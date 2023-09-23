FBC Glance

Live Radio
All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 1 0 28 24 3 0 121 41
Rice 0 0 0 0 2 1 112 85
Temple 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 66
Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 57
SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 76
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 130
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 82
FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 85
Navy 0 1 24 28 1 2 51 70
North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 141
South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 82
UAB 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 96
UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 2 63 67
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 104

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 22, N. Illinois 14

TCU 34, SMU 17

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at South Florida, 4 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Temple at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

UAB at Tulane, Noon

South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Rice, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 1 0 28 7 3 0 108 28
Florida St. 2 0 62 53 4 0 173 90
Louisville 1 0 39 34 3 0 116 48
NC State 1 0 24 21 3 1 117 87
Miami 0 0 0 0 3 0 134 43
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 64
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 4 0 177 43
Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 3 0 100 61
Clemson 0 2 31 59 2 2 145 90
Boston College 0 1 29 31 1 2 84 86
Georgia Tech 0 1 34 39 1 2 105 100
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 2 72 51
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 100
Virginia 0 1 21 24 0 4 83 151

___

Friday’s Games

NC State 24, Virginia 21

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 29, Army 16

Florida St. 31, Clemson 24

Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17

Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Clemson at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 1 0 20 6 4 0 187 34
TCU 1 0 36 13 3 1 153 81
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 47
Kansas 0 0 0 0 3 0 113 64
Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 44
UCF 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 36
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 43
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 61
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 61
Cincinnati 0 1 6 20 2 2 123 85
Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 69
Houston 0 1 13 36 1 2 71 93
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 50 39
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 104 76

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 34, SMU 17

Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6

BYU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Cincinnati at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Kansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 43
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 53
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 89
Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 54
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 136 60
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 86
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 76 58
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 98
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 115 112
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 73 155
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 3 61 125
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 3 39 137

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee St. 1 0 27 25 2 1 54 95
SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 2 70 78
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 56 51
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 86
Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 2 76 96
Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 2 2 144 142
Gardner-Webb 0 1 25 27 1 2 83 99
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 111
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 3 58 168
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 16, Princeton 13

Illinois St. 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 17

W. Carolina 77, Charleston Southern 21

Va. Lynchburg at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 1 0 31 7 4 0 127 23
Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 3 0 121 20
Penn St. 1 0 30 13 3 0 131 35
Rutgers 1 1 31 38 3 1 102 61
Maryland 0 0 0 0 3 0 118 40
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 62
Indiana 0 1 3 23 1 2 58 51

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 1 0 38 17 3 1 133 79
Minnesota 1 0 13 10 2 1 51 47
Iowa 0 0 0 0 3 0 85 37
Illinois 0 1 13 30 1 2 66 92
Nebraska 0 1 10 13 1 2 59 60
Northwestern 0 1 7 24 1 2 59 69
Purdue 0 1 17 38 1 3 96 129

___

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Penn St. at Northwestern, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon

Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
William & Mary 1 0 34 24 3 0 72 37
Villanova 1 0 35 9 3 1 129 86
Delaware 1 0 37 13 2 1 86 90
Elon 1 0 27 3 1 2 71 74
Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 2 2 113 108
Campbell 1 1 69 65 2 1 125 72
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 1 2 93 110
Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 96
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 69
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 65
Richmond 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 68
Towson 0 1 23 42 1 2 49 90
Maine 0 1 17 34 0 3 36 92
NC A&T 0 1 3 27 0 3 25 92
Stony Brook 0 2 27 72 0 3 34 103

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 35, Rhode Island 9

Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Richmond, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Towson at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 1 0 33 17 3 0 122 68
Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 2 1 82 47
Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 2 2 124 116
FIU 0 1 17 22 3 1 101 90
New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 2 2 132 112
W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 2 127 136
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 93
UTEP 0 1 14 17 1 3 59 100
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy 27, W. Kentucky 24

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cornell 1 0 23 21 2 0 46 41
Harvard 1 0 34 31 2 0 79 44
Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 6
Brown 0 1 31 34 1 1 60 59
Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 24
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 41
Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 28
Yale 0 1 21 23 0 2 45 72

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 34, Brown 31

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 16, Princeton 13

Cornell 23, Yale 21

Columbia 30, Georgetown 0

Dartmouth 34, Lehigh 17

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Morgan St. at Yale, Noon

CCSU at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 0 0 0 0 3 1 67 47
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 90
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 80
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 80
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 50 94
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 3 81 133

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 1 0 49 31 3 1 169 81
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 58 65
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 114
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 65 136
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 63 95
W. Michigan 0 1 31 49 1 3 83 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 22, N. Illinois 14

Toledo 49, W. Michigan 31

Georgia Southern 40, Ball St. 3

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Buffalo at Akron, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 96
Howard 0 0 0 0 1 2 122 87
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 54
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 97
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 17 117
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 3 23 109

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Morgan St. at Yale, Noon

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 3 1 136 49
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 128 48
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 30
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 89 59
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 71
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 41
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 73
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 101
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 67 81
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 14 113
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 86
W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 3 79 135

