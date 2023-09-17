FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 28 24 3 0 121 41 Rice 0 0 0 0 2 1 112 85 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 1 118 42 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 66 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 57 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 82 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 85 Navy 0 1 24 28 1 2 51 70 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 100 141 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 82 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 116 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 96 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 2 63 67 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 104

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 28, Navy 24

Friday’s Games

Army 37, UTSA 29

Saturday’s Games

Temple 41, Norfolk St. 9

Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17

Alabama 17, South Florida 3

Appalachian St. 43, East Carolina 28

Tulane 21, Southern Miss. 3

Georgia St. 41, Charlotte 25

SMU 69, Prairie View 0

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, UAB 21

Rice 59, Texas Southern 7

North Texas 40, Louisiana Tech 37

Clemson 48, FAU 14

Saturday, Sept. 23

Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Rice at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 28 7 3 0 108 28 Florida St. 1 0 31 29 3 0 142 66 Louisville 1 0 39 34 3 0 116 48 Miami 0 0 0 0 3 0 134 43 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 64 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 27 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 3 0 100 61 Clemson 0 1 7 28 2 1 121 59 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 66 Boston College 0 1 29 31 1 2 84 86 Georgia Tech 0 1 34 39 1 2 105 100 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 2 72 51 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 76 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 3 62 127

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 7

Friday’s Games

Maryland 42, Virginia 14

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 31, Boston College 29

Louisville 21, Indiana 14

Wake Forest 27, Old Dominion 24

NC State 45, VMI 7

Duke 38, Northwestern 14

North Carolina 31, Minnesota 13

Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16

Syracuse 35, Purdue 20

West Virginia 17, Pittsburgh 6

Mississippi 48, Georgia Tech 23

Clemson 48, FAU 14

Friday, Sept. 22

NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Florida St. at Clemson, Noon

Army at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 1 0 36 13 2 1 119 64 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 47 Kansas 0 0 0 0 3 0 113 64 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 167 28 Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 44 UCF 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 36 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 65 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 43 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 61 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 61 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 69 Houston 0 1 13 36 1 2 71 93 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 50 39 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 104 76

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 30, LIU Brooklyn 7

Ohio 10, Iowa St. 7

Missouri 30, Kansas St. 27

Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17

UCF 48, Villanova 14

Texas Tech 41, Tarleton St. 3

Miami (Ohio) 31, Cincinnati 24

South Alabama 33, Oklahoma St. 7

West Virginia 17, Pittsburgh 6

BYU 38, Arkansas 31

Texas 31, Wyoming 10

TCU 36, Houston 13

Kansas 31, Nevada 24

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 43 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 53 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 89 Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 54 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 136 60 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 86 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 76 58 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 98 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 115 112 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 73 155 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 3 61 125 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 3 39 137

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah 31, Weber St. 7

Montana St. 57, Stetson 20

Portland St. 91, North American University 0

E. Washington 40, SE Louisiana 29

Utah Tech 50, N. Arizona 36

California 31, Idaho 17

Washington St. 64, N. Colorado 21

N. Iowa 41, Idaho St. 17

Cal Poly 41, Lincoln University (CA) 20

Montana 17, Ferris St. 10

Sacramento St. 30, Stanford 23

UC Davis 23, S. Utah 21

Saturday, Sept. 23

Cal Poly at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee St. 1 0 27 25 2 1 54 95 SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 2 70 78 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 56 51 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 2 1 127 94 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 86 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 2 60 83 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 37 91 Gardner-Webb 0 1 25 27 1 2 83 99 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 111 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 48, Robert Morris 28

E. Illinois 14, Illinois St. 13

Brown 29, Bryant 25

William & Mary 15, Charleston Southern 7

Tennessee St. 27, Gardner-Webb 25

North Alabama 20, Tennessee Tech 7

UT Martin 66, Houston Christian 7

S. Illinois 26, SE Missouri 25

Lindenwood (Mo.) 43, W. Illinois 40

Saturday, Sept. 23

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 3 0 121 20 Penn St. 1 0 30 13 3 0 131 35 Rutgers 1 0 24 7 3 0 95 30 Maryland 0 0 0 0 3 0 118 40 Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 16 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 62 Indiana 0 1 3 23 1 2 58 51

