FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 28 24 3 0 121 41 Rice 0 0 0 0 2 1 112 85 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 66 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 57 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 135 76 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 130 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 82 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 85 Navy 0 1 24 28 1 2 51 70 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 141 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 82 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 96 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 2 63 67 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 104

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 22, N. Illinois 14

TCU 34, SMU 17

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at South Florida, 4 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Temple at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

UAB at Tulane, Noon

South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Rice, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 28 7 3 0 108 28 Florida St. 2 0 62 53 4 0 173 90 Louisville 1 0 39 34 3 0 116 48 NC State 1 0 24 21 3 1 117 87 Miami 0 0 0 0 3 0 134 43 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 64 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 4 0 177 43 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 3 0 100 61 Clemson 0 2 31 59 2 2 145 90 Boston College 0 1 29 31 1 2 84 86 Georgia Tech 0 1 34 39 1 2 105 100 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 2 72 51 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 100 Virginia 0 1 21 24 0 4 83 151

___

Friday’s Games

NC State 24, Virginia 21

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 29, Army 16

Florida St. 31, Clemson 24

Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17

Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Clemson at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 1 0 20 6 4 0 187 34 TCU 1 0 36 13 3 1 153 81 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 47 Kansas 0 0 0 0 3 0 113 64 Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 44 UCF 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 36 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 43 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 61 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 61 Cincinnati 0 1 6 20 2 2 123 85 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 69 Houston 0 1 13 36 1 2 71 93 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 50 39 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 104 76

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 34, SMU 17

Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6

BYU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Cincinnati at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Kansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 43 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 53 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 89 Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 54 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 136 60 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 86 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 76 58 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 98 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 115 112 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 73 155 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 3 61 125 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 3 39 137

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 1 0 27 25 2 1 54 95 SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 2 70 78 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 56 51 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 86 Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 2 76 96 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 2 2 144 142 Gardner-Webb 0 1 25 27 1 2 83 99 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 111 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 3 58 168 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 16, Princeton 13

Illinois St. 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 17

W. Carolina 77, Charleston Southern 21

Va. Lynchburg at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 1 0 31 7 4 0 127 23 Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 3 0 121 20 Penn St. 1 0 30 13 3 0 131 35 Rutgers 1 1 31 38 3 1 102 61 Maryland 0 0 0 0 3 0 118 40 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 62 Indiana 0 1 3 23 1 2 58 51

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 1 0 38 17 3 1 133 79 Minnesota 1 0 13 10 2 1 51 47 Iowa 0 0 0 0 3 0 85 37 Illinois 0 1 13 30 1 2 66 92 Nebraska 0 1 10 13 1 2 59 60 Northwestern 0 1 7 24 1 2 59 69 Purdue 0 1 17 38 1 3 96 129

___

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Penn St. at Northwestern, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon

Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 1 0 34 24 3 0 72 37 Villanova 1 0 35 9 3 1 129 86 Delaware 1 0 37 13 2 1 86 90 Elon 1 0 27 3 1 2 71 74 Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 2 2 113 108 Campbell 1 1 69 65 2 1 125 72 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 1 2 93 110 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 96 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 69 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 65 Richmond 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 68 Towson 0 1 23 42 1 2 49 90 Maine 0 1 17 34 0 3 36 92 NC A&T 0 1 3 27 0 3 25 92 Stony Brook 0 2 27 72 0 3 34 103

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 35, Rhode Island 9

Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Richmond, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Towson at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 1 0 33 17 3 0 122 68 Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 2 1 82 47 Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 2 2 124 116 FIU 0 1 17 22 3 1 101 90 New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 2 2 132 112 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 2 127 136 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 93 UTEP 0 1 14 17 1 3 59 100 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy 27, W. Kentucky 24

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cornell 1 0 23 21 2 0 46 41 Harvard 1 0 34 31 2 0 79 44 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 6 Brown 0 1 31 34 1 1 60 59 Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 24 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 41 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 28 Yale 0 1 21 23 0 2 45 72

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 34, Brown 31

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 16, Princeton 13

Cornell 23, Yale 21

Columbia 30, Georgetown 0

Dartmouth 34, Lehigh 17

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Morgan St. at Yale, Noon

CCSU at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 0 0 0 0 3 1 67 47 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 90 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 80 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 80 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 50 94 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 3 81 133

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 1 0 49 31 3 1 169 81 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 58 65 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 114 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 65 136 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 63 95 W. Michigan 0 1 31 49 1 3 83 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 22, N. Illinois 14

Toledo 49, W. Michigan 31

Georgia Southern 40, Ball St. 3

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Buffalo at Akron, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 96 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 2 122 87 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 54 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 97 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 17 117 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 3 23 109

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Morgan St. at Yale, Noon

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 3 1 136 49 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 128 48 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 30 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 89 59 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 71 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 41 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 73 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 101 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 67 81 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 14 113 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 86 W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 3 79 135