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 17

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Indiana St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 2 0 84 41 4 0 139 51
Boise St. 1 0 34 31 2 2 111 123
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 66
UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 1 91 86
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 1 76 81
San Diego St. 0 1 31 34 2 3 106 136
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 89
Utah St. 0 1 21 39 1 2 113 91
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 147
San Jose St. 0 1 20 45 1 4 141 167
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 59 93
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 130

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 34, San Diego St. 31

Air Force 45, San Jose St. 20

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Utah St. at Uconn, Noon

New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stonehill 1 0 33 30 2 2 73 145
Wagner 1 0 17 10 1 2 33 80
Sacred Heart 1 1 47 51 1 3 71 97
CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 2 84 71
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 129
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 56
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 78
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 34 37 0 4 86 145

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 37, St. Francis (Pa.) 34

Fordham 44, Stonehill 0

Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

CCSU at Brown, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 1 0 56 10 3 0 178 52
Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 124 91
Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 47
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 33
UCLA 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 30
Utah 0 0 0 0 3 0 75 31
Washington 0 0 0 0 3 0 140 36
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 145 67
Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 44
California 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 52
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 39 77
Stanford 0 1 10 56 1 2 70 110

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Southern Cal at Colorado, Noon

Arizona St. at California, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 1 0 47 7 3 1 166 82
Fordham 0 0 0 0 3 1 143 87
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 50 59
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 51
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 70
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 107
Colgate 0 1 7 47 0 4 32 174

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 30, Georgetown 0

Fordham 44, Stonehill 0

Dartmouth 34, Lehigh 17

Holy Cross 47, Colgate 7

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Fordham at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 1 0 28 18 3 1 136 87
St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 35 28 2 2 84 123
Davidson 1 0 49 21 1 2 87 66
Marist 1 1 57 79 1 2 64 128
Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 85
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 78
Stetson 0 1 18 28 2 2 110 146
Morehead St. 0 1 28 35 1 2 87 118
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 152
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 78
Valparaiso 0 1 30 36 0 3 62 112

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 28, Stetson 18

Marist 36, Valparaiso 30

St. Thomas (Minn.) 35, Morehead St. 28

Dayton at San Diego, 5 p.m.

St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Stetson at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Davidson, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.

SW Minnesota at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 1 0 24 14 3 0 117 24
Kentucky 1 0 45 28 4 0 152 62
Florida 1 0 29 16 2 1 89 47
Missouri 0 0 0 0 3 0 88 56
Tennessee 0 1 16 29 2 1 95 55
Vanderbilt 0 1 28 45 2 3 167 162
South Carolina 0 1 14 24 1 2 78 76

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M 1 0 27 10 3 1 159 71
LSU 1 0 41 14 2 1 137 69
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 3 0 158 50
Auburn 0 1 10 27 3 1 128 64
Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 44
Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 57
Mississippi St. 0 1 14 41 2 1 93 72

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10

Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28

Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Florida at Kentucky, Noon

Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 1 0 38 14 3 1 135 99
W. Carolina 1 0 30 7 3 1 147 108
Chattanooga 1 0 48 3 2 1 102 64
VMI 1 0 17 14 2 2 49 87
Mercer 0 1 14 38 2 2 86 140
ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 112
Samford 0 1 7 30 1 2 89 89
The Citadel 0 1 3 48 0 3 10 138
Wofford 0 1 14 17 0 4 47 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 38, Mercer 14

VMI 17, Wofford 14

W. Carolina 77, Charleston Southern 21

Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

ETSU at Samford, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 55
Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 118
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 101
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 118
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 79
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 130
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 3 53 123
Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 82

___

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Lamar, 7 p.m.

North American University at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 1 0 28 10 2 1 83 58
Alabama St. 1 0 14 10 1 1 31 31
Alabama A&M 1 1 41 44 2 2 105 104
Jackson St. 1 1 37 42 2 2 108 126
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 110
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 59

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 1 0 37 34 1 2 53 148
Southern U. 1 2 44 51 1 2 44 51
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 41 81
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 129
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 24 31 1 3 66 117
Texas Southern 0 1 34 37 0 3 44 167

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Tuskegee at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia St. 1 0 30 17 4 0 148 91
James Madison 1 0 16 14 3 0 90 52
Old Dominion 1 0 38 31 1 2 79 94
Marshall 0 0 0 0 3 0 76 47
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 73
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 122 92
Coastal Carolina 0 1 17 30 2 2 126 80

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 2 1 110 72
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 44 74
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 61
Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 132 85
Troy 0 1 14 16 2 2 102 112
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 34 117
Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 101

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. 30, Coastal Carolina 17

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17

Troy 27, W. Kentucky 24

Georgia Southern 40, Ball St. 3

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

South Alabama at James Madison, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon

Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 2 1 107 106
Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 54
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 65
North Alabama 0 1 31 52 2 2 99 103
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 82
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 114 78
Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 142
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 3 54 121
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 3 58 88

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 4 0 184 47
Army 2 2 123 75
Umass 1 3 100 149
Uconn 0 3 45 83

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 29, Army 16

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Utah St. at Uconn, Noon

Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 2 86 65

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

