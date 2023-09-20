FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|0
|121
|41
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|85
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|42
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|66
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|57
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|82
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|85
|Navy
|0
|1
|24
|28
|1
|2
|51
|70
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|141
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|82
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|116
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|96
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|67
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|104
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at South Florida, 4 p.m.
UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.
Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Temple at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
UAB at Tulane, Noon
South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Rice, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|0
|108
|28
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|31
|29
|3
|0
|142
|66
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|3
|0
|116
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|134
|43
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|64
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|27
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|100
|61
|Clemson
|0
|1
|7
|28
|2
|1
|121
|59
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|66
|Boston College
|0
|1
|29
|31
|1
|2
|84
|86
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|1
|2
|105
|100
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|72
|51
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|76
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|62
|127
___
Friday’s Games
NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Army at Syracuse, Noon
Florida St. at Clemson, Noon
Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon
Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Clemson at Syracuse, Noon
Virginia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|1
|0
|36
|13
|2
|1
|119
|64
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|47
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|113
|64
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|167
|28
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|44
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|36
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|65
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|43
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|61
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|61
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|69
|Houston
|0
|1
|13
|36
|1
|2
|71
|93
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|39
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|104
|76
___
Saturday’s Games
SMU at TCU, Noon
Oklahoma at Cincinnati, Noon
BYU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Cincinnati at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Kansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|43
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|53
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|89
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|54
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|136
|60
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|86
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|58
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|98
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|115
|112
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|73
|155
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|61
|125
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|137
___
Saturday’s Games
Cal Poly at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|27
|25
|2
|1
|54
|95
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|2
|70
|78
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|56
|51
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|2
|1
|127
|94
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|86
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|83
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|91
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|25
|27
|1
|2
|83
|99
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|111
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|121
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|3
|0
|121
|20
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|30
|13
|3
|0
|131
|35
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|24
|7
|3
|0
|95
|30
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|40
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|96
|16
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|62
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|2
|58
|51
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|2
|1
|51
|47
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|85
|37
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|95
|62
|Illinois
|0
|1
|13
|30
|1
|2
|66
|92
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|1
|2
|59
|60
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|2
|59
|69
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|91
___
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Michigan, Noon
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Penn St. at Northwestern, Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon
Illinois at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|3
|0
|72
|37
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|1
|86
|90
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|69
|31
|2
|1
|104
|73
|Elon
|1
|0
|27
|3
|1
|2
|71
|74
|Campbell
|1
|1
|69
|65
|2
|1
|125
|72
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|1
|2
|93
|110
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|96
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|69
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|77
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|65
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|68
|Towson
|0
|1
|23
|42
|1
|2
|49
|90
|Maine
|0
|1
|17
|34
|0
|3
|36
|92
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0
|3
|25
|92
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|27
|72
|0
|3
|34
|103
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Richmond, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Towson at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.
Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|1
|0
|33
|17
|3
|0
|122
|68
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|1
|82
|47
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|2
|2
|124
|116
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|3
|1
|101
|90
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|109
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|2
|132
|112
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|93
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|3
|59
|100
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Liberty at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|25
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|20
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|12
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|49
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cornell at Yale, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Morgan St. at Yale, Noon
CCSU at Brown, Noon
Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|67
|47
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|90
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|80
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|80
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|94
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|81
|133
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|58
|65
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|120
|50
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|114
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|73
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon
W. Michigan at Toledo, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Buffalo at Akron, Noon
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|96
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|122
|87
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|54
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|97
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|117
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|109
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Morgan St. at Yale, Noon
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Campbell at NC Central, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|2
|1
|88
|32
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|48
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|135
|30
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|89
|59
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|71
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|41
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|73
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|101
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|67
|81
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|113
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|86
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|3
|79
|135
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Indiana St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|1
|0
|39
|21
|3
|0
|94
|31
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|66
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|91
|86
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|81
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|75
|102
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|92
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|89
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|21
|39
|1
|2
|113
|91
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|147
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|122
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|59
|93
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|130
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Utah St. at Uconn, Noon
New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|33
|30
|2
|1
|73
|101
|Wagner
|1
|0
|17
|10
|1
|2
|33
|80
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|2
|84
|71
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|129
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|76
|56
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|78
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|10
|17
|0
|3
|34
|63
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
CCSU at Brown, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|0
|178
|52
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|124
|91
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|174
|47
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|33
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|30
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|75
|31
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|140
|36
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|145
|67
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|44
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|52
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|77
|Stanford
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|2
|70
|110
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Southern Cal at Colorado, Noon
Arizona St. at California, 3 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|87
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|40
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|75
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|59
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|51
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|73
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|127
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Fordham at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Harvard at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|49
|21
|1
|2
|87
|66
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|69
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|85
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|78
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|118
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|83
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|95
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|152
|Marist
|0
|1
|21
|49
|0
|2
|28
|98
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|78
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|76
___
Saturday’s Games
Butler at Stetson, Noon
Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at San Diego, 5 p.m.
St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Stetson at Marist, Noon
San Diego at Davidson, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.
SW Minnesota at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|24
|14
|3
|0
|117
|24
|Florida
|1
|0
|29
|16
|2
|1
|89
|47
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|107
|34
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|88
|56
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|16
|29
|2
|1
|95
|55
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|117
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|14
|24
|1
|2
|78
|76
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|1
|137
|69
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|37
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|158
|50
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|44
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|57
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|14
|41
|2
|1
|93
|72
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|132
|61
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon
Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.
Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Florida at Kentucky, Noon
Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|48
|3
|2
|1
|102
|64
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|7
|2
|1
|70
|87
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|85
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|102
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|112
|Samford
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|2
|89
|89
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|73
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|3
|48
|0
|3
|10
|138
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|91
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer at Furman, 1 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
ETSU at Samford, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|55
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|118
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|101
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|118
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|79
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|130
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|53
|123
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
___
Saturday’s Games
McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Lamar, 7 p.m.
North American University at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|10
|2
|1
|83
|58
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|31
|31
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|37
|42
|2
|2
|108
|126
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|2
|74
|80
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|110
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|59
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|2
|53
|148
|Southern U.
|1
|2
|44
|51
|1
|2
|44
|51
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|81
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|86
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|129
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|3
|44
|167
___
Thursday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Tuskegee at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|16
|14
|3
|0
|90
|52
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|38
|31
|1
|2
|79
|94
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|74
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|30
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|122
|92
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|50
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|2
|1
|110
|72
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|44
|74
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|61
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|132
|85
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|117
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|101
|Troy
|0
|1
|14
|16
|1
|2
|75
|88
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon
W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
South Alabama at James Madison, Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Minnesota, Noon
Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Texas State at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|2
|1
|107
|106
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|54
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|65
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|52
|2
|2
|99
|103
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|82
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|114
|78
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|142
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54
|121
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|88
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Austin Peay at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|184
|47
|Army
|2
|1
|107
|46
|Umass
|1
|3
|100
|149
|Uconn
|0
|3
|45
|83
___
Saturday’s Games
Army at Syracuse, Noon
New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Utah St. at Uconn, Noon
Arkansas St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|86
|65
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Kennesaw St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
