 Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 2 2 121 102 Cent. Arkansas 1 0 52 17 2 2 166 95 Abilene Christian 0 1 17 52 2 2 113 106 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 20 22 2 2 129 87 North Alabama 0 1 31 52 2 3 120 140 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 159 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 105 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 97 201

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 1 198 64 Army 2 2 123 75 Umass 1 4 131 183 Uconn 0 4 52 124

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Uconn, Noon

Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Boston College at Army, Noon

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 3 93 82

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

