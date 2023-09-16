FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|0
|121
|41
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|66
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|41
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|37
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|78
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|42
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|54
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|50
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|55
|Navy
|0
|1
|24
|28
|1
|2
|51
|70
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|67
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|61
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|104
___
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 28, Navy 24
Friday’s Games
Army 37, UTSA 29
Saturday’s Games
Temple 41, Norfolk St. 9
Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Rice at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|2
|0
|70
|14
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|31
|29
|3
|0
|142
|66
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|3
|0
|116
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|134
|43
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|51
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|113
|7
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|100
|61
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|66
|Clemson
|0
|1
|7
|28
|1
|1
|73
|45
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|1
|1
|82
|52
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|34
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|41
|Boston College
|0
|1
|29
|31
|1
|2
|84
|86
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|62
|127
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 7
Friday’s Games
Maryland 42, Virginia 14
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 31, Boston College 29
Louisville 21, Indiana 14
Wake Forest 27, Old Dominion 24
NC State 45, VMI 7
Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Florida St. at Clemson, Noon
Army at Syracuse, Noon
Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon
Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|16
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|34
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|40
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|11
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|28
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|34
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|22
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|43
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|57
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|51
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|55
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|69
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|39
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|63
|73
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 30, LIU Brooklyn 7
Ohio 10, Iowa St. 7
Missouri 30, Kansas St. 27
Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.
TCU at Houston, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Oklahoma at Cincinnati, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|23
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|33
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|30
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|58
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|69
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|40
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|65
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|69
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|56
|114
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|75
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|73
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|112
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah 31, Weber St. 7
Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.
North American University at Portland St., 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at California, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.
N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Ferris St. at Montana, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Cal Poly at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|1
|45
|52
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|54
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|76
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|38
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|72
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|1
|1
|84
|54
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|70
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|79
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|111
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|101
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 48, Robert Morris 28
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|2
|0
|58
|10
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|30
|13
|3
|0
|131
|35
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|24
|7
|2
|0
|60
|14
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|118
|40
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|10
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|21
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|2
|58
|51
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|2
|0
|38
|16
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|27
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|95
|62
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|1
|45
|31
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|56
|Illinois
|0
|1
|13
|30
|1
|2
|66
|92
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|0
|2
|24
|49
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland 42, Virginia 14
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. 30, Illinois 13
Louisville 21, Indiana 14
Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14
W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Rutgers at Michigan, Noon
Maryland at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|0
|57
|30
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|69
|31
|2
|1
|104
|73
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|1
|44
|76
|Campbell
|1
|1
|69
|65
|2
|1
|125
|72
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|1
|2
|93
|110
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|29
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|62
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|62
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|65
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|71
|Maine
|0
|1
|17
|34
|0
|3
|36
|92
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|65
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|62
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|27
|72
|0
|2
|27
|72
|Towson
|0
|1
|23
|42
|0
|2
|29
|80
___
Friday’s Games
Rhode Island 34, Maine 17
Saturday’s Games
Campbell 45, Monmouth (NJ) 31
Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at Elon, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Rhode Island at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Maine at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|1
|0
|33
|17
|3
|0
|122
|68
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|1
|82
|47
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|2
|1
|87
|76
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|46
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|2
|1
|77
|73
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|1
|2
|105
|95
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|2
|49
|69
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|79
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 55, Buffalo 27
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Liberty at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|20
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|49
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 49, Yale 24
Cornell 23, Lehigh 20
Lafayette 24, Columbia 3
Harvard 45, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Penn 20, Colgate 6
Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Cornell at Yale, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Bryant at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|67
|47
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|45
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|49
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|66
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|94
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|81
|133
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|58
|65
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|38
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|99
|33
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|65
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|114
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 55, Buffalo 27
Kent St. 38, CCSU 10
Ohio 10, Iowa St. 7
Ball St. 45, Indiana St. 7
E. Michigan 19, Umass 17
Notre Dame 41, Cent. Michigan 17
W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Tulsa at N. Illinois, Noon
W. Michigan at Toledo, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|37
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|52
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|34
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|97
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|79
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|109
___
Saturday’s Games
Temple 41, Norfolk St. 9
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Towson, 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|2
|0
|75
|18
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|17
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|23
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|63
|34
