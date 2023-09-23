FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|0
|121
|41
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|85
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|66
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|57
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|135
|76
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|91
|130
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|82
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|85
|Navy
|0
|1
|24
|28
|1
|2
|51
|70
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|141
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|82
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|96
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|67
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|104
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 22, N. Illinois 14
TCU 34, SMU 17
Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at South Florida, 4 p.m.
UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.
Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Temple at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
UAB at Tulane, Noon
South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Rice, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|0
|108
|28
|Florida St.
|2
|0
|62
|53
|4
|0
|173
|90
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|3
|0
|116
|48
|NC State
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|1
|117
|87
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|134
|43
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|64
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|177
|43
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|100
|61
|Clemson
|0
|2
|31
|59
|2
|2
|145
|90
|Boston College
|0
|1
|29
|31
|1
|2
|84
|86
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|1
|2
|105
|100
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|72
|51
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|86
|100
|Virginia
|0
|1
|21
|24
|0
|4
|83
|151
___
Friday’s Games
NC State 24, Virginia 21
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 29, Army 16
Florida St. 31, Clemson 24
Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17
Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Clemson at Syracuse, Noon
Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|20
|6
|4
|0
|187
|34
|TCU
|1
|0
|36
|13
|3
|1
|153
|81
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|47
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|113
|64
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|44
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|36
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|43
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|61
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|61
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|6
|20
|2
|2
|123
|85
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|69
|Houston
|0
|1
|13
|36
|1
|2
|71
|93
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|39
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|104
|76
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 34, SMU 17
Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6
BYU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Cincinnati at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Kansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|43
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|53
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|89
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|54
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|136
|60
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|86
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|58
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|98
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|115
|112
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|73
|155
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|61
|125
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|137
___
Saturday’s Games
Cal Poly at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|27
|25
|2
|1
|54
|95
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|2
|70
|78
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|56
|51
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|86
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|76
|96
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|2
|2
|144
|142
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|25
|27
|1
|2
|83
|99
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|111
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|58
|168
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|121
___
Saturday’s Games
Bryant 16, Princeton 13
Illinois St. 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 17
W. Carolina 77, Charleston Southern 21
Va. Lynchburg at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|1
|0
|31
|7
|4
|0
|127
|23
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|3
|0
|121
|20
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|30
|13
|3
|0
|131
|35
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|31
|38
|3
|1
|102
|61
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|40
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|62
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|2
|58
|51
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|1
|133
|79
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|2
|1
|51
|47
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|85
|37
|Illinois
|0
|1
|13
|30
|1
|2
|66
|92
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|1
|2
|59
|60
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|2
|59
|69
|Purdue
|0
|1
|17
|38
|1
|3
|96
|129
___
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 31, Rutgers 7
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Penn St. at Northwestern, Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon
Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|3
|0
|72
|37
|Villanova
|1
|0
|35
|9
|3
|1
|129
|86
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|1
|86
|90
|Elon
|1
|0
|27
|3
|1
|2
|71
|74
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|78
|66
|2
|2
|113
|108
|Campbell
|1
|1
|69
|65
|2
|1
|125
|72
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|1
|2
|93
|110
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|96
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|69
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|65
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|68
|Towson
|0
|1
|23
|42
|1
|2
|49
|90
|Maine
|0
|1
|17
|34
|0
|3
|36
|92
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0
|3
|25
|92
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|27
|72
|0
|3
|34
|103
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 35, Rhode Island 9
Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Richmond, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Towson at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.
Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|1
|0
|33
|17
|3
|0
|122
|68
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|1
|82
|47
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|2
|2
|124
|116
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|3
|1
|101
|90
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|2
|132
|112
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|127
|136
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|93
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|3
|59
|100
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
Troy 27, W. Kentucky 24
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Liberty at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cornell
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|0
|46
|41
|Harvard
|1
|0
|34
|31
|2
|0
|79
|44
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6
|Brown
|0
|1
|31
|34
|1
|1
|60
|59
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|24
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|41
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|28
|Yale
|0
|1
|21
|23
|0
|2
|45
|72
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard 34, Brown 31
Saturday’s Games
Bryant 16, Princeton 13
Cornell 23, Yale 21
Columbia 30, Georgetown 0
Dartmouth 34, Lehigh 17
Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Morgan St. at Yale, Noon
CCSU at Brown, Noon
Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|67
|47
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|90
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|80
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|80
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|94
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|81
|133
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|1
|0
|49
|31
|3
|1
|169
|81
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|58
|65
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|114
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|65
|136
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|63
|95
|W. Michigan
|0
|1
|31
|49
|1
|3
|83
|155
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 22, N. Illinois 14
Toledo 49, W. Michigan 31
Georgia Southern 40, Ball St. 3
Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Buffalo at Akron, Noon
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|96
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|122
|87
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|54
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|97
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|117
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|109
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Morgan St. at Yale, Noon
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|3
|1
|136
|49
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|48
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|135
|30
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|89
|59
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|71
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|41
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|73
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|101
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|67
|81
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|113
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|86
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|3
|79
|135
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 17
Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Indiana St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|2
|0
|84
|41
|4
|0
|139
|51
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|34
|31
|2
|2
|111
|123
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|66
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|91
|86
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|81
|San Diego St.
