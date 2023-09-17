FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|0
|121
|41
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|85
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|42
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|66
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|57
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|82
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|85
|Navy
|0
|1
|24
|28
|1
|2
|51
|70
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|100
|141
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|82
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|116
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|96
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|67
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|104
___
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 28, Navy 24
Friday’s Games
Army 37, UTSA 29
Saturday’s Games
Temple 41, Norfolk St. 9
Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
Alabama 17, South Florida 3
Appalachian St. 43, East Carolina 28
Tulane 21, Southern Miss. 3
Georgia St. 41, Charlotte 25
SMU 69, Prairie View 0
Louisiana-Lafayette 41, UAB 21
Rice 59, Texas Southern 7
North Texas 40, Louisiana Tech 37
Clemson 48, FAU 14
Saturday, Sept. 23
Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Rice at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|0
|108
|28
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|31
|29
|3
|0
|142
|66
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|3
|0
|116
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|134
|43
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|64
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|27
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|100
|61
|Clemson
|0
|1
|7
|28
|2
|1
|121
|59
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|66
|Boston College
|0
|1
|29
|31
|1
|2
|84
|86
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|1
|2
|105
|100
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|72
|51
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|76
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|62
|127
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 7
Friday’s Games
Maryland 42, Virginia 14
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 31, Boston College 29
Louisville 21, Indiana 14
Wake Forest 27, Old Dominion 24
NC State 45, VMI 7
Duke 38, Northwestern 14
North Carolina 31, Minnesota 13
Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16
Syracuse 35, Purdue 20
West Virginia 17, Pittsburgh 6
Mississippi 48, Georgia Tech 23
Clemson 48, FAU 14
Friday, Sept. 22
NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Florida St. at Clemson, Noon
Army at Syracuse, Noon
Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon
Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|1
|0
|36
|13
|2
|1
|119
|64
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|47
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|113
|64
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|167
|28
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|44
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|36
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|65
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|43
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|61
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|61
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|69
|Houston
|0
|1
|13
|36
|1
|2
|71
|93
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|39
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|104
|76
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 30, LIU Brooklyn 7
Ohio 10, Iowa St. 7
Missouri 30, Kansas St. 27
Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
UCF 48, Villanova 14
Texas Tech 41, Tarleton St. 3
Miami (Ohio) 31, Cincinnati 24
South Alabama 33, Oklahoma St. 7
West Virginia 17, Pittsburgh 6
BYU 38, Arkansas 31
Texas 31, Wyoming 10
TCU 36, Houston 13
Kansas 31, Nevada 24
Saturday, Sept. 23
Oklahoma at Cincinnati, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|43
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|53
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|89
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|54
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|136
|60
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|86
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|58
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|98
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|115
|112
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|73
|155
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|61
|125
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|137
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah 31, Weber St. 7
Montana St. 57, Stetson 20
Portland St. 91, North American University 0
E. Washington 40, SE Louisiana 29
Utah Tech 50, N. Arizona 36
California 31, Idaho 17
Washington St. 64, N. Colorado 21
N. Iowa 41, Idaho St. 17
Cal Poly 41, Lincoln University (CA) 20
Montana 17, Ferris St. 10
Sacramento St. 30, Stanford 23
UC Davis 23, S. Utah 21
Saturday, Sept. 23
Cal Poly at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|27
|25
|2
|1
|54
|95
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|2
|70
|78
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|56
|51
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|2
|1
|127
|94
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|86
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|83
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|91
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|25
|27
|1
|2
|83
|99
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|111
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|121
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 48, Robert Morris 28
E. Illinois 14, Illinois St. 13
Brown 29, Bryant 25
William & Mary 15, Charleston Southern 7
Tennessee St. 27, Gardner-Webb 25
North Alabama 20, Tennessee Tech 7
UT Martin 66, Houston Christian 7
S. Illinois 26, SE Missouri 25
Lindenwood (Mo.) 43, W. Illinois 40
Saturday, Sept. 23
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|3
|0
|121
|20