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 1 0 13 10 2 1 51 47 Iowa 0 0 0 0 3 0 85 37 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 95 62 Illinois 0 1 13 30 1 2 66 92 Nebraska 0 1 10 13 1 2 59 60 Northwestern 0 1 7 24 1 2 59 69 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 91

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 42, Virginia 14

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 30, Illinois 13

Louisville 21, Indiana 14

Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14

Iowa 41, W. Michigan 10

Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16

Duke 38, Northwestern 14

North Carolina 31, Minnesota 13

Ohio St. 63, W. Kentucky 10

Washington 41, Michigan St. 7

Nebraska 35, N. Illinois 11

Syracuse 35, Purdue 20

Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rutgers at Michigan, Noon

Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 1 0 34 24 3 0 72 37 Delaware 1 0 37 13 2 1 86 90 Rhode Island 2 0 69 31 2 1 104 73 Elon 1 0 27 3 1 2 71 74 Campbell 1 1 69 65 2 1 125 72 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 1 2 93 110 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 96 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 69 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 77 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 65 Richmond 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 68 Towson 0 1 23 42 1 2 49 90 Maine 0 1 17 34 0 3 36 92 NC A&T 0 1 3 27 0 3 25 92 Stony Brook 0 2 27 72 0 3 34 103

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 34, Maine 17

Saturday’s Games

Campbell 45, Monmouth (NJ) 31

Richmond 38, Delaware St. 6

Hampton 35, Howard 34

William & Mary 15, Charleston Southern 7

Delaware 42, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

Elon 27, NC A&T 3

New Hampshire 24, Dartmouth 7

Towson 20, Morgan St. 10

UCF 48, Villanova 14

Arkansas St. 31, Stony Brook 7

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rhode Island at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 1 0 33 17 3 0 122 68 Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 2 1 82 47 Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 2 2 124 116 FIU 0 1 17 22 3 1 101 90 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 109 New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 2 2 132 112 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 93 UTEP 0 1 14 17 1 3 59 100 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 55, Buffalo 27

FIU 24, Uconn 17

Ohio St. 63, W. Kentucky 10

Middle Tennessee 35, Murray St. 14

North Texas 40, Louisiana Tech 37

New Mexico St. 27, New Mexico 17

Arizona 31, UTEP 10

Saturday, Sept. 23

W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 25 Cornell 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 20 Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 13 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 6 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 12 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 24 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 24 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 49

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 49, Yale 24

Cornell 23, Lehigh 20

Lafayette 24, Columbia 3

Harvard 45, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13

Penn 20, Colgate 6

Princeton 23, San Diego 12

Brown 29, Bryant 25

New Hampshire 24, Dartmouth 7

Friday, Sept. 22

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 0 0 0 0 3 1 67 47 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 90 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 80 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 80 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 50 94 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 3 81 133

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 58 65 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 120 50 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 96 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 114 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 49 73 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 55, Buffalo 27

Kent St. 38, CCSU 10

Ohio 10, Iowa St. 7

Ball St. 45, Indiana St. 7

E. Michigan 19, Umass 17

Notre Dame 41, Cent. Michigan 17

Iowa 41, W. Michigan 10

Toledo 21, San Jose St. 17

Nebraska 35, N. Illinois 11

Miami (Ohio) 31, Cincinnati 24

Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

Kentucky 35, Akron 3

Saturday, Sept. 23

Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon

W. Michigan at Toledo, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 96 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 2 122 87 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 54 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 97 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 17 117 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 3 23 109

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 41, Norfolk St. 9

Hampton 35, Howard 34

Richmond 38, Delaware St. 6

UCLA 59, NC Central 7

Towson 20, Morgan St. 10

Saturday, Sept. 23

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 2 1 88 32 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 128 48 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 30 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 89 59 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 71 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 41 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 73 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 101 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 67 81 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 14 113 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 86 W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 3 79 135

