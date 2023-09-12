FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|17
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|41
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|37
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|42
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|78
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|42
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|57
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|54
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|50
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|55
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|30
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|61
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|104
___
Saturday’s Games
UTSA 20, Texas State 13
Mississippi 37, Tulane 20
Navy 24, Wagner 0
Marshall 31, East Carolina 13
Washington 43, Tulsa 10
Ohio 17, FAU 10
Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
Georgia Southern 49, UAB 35
FIU 46, North Texas 39
South Florida 38, Florida A&M 24
Rice 43, Houston 41
Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 3
Rutgers 36, Temple 7
Maryland 38, Charlotte 20
Thursday, Sept. 14
Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|2
|0
|70
|14
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|2
|0
|95
|34
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|111
|37
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|36
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|51
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|113
|7
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|37
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|55
|Clemson
|0
|1
|7
|28
|1
|1
|73
|45
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|1
|1
|82
|52
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|59
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|34
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|41
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|85
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisville 56, Murray St. 0
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20
Boston College 31, Holy Cross 28
Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17
Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
James Madison 36, Virginia 35
Georgia Tech 48, SC State 13
Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17
Syracuse 48, W. Michigan 7
Miami 48, Texas A&M 33
North Carolina 40, Appalachian St. 34
Duke 42, Lafayette 7
Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 21
Florida St. 66, Southern Miss. 13
Thursday, Sept. 14
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon
Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon
Florida St. at Boston College, Noon
VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|16
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|34
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|40
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|11
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|28
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|34
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|22
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|57
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|29
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|51
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|55
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|62
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|63
|73
___
Friday’s Games
Kansas 34, Illinois 23
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. 42, Troy 13
Utah 20, Baylor 13
BYU 41, S. Utah 16
Iowa 20, Iowa St. 13
Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
West Virginia 56, Duquesne 17
Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 21
Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30
UCF 18, Boise St. 16
Texas 34, Alabama 24
Rice 43, Houston 41
TCU 41, Nicholls 6
Oklahoma St. 27, Arizona St. 15
Saturday, Sept. 16
Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon
Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon
Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|23
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|33
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|30
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|27
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|69
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|40
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|65
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|69
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|56
|114
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|75
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|73
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|112
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 42, N. Colorado 7
Wyoming 31, Portland St. 17
North Dakota 37, N. Arizona 22
San Jose St. 59, Cal Poly 3
Weber St. 34, N. Iowa 17
S. Dakota St. 20, Montana St. 16
Idaho 33, Nevada 6
Utah St. 78, Idaho St. 28
Fresno St. 34, E. Washington 31
Montana 43, Utah Tech 13
Oregon St. 55, UC Davis 7
Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 6
Saturday, Sept. 16
Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.
Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.
North American University at Portland St., 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at California, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.
N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Ferris St. at Montana, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|1
|45
|52
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|54
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|76
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|38
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|72
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|1
|1
|84
|54
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|63
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|70
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|79
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|101
___
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green 38, E. Illinois 15
Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17
Robert Morris 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21
Bryant 21, LIU Brooklyn 10
Gardner-Webb 34, Elon 27
Tennessee St. 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
SE Missouri 45, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7
UT Martin 38, Missouri St. 31
New Mexico 56, Tennessee Tech 10
Saturday, Sept. 16
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|2
|0
|58
|10
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|24
|7
|2
|0
|60
|14
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|26
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|10
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|21
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|22
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|1
|44
|30
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|2
|0
|38
|16
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|27
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|62
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|1
|45
|31
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|56
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|48
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|0
|2
|24
|49
___
Friday’s Games
Indiana 41, Indiana St. 7
Kansas 34, Illinois 23
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. 63, Delaware 7
Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7
Colorado 36, Nebraska 14
Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17
Northwestern 38, UTEP 7
Michigan 35, UNLV 7
Michigan St. 45, Richmond 14
Iowa 20, Iowa St. 13
Minnesota 25, E. Michigan 6
Maryland 38, Charlotte 20
Rutgers 36, Temple 7
Washington St. 31, Wisconsin 22
Friday, Sept. 15
Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon
Penn St. at Illinois, Noon
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon
Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|0
|57
|30
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|1
|44
|76
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|42
|23
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|35