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|30
|13
|3
|0
|131
|35
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|24
|7
|3
|0
|95
|30
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|40
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|96
|16
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|62
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|2
|58
|51
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|2
|1
|51
|47
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|85
|37
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|95
|62
|Illinois
|0
|1
|13
|30
|1
|2
|66
|92
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|1
|2
|59
|60
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|2
|59
|69
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|91
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland 42, Virginia 14
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. 30, Illinois 13
Louisville 21, Indiana 14
Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14
Iowa 41, W. Michigan 10
Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16
Duke 38, Northwestern 14
North Carolina 31, Minnesota 13
Ohio St. 63, W. Kentucky 10
Washington 41, Michigan St. 7
Nebraska 35, N. Illinois 11
Syracuse 35, Purdue 20
Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6
Friday, Sept. 22
Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Rutgers at Michigan, Noon
Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|3
|0
|72
|37
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|1
|86
|90
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|69
|31
|2
|1
|104
|73
|Elon
|1
|0
|27
|3
|1
|2
|71
|74
|Campbell
|1
|1
|69
|65
|2
|1
|125
|72
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|1
|2
|93
|110
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|96
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|69
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|77
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|65
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|68
|Towson
|0
|1
|23
|42
|1
|2
|49
|90
|Maine
|0
|1
|17
|34
|0
|3
|36
|92
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0
|3
|25
|92
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|27
|72
|0
|3
|34
|103
___
Friday’s Games
Rhode Island 34, Maine 17
Saturday’s Games
Campbell 45, Monmouth (NJ) 31
Richmond 38, Delaware St. 6
Hampton 35, Howard 34
William & Mary 15, Charleston Southern 7
Delaware 42, St. Francis (Pa.) 14
Elon 27, NC A&T 3
New Hampshire 24, Dartmouth 7
Towson 20, Morgan St. 10
UCF 48, Villanova 14
Arkansas St. 31, Stony Brook 7
Saturday, Sept. 23
Rhode Island at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|1
|0
|33
|17
|3
|0
|122
|68
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|1
|82
|47
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|2
|2
|124
|116
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|3
|1
|101
|90
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|109
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|2
|132
|112
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|93
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|3
|59
|100
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 55, Buffalo 27
FIU 24, Uconn 17
Ohio St. 63, W. Kentucky 10
Middle Tennessee 35, Murray St. 14
North Texas 40, Louisiana Tech 37
New Mexico St. 27, New Mexico 17
Arizona 31, UTEP 10
Saturday, Sept. 23
W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Liberty at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|25
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|20
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|12
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|49
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 49, Yale 24
Cornell 23, Lehigh 20
Lafayette 24, Columbia 3
Harvard 45, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Penn 20, Colgate 6
Princeton 23, San Diego 12
Brown 29, Bryant 25
New Hampshire 24, Dartmouth 7
Friday, Sept. 22
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Cornell at Yale, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|67
|47
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|90
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|80
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|80
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|94
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|81
|133
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|58
|65
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|120
|50
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|114
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|73
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 55, Buffalo 27
Kent St. 38, CCSU 10
Ohio 10, Iowa St. 7
Ball St. 45, Indiana St. 7
E. Michigan 19, Umass 17
Notre Dame 41, Cent. Michigan 17
Iowa 41, W. Michigan 10
Toledo 21, San Jose St. 17
Nebraska 35, N. Illinois 11
Miami (Ohio) 31, Cincinnati 24
Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6
Kentucky 35, Akron 3
Saturday, Sept. 23
Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon
W. Michigan at Toledo, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|96
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|122
|87
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|54
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|97
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|117
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|109
___
Saturday’s Games
Temple 41, Norfolk St. 9
Hampton 35, Howard 34
Richmond 38, Delaware St. 6
UCLA 59, NC Central 7
Towson 20, Morgan St. 10
Saturday, Sept. 23
NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|2
|1
|88
|32
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|48
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|135
|30
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|89
|59
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|71
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|41
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|73
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|101
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|67
|81
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|113
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|86
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|3
|79
|135