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|71
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|41
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|73
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|66
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|113
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|86
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|64
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|2
|39
|92
___
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. 42, North Dakota 18
Youngstown St. 48, Robert Morris 28
South Dakota 35, Lamar 6
Ball St. 45, Indiana St. 7
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|1
|0
|39
|21
|3
|0
|94
|31
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|66
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|50
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|76
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|62
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|49
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|92
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|92
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|104
|101
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|21
|39
|1
|2
|113
|91
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|50
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|99
___
Friday’s Games
Air Force 39, Utah St. 21
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. 42, North Dakota 18
San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Kent St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|33
|30
|2
|1
|73
|101
|Wagner
|1
|0
|17
|10
|1
|2
|33
|80
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|63
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|2
|84
|71
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|78
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|56
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|10
|17
|0
|3
|34
|63
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|66
___
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 38, CCSU 10
Baylor 30, LIU Brooklyn 7
Stonehill 23, Georgetown 20
Wagner 17, Sacred Heart 10
Va. Lynchburg at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|0
|178
|52
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|56
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|37
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|24
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|23
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|75
|31
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|29
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|46
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|34
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|48
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|35
|Stanford
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|1
|47
|80
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah 31, Weber St. 7
San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Idaho at California, 4 p.m.
NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
UCLA at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.
California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|87
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|40
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|75
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|59
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|51
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|73
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|127
___
Saturday’s Games
Cornell 23, Lehigh 20
Holy Cross 49, Yale 24
Lafayette 24, Columbia 3
Stonehill 23, Georgetown 20
Penn 20, Colgate 6
Saturday, Sept. 23
Georgetown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|49
|21
|1
|2
|87
|66
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|61
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|85
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|48
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|83
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|95
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|82
|Marist
|0
|1
|21
|49
|0
|2
|28
|98
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|55
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|76
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 52, Taylor 20
Davidson 49, Marist 21
Harvard 45, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Butler at Stetson, Noon
Marist at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at San Diego, 5 p.m.
St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|10
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|31
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|88
|56
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|26
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|77
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|31
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|52
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|1
|137
|69
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|19
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|24
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|110
|27
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|14
|41
|2
|1
|93
|72
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|80
|41
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|58
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri 30, Kansas St. 27
LSU 41, Mississippi St. 14
South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Auburn at Texas A&M, Noon
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Noon
Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m.
Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|7
|1
|1
|43
|63
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|102
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|61
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|49
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|57
|Samford
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|1
|76
|44
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|73
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|90
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|68
___
Saturday’s Games
NC State 45, VMI 7
Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Mercer at Furman, 1 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at SC State, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|52
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|35
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|101
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|101
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|79
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|89
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|83
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 35, Lamar 6
SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
McNeese St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Lamar, 7 p.m.
North American University at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|31
|31
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|10
|1
|1
|52
|48
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|37
|42
|2
|1
|74
|49
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|60
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|110
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|1
|53
|79
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|78
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|66
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|107
|Southern U.
|0
|2
|24
|41
|0
|2
|24
|41
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|2
|37
|108
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 7
Saturday’s Games
Florida Memorial University at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Miles at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.
West Florida at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Delta St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
NC Central vs. MVSU at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|38
|31
|1
|2
|79
|94
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|49
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|38
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|30
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|70
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|64
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|43
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|27
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|1
|1
|69
|51
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|54
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|80
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|51
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|72
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|110
___
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 27, Old Dominion 24
Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14
East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
W. Kentucky at Troy, Noon
Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
James Madison at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|2
|0
|104
|65
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|27
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|29
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|58
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|52
|1
|2
|79
|96
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|79
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|94
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|65
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Utah Tech at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|184
|47
|Army
|2
|1
|107
|46
|Umass
|1
|3
|100
|149
|Uconn
|0
|2
|28
|59
___
Friday’s Games
Army 37, UTSA 29
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan 19, Umass 17
Notre Dame 41, Cent. Michigan 17
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Army at Syracuse, Noon
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|1
|58
|34
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.