|14
|1
|1
|70
|56
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|29
|Campbell
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|1
|80
|41
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|62
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|62
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|65
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|71
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|58
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|65
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|62
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|27
|72
|0
|2
|27
|72
|Towson
|0
|1
|23
|42
|0
|2
|29
|80
___
Friday’s Games
Rhode Island 35, Stony Brook 14
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. 63, Delaware 7
Cent. Michigan 45, New Hampshire 42
Campbell 56, The Citadel 7
N. Dakota St. 44, Maine 7
Michigan St. 45, Richmond 14
William & Mary 23, Wofford 6
Norfolk St. 31, Hampton 23
Villanova 42, Colgate 19
Monmouth (NJ) 42, Towson 23
Gardner-Webb 34, Elon 27
NC Central 30, NC A&T 16
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 31, Albany (NY) 20
Saturday, Sept. 16
Campbell at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
NC A&T at Elon, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|1
|0
|33
|17
|2
|0
|67
|41
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|1
|82
|47
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|2
|1
|87
|76
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|46
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|2
|1
|77
|73
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|1
|2
|105
|95
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|2
|49
|69
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|79
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern 38, UTEP 7
Liberty 33, New Mexico St. 17
FIU 46, North Texas 39
W. Kentucky 52, Houston Christian 22
Louisiana Tech 51, Northwestern St. 21
Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19
Coastal Carolina 30, Jacksonville St. 16
Air Force 13, Sam Houston St. 3
Saturday, Sept. 16
Liberty at Buffalo, Noon
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Cornell at Lehigh, Noon
Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|57
|40
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|45
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|49
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|66
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|54
|78
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|84
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|73
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|48
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|38
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|99
|33
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|65
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|89
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 45, Ball St. 3
Cent. Michigan 45, New Hampshire 42
Bowling Green 38, E. Illinois 15
S. Illinois 14, N. Illinois 11
Toledo 71, Texas Southern 3
Miami (Ohio) 41, Umass 28
Syracuse 48, W. Michigan 7
Arkansas 28, Kent St. 6
Akron 24, Morgan St. 21
Fordham 40, Buffalo 37
Ohio 17, FAU 10
Minnesota 25, E. Michigan 6
Saturday, Sept. 16
Liberty at Buffalo, Noon
CCSU at Kent St., Noon
Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon
Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|37
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|52
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|34
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|56
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|79
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|109
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 57, Delaware St. 0
Georgia Tech 48, SC State 13
Akron 24, Morgan St. 21
Norfolk St. 31, Hampton 23
Howard 65, Morehouse 19
NC Central 30, NC A&T 16
Saturday, Sept. 16
Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|2
|0
|75
|18
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|17
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|29
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|23
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|63
|34
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|66
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|35
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|45
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|68
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|86
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|64
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|2
|39
|92
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisville 56, Murray St. 0
Friday’s Games
Indiana 41, Indiana St. 7
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7
South Dakota 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0
N. Dakota St. 44, Maine 7
S. Illinois 14, N. Illinois 11
Illinois St. 34, W. Illinois 18
North Dakota 37, N. Arizona 22
Weber St. 34, N. Iowa 17
S. Dakota St. 20, Montana St. 16
UT Martin 38, Missouri St. 31
Saturday, Sept. 16
North Dakota at Boise St., Noon
Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|10
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|66
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|50
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|76
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|62
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|49
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|92
|52
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|92
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|104
|101
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|74
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|50
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|99
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 35, UNLV 7
Wyoming 31, Portland St. 17
San Jose St. 59, Cal Poly 3
UCF 18, Boise St. 16
Idaho 33, Nevada 6
UCLA 35, San Diego St. 10
Utah St. 78, Idaho St. 28
New Mexico 56, Tennessee Tech 10
Air Force 13, Sam Houston St. 3
Fresno St. 34, E. Washington 31
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 31, Albany (NY) 20
Friday, Sept. 15
Utah St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
North Dakota at Boise St., Noon
San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|33
|30
|1
|1
|50
|81
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|1
|74
|33
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|63
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|48
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|56
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|46
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|66
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|70
___
Saturday’s Games
Stonehill 33, CCSU 30
Georgetown 27, Sacred Heart 10
Navy 24, Wagner 0
Lehigh 14, Merrimack 12
West Virginia 56, Duquesne 17
Robert Morris 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21
Bryant 21, LIU Brooklyn 10
Saturday, Sept. 16
CCSU at Kent St., Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon
Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Wagner at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|0
|178
|52
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|56
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|37
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|24
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|23
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|29
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|46
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|34
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|48
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|35
|Stanford
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|1
|47
|80
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 36, Nebraska 14
Utah 20, Baylor 13
Washington 43, Tulsa 10
Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30
Washington St. 31, Wisconsin 22
UCLA 35, San Diego St. 10
Mississippi St. 31, Arizona 24
Oregon St. 55, UC Davis 7
Auburn 14, California 10
Oklahoma St. 27, Arizona St. 15
Southern Cal 56, Stanford 10
Saturday, Sept. 16
Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.
San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Idaho at California, 4 p.m.
Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.
NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|17
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|87
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|51
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|51
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|56
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|50
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|107
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston College 31, Holy Cross 28
Georgetown 27, Sacred Heart 10
Bucknell 21, VMI 13
Lehigh 14, Merrimack 12
Duke 42, Lafayette 7
Villanova 42, Colgate 19
Fordham 40, Buffalo 37
Saturday, Sept. 16
Cornell at Lehigh, Noon
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|61
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|48
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|83
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|50
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|45
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|82
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|49
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|55
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|76
___
Friday’s Games
Barton 33, Davidson 31
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 62, Central St. (Ohio) 24
Presbyterian 48, Va. Lynchburg 17
Butler 41, Taylor 13
South Dakota 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0
Colorado Mesa 28, San Diego 21
Indiana Wesleyan 24, Valparaiso 22
Stetson 38, Webber International 28
Northwestern (IA) 27, Drake 24
Mercer 48, Morehead St. 22
Saturday, Sept. 16
Davidson at Marist, 1 p.m.
Taylor at Dayton, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|10
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|31
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|29
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|26
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|77
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|31
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|52
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|19
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|24
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|110
|27
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|31
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|80
|41
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|96
|55
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|58
___
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20
Georgia 45, Ball St. 3
Kentucky 28, E. Kentucky 17
Miami 48, Texas A&M 33
Mississippi 37, Tulane 20
Arkansas 28, Kent St. 6
Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13
Texas 34, Alabama 24
Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19
Florida 49, McNeese St. 7
LSU 72, Grambling St. 10
Mississippi St. 31, Arizona 24
South Carolina 47, Furman 21
Auburn 14, California 10
Saturday, Sept. 16
Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon
LSU at Mississippi St., Noon
South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|7
|1
|1
|43
|63
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|102
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|61
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|49
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|57
|Samford
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|1
|76
|44
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|28
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|90
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|68
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 30, Samford 7
Campbell 56, The Citadel 7
Bucknell 21, VMI 13
ETSU 42, Carson-Newman 0
Chattanooga 27, Kennesaw St. 20
William & Mary 23, Wofford 6
Mercer 48, Morehead St. 22
South Carolina 47, Furman 21
Saturday, Sept. 16
VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.
Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.
ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|52
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|35
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|66
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|101
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|79
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|89
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|83
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 42, N. Colorado 7
South Alabama 35, SE Louisiana 17
Louisiana Tech 51, Northwestern St. 21
W. Kentucky 52, Houston Christian 22
Florida 49, McNeese St. 7
TCU 41, Nicholls 6
Louisiana-Monroe 24, Lamar 14
Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 6
Saturday, Sept. 16
Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|31
|31
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|10
|1
|1
|52
|48
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|37
|42
|2
|1
|74
|49
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|60
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|62
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|1
|53
|79
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|78
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|66
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|107
|Southern U.
|0
|2
|24
|41
|0
|2
|24
|41
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|2
|37
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 71, Texas Southern 3
Bethune-Cookman 31, Savannah St. 6
Miles 21, Alabama St. 17
Jackson St. 27, Southern U. 14
Alabama A&M 51, Lane 13
Abilene Christian 45, Prairie View 16
Tennessee St. 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
South Florida 38, Florida A&M 24
Stephen F. Austin 38, Alcorn St. 10
LSU 72, Grambling St. 10
Thursday, Sept. 14
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Florida Memorial University at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Miles at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.
West Florida at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Delta St., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|38
|31
|1
|1
|55
|67
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|35
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|49
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|38
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|30
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|64
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|43
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|27
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|1
|1
|69
|51
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|54
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|80
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|51
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|72
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|110
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. 42, Troy 13
James Madison 36, Virginia 35
UTSA 20, Texas State 13
Marshall 31, East Carolina 13
South Alabama 35, SE Louisiana 17
North Carolina 40, Appalachian St. 34
Georgia Southern 49, UAB 35
Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 3
Old Dominion 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 31
Georgia St. 35, Uconn 14
Coastal Carolina 30, Jacksonville St. 16
Louisiana-Monroe 24, Lamar 14
Florida St. 66, Southern Miss. 13
Saturday, Sept. 16
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon
Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon
East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|2
|0
|104
|65
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|27
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|29
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|58
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|52
|1
|2
|79
|96
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|79
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|94
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|65
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 28, E. Kentucky 17
BYU 41, S. Utah 16
Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13
Stephen F. Austin 38, Alcorn St. 10
Cent. Arkansas 70, Texas College 2
Tarleton St. 52, North Alabama 31
Abilene Christian 45, Prairie View 16
Montana 43, Utah Tech 13
Saturday, Sept. 16
Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|3
|0
|143
|30
|Army
|1
|1
|70
|17
|Umass
|1
|2
|83
|130
|Uconn
|0
|2
|28
|59
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 57, Delaware St. 0
Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
Miami (Ohio) 41, Umass 28
Georgia St. 35, Uconn 14
Friday, Sept. 15
Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|1
|58
|34
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 27, Kennesaw St. 20
Saturday, Sept. 16
Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.