___
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. 42, North Dakota 18
Youngstown St. 48, Robert Morris 28
South Dakota 35, Lamar 6
Ball St. 45, Indiana St. 7
E. Illinois 14, Illinois St. 13
N. Dakota St. 49, Cent. Arkansas 31
S. Dakota St. 70, Drake 7
N. Iowa 41, Idaho St. 17
Lindenwood (Mo.) 43, W. Illinois 40
Middle Tennessee 35, Murray St. 14
S. Illinois 26, SE Missouri 25
Saturday, Sept. 23
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|1
|0
|39
|21
|3
|0
|94
|31
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|66
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|91
|86
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|81
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|75
|102
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|92
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|89
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|21
|39
|1
|2
|113
|91
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|147
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|122
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|59
|93
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|130
___
Friday’s Games
Air Force 39, Utah St. 21
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. 42, North Dakota 18
Oregon St. 26, San Diego St. 9
UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37
Toledo 21, San Jose St. 17
New Mexico St. 27, New Mexico 17
Texas 31, Wyoming 10
Oregon 55, Hawaii 10
Colorado 43, Colorado St. 35
Kansas 31, Nevada 24
Fresno St. 29, Arizona St. 0
Friday, Sept. 22
Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|33
|30
|2
|1
|73
|101
|Wagner
|1
|0
|17
|10
|1
|2
|33
|80
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|2
|84
|71
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|129
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|76
|56
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|78
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|10
|17
|0
|3
|34
|63
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 38, CCSU 10
Baylor 30, LIU Brooklyn 7
Stonehill 23, Georgetown 20
Wagner 17, Sacred Heart 10
Merrimack 44, Va. Lynchburg 0
Delaware 42, St. Francis (Pa.) 14
Coastal Carolina 66, Duquesne 7
Saturday, Sept. 23
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|0
|178
|52
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|124
|91
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|174
|47
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|33
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|30
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|75
|31
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|140
|36
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|145
|67
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|44
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|52
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|77
|Stanford
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|2
|70
|110
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah 31, Weber St. 7
Oregon St. 26, San Diego St. 9
California 31, Idaho 17
UCLA 59, NC Central 7
Washington St. 64, N. Colorado 21
Washington 41, Michigan St. 7
Sacramento St. 30, Stanford 23
Oregon 55, Hawaii 10
Colorado 43, Colorado St. 35
Fresno St. 29, Arizona St. 0
Arizona 31, UTEP 10
Saturday, Sept. 23
UCLA at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.
California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|87
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|40
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|75
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|59
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|51
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|73
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|127
___
Saturday’s Games
Cornell 23, Lehigh 20
Holy Cross 49, Yale 24
Lafayette 24, Columbia 3
Stonehill 23, Georgetown 20
Penn 20, Colgate 6
Saturday, Sept. 23
Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|49
|21
|1
|2
|87
|66
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|69
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|85
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|78
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|118
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|83
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|95
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|152
|Marist
|0
|1
|21
|49
|0
|2
|28
|98
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|78
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|76
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 52, Taylor 20
Davidson 49, Marist 21
Harvard 45, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Montana St. 57, Stetson 20
S. Dakota St. 70, Drake 7
Princeton 23, San Diego 12
Butler 47, Wabash 21
Presbyterian 23, Wofford 20
Saturday, Sept. 23
Butler at Stetson, Noon
Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at San Diego, 5 p.m.
St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|24
|14
|3
|0
|117
|24
|Florida
|1
|0
|29
|16
|2
|1
|89
|47
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|107
|34
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|88
|56
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|16
|29
|2
|1
|95
|55
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|117
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|14
|24
|1
|2
|78
|76
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|1
|137
|69
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|37
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|158
|50
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|44
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|57
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|14
|41
|2
|1
|93
|72
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|132
|61
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri 30, Kansas St. 27
LSU 41, Mississippi St. 14
Georgia 24, South Carolina 14
Alabama 17, South Florida 3
Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3
Auburn 45, Samford 13
Florida 29, Tennessee 16
UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37
Kentucky 35, Akron 3
Mississippi 48, Georgia Tech 23
BYU 38, Arkansas 31
Saturday, Sept. 23
Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon
Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.
Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|48
|3
|2
|1
|102
|64
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|7
|2
|1
|70
|87
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|85
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|102
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|112
|Samford
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|2
|89
|89
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|73
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|3
|48
|0
|3
|10
|138
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|91
___
Saturday’s Games
NC State 45, VMI 7
Furman 31, Kennesaw St. 28
Presbyterian 23, Wofford 20
Chattanooga 48, The Citadel 3
W. Carolina 27, E. Kentucky 24
Auburn 45, Samford 13
Austin Peay 63, ETSU 3
Saturday, Sept. 23
Mercer at Furman, 1 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|55
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|118
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|101
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|118
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|79
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|130
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|53
|123
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 35, Lamar 6
E. Washington 40, SE Louisiana 29
Stephen F. Austin 41, Northwestern St. 7
Alcorn St. 17, McNeese St. 3
UT Martin 66, Houston Christian 7
Incarnate Word 27, Abilene Christian 20
Saturday, Sept. 23
McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Lamar, 7 p.m.
North American University at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|10
|2
|1
|83
|58
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|31
|31
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|37
|42
|2
|2
|108
|126
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|2
|74
|80
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|110
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|59
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|2
|53
|148
|Southern U.
|1
|2
|44
|51
|1
|2
|44
|51
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|81
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|86
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|129
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|3
|44
|167
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 7
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. 58, Florida Memorial University 22
Ark.-Pine Bluff 21, Miles 20
Florida A&M 31, West Florida 10
Alcorn St. 17, McNeese St. 3
Southern U. 20, Alabama A&M 10
Delta St. 35, MVSU 7
SMU 69, Prairie View 0
Rice 59, Texas Southern 7
Texas State 77, Jackson St. 34
Thursday, Sept. 21
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|16
|14
|3
|0
|90
|52
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|38
|31
|1
|2
|79
|94
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|74
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|30
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|122
|92
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|50
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|2
|1
|110
|72
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|44
|74
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|61
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|132
|85
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|117
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|101
|Troy
|0
|1
|14
|16
|1
|2
|75
|88
___
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 27, Old Dominion 24
Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14
Appalachian St. 43, East Carolina 28
Tulane 21, Southern Miss. 3
Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3
Georgia St. 41, Charlotte 25
Coastal Carolina 66, Duquesne 7
Arkansas St. 31, Stony Brook 7
James Madison 16, Troy 14
South Alabama 33, Oklahoma St. 7
Louisiana-Lafayette 41, UAB 21
Texas State 77, Jackson St. 34
Thursday, Sept. 21
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon
Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|2
|1
|107
|106
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|54
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|65
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|52
|2
|2
|99
|103
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|99
|82
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|114
|78
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|142
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54
|121
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|88
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 49, Cent. Arkansas 31
Utah Tech 50, N. Arizona 36
W. Carolina 27, E. Kentucky 24
Austin Peay 63, ETSU 3
North Alabama 20, Tennessee Tech 7
Stephen F. Austin 41, Northwestern St. 7
Texas Tech 41, Tarleton St. 3
Incarnate Word 27, Abilene Christian 20
UC Davis 23, S. Utah 21
Saturday, Sept. 23
Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|184
|47
|Army
|2
|1
|107
|46
|Umass
|1
|3
|100
|149
|Uconn
|0
|3
|45
|83
___
Friday’s Games
Army 37, UTSA 29
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan 19, Umass 17
Notre Dame 41, Cent. Michigan 17
FIU 24, Uconn 17
Saturday, Sept. 23
Army at Syracuse, Noon
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|86
|65
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman 31, Kennesaw St. 28
Saturday, Sept. 23
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
