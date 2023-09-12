FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 17 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 41 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 37 Navy 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 42 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 78 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 42 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 65 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 57 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 54 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 50 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 55 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 30 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 61 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 2 60 104

___

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 20, Texas State 13

Mississippi 37, Tulane 20

Navy 24, Wagner 0

Marshall 31, East Carolina 13

Washington 43, Tulsa 10

Ohio 17, FAU 10

Oklahoma 28, SMU 11

Georgia Southern 49, UAB 35

FIU 46, North Texas 39

South Florida 38, Florida A&M 24

Rice 43, Houston 41

Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 3

Rutgers 36, Temple 7

Maryland 38, Charlotte 20

Thursday, Sept. 14

Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 28 7 2 0 70 14 Louisville 1 0 39 34 2 0 95 34 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 37 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 36 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 51 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 0 113 7 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 37 Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 55 Clemson 0 1 7 28 1 1 73 45 Georgia Tech 0 1 34 39 1 1 82 52 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 59 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 34 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 41 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 85

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 56, Murray St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20

Boston College 31, Holy Cross 28

Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17

Notre Dame 45, NC State 24

James Madison 36, Virginia 35

Georgia Tech 48, SC State 13

Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17

Syracuse 48, W. Michigan 7

Miami 48, Texas A&M 33

North Carolina 40, Appalachian St. 34

Duke 42, Lafayette 7

Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 21

Florida St. 66, Southern Miss. 13

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon

Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon

Florida St. at Boston College, Noon

VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 16 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 34 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 40 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 13 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 11 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 28 Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 34 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 22 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 57 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 29 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 51 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 55 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 62 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 63 73

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Troy 13

Utah 20, Baylor 13

BYU 41, S. Utah 16

Iowa 20, Iowa St. 13

Oklahoma 28, SMU 11

West Virginia 56, Duquesne 17

Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 21

Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30

UCF 18, Boise St. 16

Texas 34, Alabama 24

Rice 43, Houston 41

TCU 41, Nicholls 6

Oklahoma St. 27, Arizona St. 15

Saturday, Sept. 16

Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon

Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 23 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 33 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 30 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 27 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 69 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 40 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 65 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 69 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 56 114 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 75 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 73 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 112

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 42, N. Colorado 7

Wyoming 31, Portland St. 17

North Dakota 37, N. Arizona 22

San Jose St. 59, Cal Poly 3

Weber St. 34, N. Iowa 17

S. Dakota St. 20, Montana St. 16

Idaho 33, Nevada 6

Utah St. 78, Idaho St. 28

Fresno St. 34, E. Washington 31

Montana 43, Utah Tech 13

Oregon St. 55, UC Davis 7

Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 6

Saturday, Sept. 16

Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.

North American University at Portland St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at California, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Ferris St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 1 45 52 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 54 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 38 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 72 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 1 1 84 54 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 63 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 70 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 79 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 101

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 38, E. Illinois 15

Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17

Robert Morris 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

Bryant 21, LIU Brooklyn 10

Gardner-Webb 34, Elon 27

Tennessee St. 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

SE Missouri 45, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7

UT Martin 38, Missouri St. 31

New Mexico 56, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday, Sept. 16

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 2 0 58 10 Rutgers 1 0 24 7 2 0 60 14 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 26 Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 10 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 21 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 22 Indiana 0 1 3 23 1 1 44 30

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 1 0 13 10 2 0 38 16 Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 0 44 27 Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 62 Northwestern 0 1 7 24 1 1 45 31 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 56 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 48 Nebraska 0 1 10 13 0 2 24 49

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 41, Indiana St. 7

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 63, Delaware 7

Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7

Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17

Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Michigan St. 45, Richmond 14

Iowa 20, Iowa St. 13

Minnesota 25, E. Michigan 6

Maryland 38, Charlotte 20

Rutgers 36, Temple 7

Washington St. 31, Wisconsin 22

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon

Penn St. at Illinois, Noon

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon

Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 1 0 34 24 2 0 57 30 Delaware 1 0 37 13 1 1 44 76 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 42 23 1 1 62 65 Rhode Island 1 0 35 14 1 1 70 56 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 29 Campbell 0 1 24 34 1 1 80 41 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 62 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 1 1 93 62 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 65 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 71 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 58 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 65 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 62 Stony Brook 0 2 27 72 0 2 27 72 Towson 0 1 23 42 0 2 29 80