|0
|1
|31
|34
|2
|3
|106
|136
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|89
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|21
|39
|1
|2
|113
|91
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|147
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|20
|45
|1
|4
|141
|167
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|59
|93
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|130
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 34, San Diego St. 31
Air Force 45, San Jose St. 20
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Utah St. at Uconn, Noon
New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|33
|30
|2
|2
|73
|145
|Wagner
|1
|0
|17
|10
|1
|2
|33
|80
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|47
|51
|1
|3
|71
|97
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|2
|84
|71
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|129
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|76
|56
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|78
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|4
|86
|145
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 37, St. Francis (Pa.) 34
Fordham 44, Stonehill 0
Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
CCSU at Brown, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|0
|178
|52
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|124
|91
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|174
|47
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|33
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|30
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|75
|31
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|140
|36
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|145
|67
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|44
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|52
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|77
|Stanford
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|2
|70
|110
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Southern Cal at Colorado, Noon
Arizona St. at California, 3 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|47
|7
|3
|1
|166
|82
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|143
|87
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|59
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|51
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|70
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|107
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|47
|0
|4
|32
|174
___
Saturday’s Games
Columbia 30, Georgetown 0
Fordham 44, Stonehill 0
Dartmouth 34, Lehigh 17
Holy Cross 47, Colgate 7
Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Fordham at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|1
|0
|28
|18
|3
|1
|136
|87
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|2
|84
|123
|Davidson
|1
|0
|49
|21
|1
|2
|87
|66
|Marist
|1
|1
|57
|79
|1
|2
|64
|128
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|85
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|78
|Stetson
|0
|1
|18
|28
|2
|2
|110
|146
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|2
|87
|118
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|152
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|78
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|30
|36
|0
|3
|62
|112
___
Saturday’s Games
Butler 28, Stetson 18
Marist 36, Valparaiso 30
St. Thomas (Minn.) 35, Morehead St. 28
Dayton at San Diego, 5 p.m.
St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Stetson at Marist, Noon
San Diego at Davidson, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.
SW Minnesota at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|24
|14
|3
|0
|117
|24
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|45
|28
|4
|0
|152
|62
|Florida
|1
|0
|29
|16
|2
|1
|89
|47
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|88
|56
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|16
|29
|2
|1
|95
|55
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|28
|45
|2
|3
|167
|162
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|14
|24
|1
|2
|78
|76
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|27
|10
|3
|1
|159
|71
|LSU
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|1
|137
|69
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|158
|50
|Auburn
|0
|1
|10
|27
|3
|1
|128
|64
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|44
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|57
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|14
|41
|2
|1
|93
|72
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10
Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28
Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.
Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Florida at Kentucky, Noon
Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|1
|0
|38
|14
|3
|1
|135
|99
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|7
|3
|1
|147
|108
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|48
|3
|2
|1
|102
|64
|VMI
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|2
|49
|87
|Mercer
|0
|1
|14
|38
|2
|2
|86
|140
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|112
|Samford
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|2
|89
|89
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|3
|48
|0
|3
|10
|138
|Wofford
|0
|1
|14
|17
|0
|4
|47
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman 38, Mercer 14
VMI 17, Wofford 14
W. Carolina 77, Charleston Southern 21
Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
ETSU at Samford, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|55
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|118
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|101
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|118
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|79
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|130
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|53
|123
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
___
Saturday’s Games
McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Lamar, 7 p.m.
North American University at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|10
|2
|1
|83
|58
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|31
|31
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|41
|44
|2
|2
|105
|104
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|37
|42
|2
|2
|108
|126
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|110
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|59
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|2
|53
|148
|Southern U.
|1
|2
|44
|51
|1
|2
|44
|51
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|81
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|129
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|24
|31
|1
|3
|66
|117
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|3
|44
|167
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama A&M 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Tuskegee at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia St.
|1
|0
|30
|17
|4
|0
|148
|91
|James Madison
|1
|0
|16
|14
|3
|0
|90
|52
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|38
|31
|1
|2
|79
|94
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|76
|47
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|73
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|122
|92
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|1
|17
|30
|2
|2
|126
|80
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|2
|1
|110
|72
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|44
|74
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|61
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|132
|85
|Troy
|0
|1
|14
|16
|2
|2
|102
|112
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|117
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|101
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. 30, Coastal Carolina 17
Saturday’s Games
Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17
Troy 27, W. Kentucky 24
Georgia Southern 40, Ball St. 3
Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
South Alabama at James Madison, Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon
Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Texas State at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|2
|1
|107
|106
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|54
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|65
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|52
|2
|2
|99
|103
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|82
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|114
|78
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|142
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54
|121
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|88
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|184
|47
|Army
|2
|2
|123
|75
|Umass
|1
|3
|100
|149
|Uconn
|0
|3
|45
|83
___
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 29, Army 16
New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Utah St. at Uconn, Noon
Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|86
|65
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