___

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 42, North Dakota 18

Youngstown St. 48, Robert Morris 28

South Dakota 35, Lamar 6

Ball St. 45, Indiana St. 7

E. Illinois 14, Illinois St. 13

N. Dakota St. 49, Cent. Arkansas 31

S. Dakota St. 70, Drake 7

N. Iowa 41, Idaho St. 17

Lindenwood (Mo.) 43, W. Illinois 40

Middle Tennessee 35, Murray St. 14

S. Illinois 26, SE Missouri 25

Saturday, Sept. 23

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 1 0 39 21 3 0 94 31 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 66 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 1 91 86 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 1 76 81 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 75 102 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 92 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 89 Utah St. 0 1 21 39 1 2 113 91 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 147 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 122 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 59 93 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 130

___

Friday’s Games

Air Force 39, Utah St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 42, North Dakota 18

Oregon St. 26, San Diego St. 9

UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37

Toledo 21, San Jose St. 17

New Mexico St. 27, New Mexico 17

Texas 31, Wyoming 10

Oregon 55, Hawaii 10

Colorado 43, Colorado St. 35

Kansas 31, Nevada 24

Fresno St. 29, Arizona St. 0

Friday, Sept. 22

Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 1 0 33 30 2 1 73 101 Wagner 1 0 17 10 1 2 33 80 CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 2 84 71 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 129 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 56 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 78 Sacred Heart 0 1 10 17 0 3 34 63 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 38, CCSU 10

Baylor 30, LIU Brooklyn 7

Stonehill 23, Georgetown 20

Wagner 17, Sacred Heart 10

Merrimack 44, Va. Lynchburg 0

Delaware 42, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

Coastal Carolina 66, Duquesne 7

Saturday, Sept. 23

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 1 0 56 10 3 0 178 52 Colorado 0 0 0 0 3 0 124 91 Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 47 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 33 UCLA 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 30 Utah 0 0 0 0 3 0 75 31 Washington 0 0 0 0 3 0 140 36 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 145 67 Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 44 California 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 52 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 39 77 Stanford 0 1 10 56 1 2 70 110

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah 31, Weber St. 7

Oregon St. 26, San Diego St. 9

California 31, Idaho 17

UCLA 59, NC Central 7

Washington St. 64, N. Colorado 21

Washington 41, Michigan St. 7

Sacramento St. 30, Stanford 23

Oregon 55, Hawaii 10

Colorado 43, Colorado St. 35

Fresno St. 29, Arizona St. 0

Arizona 31, UTEP 10

Saturday, Sept. 23

UCLA at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.

California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fordham 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 87 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 40 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 75 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 50 59 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 51 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 73 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 3 25 127

___

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 23, Lehigh 20

Holy Cross 49, Yale 24

Lafayette 24, Columbia 3

Stonehill 23, Georgetown 20

Penn 20, Colgate 6

Saturday, Sept. 23

Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 1 0 49 21 1 2 87 66 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 69 Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 85 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 78 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 118 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 83 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 2 49 95 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 152 Marist 0 1 21 49 0 2 28 98 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 78 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 76

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 52, Taylor 20

Davidson 49, Marist 21

Harvard 45, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13

Montana St. 57, Stetson 20

S. Dakota St. 70, Drake 7

Princeton 23, San Diego 12

Butler 47, Wabash 21

Presbyterian 23, Wofford 20

Saturday, Sept. 23

Butler at Stetson, Noon

Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at San Diego, 5 p.m.