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 35, Stony Brook 14

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 63, Delaware 7

Cent. Michigan 45, New Hampshire 42

Campbell 56, The Citadel 7

N. Dakota St. 44, Maine 7

Michigan St. 45, Richmond 14

William & Mary 23, Wofford 6

Norfolk St. 31, Hampton 23

Villanova 42, Colgate 19

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Towson 23

Gardner-Webb 34, Elon 27

NC Central 30, NC A&T 16

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 31, Albany (NY) 20

Saturday, Sept. 16

Campbell at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Elon, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 1 0 33 17 2 0 67 41 Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 2 1 82 47 Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 2 1 87 76 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 46 FIU 0 1 17 22 2 1 77 73 New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 1 2 105 95 UTEP 0 1 14 17 1 2 49 69 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 79 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Liberty 33, New Mexico St. 17

FIU 46, North Texas 39

W. Kentucky 52, Houston Christian 22

Louisiana Tech 51, Northwestern St. 21

Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19

Coastal Carolina 30, Jacksonville St. 16

Air Force 13, Sam Houston St. 3

Saturday, Sept. 16

Liberty at Buffalo, Noon

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Cornell at Lehigh, Noon

Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 1 57 40 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 45 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 49 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 66 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 2 54 78 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 84

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 73 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 48 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 38 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 99 33 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 65 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 89

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 45, Ball St. 3

Cent. Michigan 45, New Hampshire 42

Bowling Green 38, E. Illinois 15

S. Illinois 14, N. Illinois 11

Toledo 71, Texas Southern 3

Miami (Ohio) 41, Umass 28

Syracuse 48, W. Michigan 7

Arkansas 28, Kent St. 6

Akron 24, Morgan St. 21

Fordham 40, Buffalo 37

Ohio 17, FAU 10

Minnesota 25, E. Michigan 6

Saturday, Sept. 16

Liberty at Buffalo, Noon

CCSU at Kent St., Noon

Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon

Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 37 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 52 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 34 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 56 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 79 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 3 23 109

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 57, Delaware St. 0

Georgia Tech 48, SC State 13

Akron 24, Morgan St. 21

Norfolk St. 31, Hampton 23

Howard 65, Morehouse 19

NC Central 30, NC A&T 16

Saturday, Sept. 16

Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 2 0 75 18 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 17 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 29 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 23 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 63 34 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 66 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 35 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 45 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 68 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 86 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 64 W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 2 39 92

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 56, Murray St. 0

Friday’s Games

Indiana 41, Indiana St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7

South Dakota 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

N. Dakota St. 44, Maine 7

S. Illinois 14, N. Illinois 11

Illinois St. 34, W. Illinois 18

North Dakota 37, N. Arizona 22

Weber St. 34, N. Iowa 17

S. Dakota St. 20, Montana St. 16

UT Martin 38, Missouri St. 31

Saturday, Sept. 16

North Dakota at Boise St., Noon

Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 10 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 66 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 50 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 76 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 62 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 49 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 92 52 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 92 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 104 101 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 74 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 50 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 99

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Wyoming 31, Portland St. 17

San Jose St. 59, Cal Poly 3

UCF 18, Boise St. 16

Idaho 33, Nevada 6

UCLA 35, San Diego St. 10

Utah St. 78, Idaho St. 28

New Mexico 56, Tennessee Tech 10

Air Force 13, Sam Houston St. 3

Fresno St. 34, E. Washington 31

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 31, Albany (NY) 20

Friday, Sept. 15

Utah St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

North Dakota at Boise St., Noon

San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 1 0 33 30 1 1 50 81 CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 1 74 33 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 63 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 48 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 56 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 46 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 66 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 70

___

Saturday’s Games

Stonehill 33, CCSU 30

Georgetown 27, Sacred Heart 10

Navy 24, Wagner 0

Lehigh 14, Merrimack 12

West Virginia 56, Duquesne 17

Robert Morris 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

Bryant 21, LIU Brooklyn 10

Saturday, Sept. 16

CCSU at Kent St., Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon

Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 1 0 56 10 3 0 178 52 Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 56 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 37 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 24 UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 23 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 44 24 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 99 29 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 46 Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 34 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 48 California 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 35 Stanford 0 1 10 56 1 1 47 80

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

Utah 20, Baylor 13

Washington 43, Tulsa 10

Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30

Washington St. 31, Wisconsin 22

UCLA 35, San Diego St. 10

Mississippi St. 31, Arizona 24

Oregon St. 55, UC Davis 7

Auburn 14, California 10

Oklahoma St. 27, Arizona St. 15

Southern Cal 56, Stanford 10

Saturday, Sept. 16

Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Idaho at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 17 Fordham 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 87 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 51 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 26 56 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 50 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 107