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 17

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Indiana St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 2 0 84 41 4 0 139 51 Boise St. 1 0 34 31 2 2 111 123 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 66 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 1 91 86 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 1 76 81 San Diego St. 0 1 31 34 2 3 106 136 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 89 Utah St. 0 1 21 39 1 2 113 91 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 147 San Jose St. 0 1 20 45 1 4 141 167 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 59 93 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 130

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 34, San Diego St. 31

Air Force 45, San Jose St. 20

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Utah St. at Uconn, Noon

New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 1 0 33 30 2 2 73 145 Wagner 1 0 17 10 1 2 33 80 Sacred Heart 1 1 47 51 1 3 71 97 CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 2 84 71 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 129 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 56 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 78 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 34 37 0 4 86 145

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 37, St. Francis (Pa.) 34

Fordham 44, Stonehill 0

Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

CCSU at Brown, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 1 0 56 10 3 0 178 52 Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 124 91 Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 47 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 33 UCLA 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 30 Utah 0 0 0 0 3 0 75 31 Washington 0 0 0 0 3 0 140 36 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 145 67 Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 44 California 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 52 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 39 77 Stanford 0 1 10 56 1 2 70 110

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Southern Cal at Colorado, Noon

Arizona St. at California, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 1 0 47 7 3 1 166 82 Fordham 0 0 0 0 3 1 143 87 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 50 59 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 51 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 70 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 107 Colgate 0 1 7 47 0 4 32 174

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 30, Georgetown 0

Fordham 44, Stonehill 0

Dartmouth 34, Lehigh 17

Holy Cross 47, Colgate 7

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Fordham at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 1 0 28 18 3 1 136 87 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 35 28 2 2 84 123 Davidson 1 0 49 21 1 2 87 66 Marist 1 1 57 79 1 2 64 128 Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 85 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 78 Stetson 0 1 18 28 2 2 110 146 Morehead St. 0 1 28 35 1 2 87 118 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 152 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 78 Valparaiso 0 1 30 36 0 3 62 112

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 28, Stetson 18

Marist 36, Valparaiso 30

St. Thomas (Minn.) 35, Morehead St. 28

Dayton at San Diego, 5 p.m.

St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Stetson at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Davidson, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.

SW Minnesota at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 24 14 3 0 117 24 Kentucky 1 0 45 28 4 0 152 62 Florida 1 0 29 16 2 1 89 47 Missouri 0 0 0 0 3 0 88 56 Tennessee 0 1 16 29 2 1 95 55 Vanderbilt 0 1 28 45 2 3 167 162 South Carolina 0 1 14 24 1 2 78 76

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 1 0 27 10 3 1 159 71 LSU 1 0 41 14 2 1 137 69 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 3 0 158 50 Auburn 0 1 10 27 3 1 128 64 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 44 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 57 Mississippi St. 0 1 14 41 2 1 93 72

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10

Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28

Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Florida at Kentucky, Noon

Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 1 0 38 14 3 1 135 99 W. Carolina 1 0 30 7 3 1 147 108 Chattanooga 1 0 48 3 2 1 102 64 VMI 1 0 17 14 2 2 49 87 Mercer 0 1 14 38 2 2 86 140 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 112 Samford 0 1 7 30 1 2 89 89 The Citadel 0 1 3 48 0 3 10 138 Wofford 0 1 14 17 0 4 47 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 38, Mercer 14

VMI 17, Wofford 14

W. Carolina 77, Charleston Southern 21

Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

ETSU at Samford, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 55 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 118 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 101 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 118 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 79 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 130 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 3 53 123 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 82

___

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Lamar, 7 p.m.

North American University at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 1 0 28 10 2 1 83 58 Alabama St. 1 0 14 10 1 1 31 31 Alabama A&M 1 1 41 44 2 2 105 104 Jackson St. 1 1 37 42 2 2 108 126 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 110 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 59

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 37 34 1 2 53 148 Southern U. 1 2 44 51 1 2 44 51 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 41 81 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 129 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 24 31 1 3 66 117 Texas Southern 0 1 34 37 0 3 44 167

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Tuskegee at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia St. 1 0 30 17 4 0 148 91 James Madison 1 0 16 14 3 0 90 52 Old Dominion 1 0 38 31 1 2 79 94 Marshall 0 0 0 0 3 0 76 47 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 73 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 122 92 Coastal Carolina 0 1 17 30 2 2 126 80

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 2 1 110 72 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 44 74 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 61 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 132 85 Troy 0 1 14 16 2 2 102 112 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 34 117 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 101

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. 30, Coastal Carolina 17

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 24, Virginia Tech 17

Troy 27, W. Kentucky 24

Georgia Southern 40, Ball St. 3

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

South Alabama at James Madison, Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon

Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 2 1 107 106 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 54 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 65 North Alabama 0 1 31 52 2 2 99 103 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 82 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 114 78 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 142 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 3 54 121 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 3 58 88

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 0 184 47 Army 2 2 123 75 Umass 1 3 100 149 Uconn 0 3 45 83

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 29, Army 16

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Utah St. at Uconn, Noon

Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 2 86 65

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