St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 24 14 3 0 117 24 Florida 1 0 29 16 2 1 89 47 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 0 107 34 Missouri 0 0 0 0 3 0 88 56 Tennessee 0 1 16 29 2 1 95 55 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 117 South Carolina 0 1 14 24 1 2 78 76

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 1 0 41 14 2 1 137 69 Auburn 0 0 0 0 3 0 118 37 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 3 0 158 50 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 44 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 57 Mississippi St. 0 1 14 41 2 1 93 72 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 132 61

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 30, Kansas St. 27

LSU 41, Mississippi St. 14

Georgia 24, South Carolina 14

Alabama 17, South Florida 3

Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3

Auburn 45, Samford 13

Florida 29, Tennessee 16

UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37

Kentucky 35, Akron 3

Mississippi 48, Georgia Tech 23

BYU 38, Arkansas 31

Saturday, Sept. 23

Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon

Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 1 0 48 3 2 1 102 64 W. Carolina 1 0 30 7 2 1 70 87 Furman 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 85 Mercer 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 102 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 112 Samford 0 1 7 30 1 2 89 89 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 2 32 73 The Citadel 0 1 3 48 0 3 10 138 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 3 33 91

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State 45, VMI 7

Furman 31, Kennesaw St. 28

Presbyterian 23, Wofford 20

Chattanooga 48, The Citadel 3

W. Carolina 27, E. Kentucky 24

Auburn 45, Samford 13

Austin Peay 63, ETSU 3

Saturday, Sept. 23

Mercer at Furman, 1 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 55 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 118 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 101 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 118 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 79 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 130 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 3 53 123 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 82

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 35, Lamar 6

E. Washington 40, SE Louisiana 29

Stephen F. Austin 41, Northwestern St. 7

Alcorn St. 17, McNeese St. 3

UT Martin 66, Houston Christian 7

Incarnate Word 27, Abilene Christian 20

Saturday, Sept. 23

McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Lamar, 7 p.m.

North American University at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 1 0 28 10 2 1 83 58 Alabama St. 1 0 14 10 1 1 31 31 Jackson St. 1 1 37 42 2 2 108 126 Alabama A&M 0 1 10 20 1 2 74 80 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 110 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 59

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 37 34 1 2 53 148 Southern U. 1 2 44 51 1 2 44 51 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 41 81 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 86 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 129 Texas Southern 0 1 34 37 0 3 44 167

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 7

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 58, Florida Memorial University 22

Ark.-Pine Bluff 21, Miles 20

Florida A&M 31, West Florida 10

Alcorn St. 17, McNeese St. 3

Southern U. 20, Alabama A&M 10

Delta St. 35, MVSU 7

SMU 69, Prairie View 0

Rice 59, Texas Southern 7

Texas State 77, Jackson St. 34

Thursday, Sept. 21

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 1 0 16 14 3 0 90 52 Old Dominion 1 0 38 31 1 2 79 94 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 118 74 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 30 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 122 92 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 50 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 70

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 2 1 110 72 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 44 74 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 61 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 132 85 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 34 117 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 101 Troy 0 1 14 16 1 2 75 88

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 27, Old Dominion 24

Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14

Appalachian St. 43, East Carolina 28

Tulane 21, Southern Miss. 3

Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3

Georgia St. 41, Charlotte 25

Coastal Carolina 66, Duquesne 7

Arkansas St. 31, Stony Brook 7

James Madison 16, Troy 14

South Alabama 33, Oklahoma St. 7

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, UAB 21

Texas State 77, Jackson St. 34

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 2 1 107 106 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 54 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 65 North Alabama 0 1 31 52 2 2 99 103 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 2 99 82 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 114 78 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 142 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 3 54 121 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 3 58 88

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 49, Cent. Arkansas 31

Utah Tech 50, N. Arizona 36

W. Carolina 27, E. Kentucky 24

Austin Peay 63, ETSU 3

North Alabama 20, Tennessee Tech 7

Stephen F. Austin 41, Northwestern St. 7

Texas Tech 41, Tarleton St. 3

Incarnate Word 27, Abilene Christian 20

UC Davis 23, S. Utah 21

Saturday, Sept. 23

Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 0 184 47 Army 2 1 107 46 Umass 1 3 100 149 Uconn 0 3 45 83

___

Friday’s Games

Army 37, UTSA 29

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan 19, Umass 17

Notre Dame 41, Cent. Michigan 17

FIU 24, Uconn 17

Saturday, Sept. 23

Army at Syracuse, Noon

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 2 86 65

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 31, Kennesaw St. 28

Saturday, Sept. 23

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