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 31, Holy Cross 28

Georgetown 27, Sacred Heart 10

Bucknell 21, VMI 13

Lehigh 14, Merrimack 12

Duke 42, Lafayette 7

Villanova 42, Colgate 19

Fordham 40, Buffalo 37

Saturday, Sept. 16

Cornell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 61 Butler 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 48 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 65 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 83 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 50 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 45 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 82 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 55 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 76

___

Friday’s Games

Barton 33, Davidson 31

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 62, Central St. (Ohio) 24

Presbyterian 48, Va. Lynchburg 17

Butler 41, Taylor 13

South Dakota 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

Colorado Mesa 28, San Diego 21

Indiana Wesleyan 24, Valparaiso 22

Stetson 38, Webber International 28

Northwestern (IA) 27, Drake 24

Mercer 48, Morehead St. 22

Saturday, Sept. 16

Davidson at Marist, 1 p.m.

Taylor at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 10 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 31 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 29 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 26 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 77 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 31 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 52

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 19 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 24 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 110 27 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 31 Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 80 41 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 96 55 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 58

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20

Georgia 45, Ball St. 3

Kentucky 28, E. Kentucky 17

Miami 48, Texas A&M 33

Mississippi 37, Tulane 20

Arkansas 28, Kent St. 6

Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13

Texas 34, Alabama 24

Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19

Florida 49, McNeese St. 7

LSU 72, Grambling St. 10

Mississippi St. 31, Arizona 24

South Carolina 47, Furman 21

Auburn 14, California 10

Saturday, Sept. 16

Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon

LSU at Mississippi St., Noon

South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Carolina 1 0 30 7 1 1 43 63 Mercer 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 102 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 61 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 49 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 57 Samford 0 1 7 30 1 1 76 44 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 28 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 90 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 68

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 30, Samford 7

Campbell 56, The Citadel 7

Bucknell 21, VMI 13

ETSU 42, Carson-Newman 0

Chattanooga 27, Kennesaw St. 20

William & Mary 23, Wofford 6

Mercer 48, Morehead St. 22

South Carolina 47, Furman 21

Saturday, Sept. 16

VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.

Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.

ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 52 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 35 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 66 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 101 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 79 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 89 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 83 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 82

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 42, N. Colorado 7

South Alabama 35, SE Louisiana 17

Louisiana Tech 51, Northwestern St. 21

W. Kentucky 52, Houston Christian 22

Florida 49, McNeese St. 7

TCU 41, Nicholls 6

Louisiana-Monroe 24, Lamar 14

Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 6

Saturday, Sept. 16

Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 1 0 14 10 1 1 31 31 Florida A&M 1 0 28 10 1 1 52 48 Jackson St. 1 1 37 42 2 1 74 49 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 60 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 62 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 37 34 1 1 53 79 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 78 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 66 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 107 Southern U. 0 2 24 41 0 2 24 41 Texas Southern 0 1 34 37 0 2 37 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 71, Texas Southern 3

Bethune-Cookman 31, Savannah St. 6

Miles 21, Alabama St. 17

Jackson St. 27, Southern U. 14

Alabama A&M 51, Lane 13

Abilene Christian 45, Prairie View 16

Tennessee St. 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

South Florida 38, Florida A&M 24

Stephen F. Austin 38, Alcorn St. 10

LSU 72, Grambling St. 10

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida Memorial University at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Miles at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

West Florida at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Delta St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Old Dominion 1 0 38 31 1 1 55 67 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 35 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 49 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 38 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 30 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 64 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 43

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 27 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 1 1 69 51 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 54 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 80 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 51 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 72 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 110

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Troy 13

James Madison 36, Virginia 35

UTSA 20, Texas State 13

Marshall 31, East Carolina 13

South Alabama 35, SE Louisiana 17

North Carolina 40, Appalachian St. 34

Georgia Southern 49, UAB 35

Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 3

Old Dominion 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 31

Georgia St. 35, Uconn 14

Coastal Carolina 30, Jacksonville St. 16

Louisiana-Monroe 24, Lamar 14

Florida St. 66, Southern Miss. 13

Saturday, Sept. 16

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon

Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 2 0 104 65 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 27 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 29 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 58 North Alabama 0 1 31 52 1 2 79 96 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 79 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 94 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 65 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 28, E. Kentucky 17

BYU 41, S. Utah 16

Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13

Stephen F. Austin 38, Alcorn St. 10

Cent. Arkansas 70, Texas College 2

Tarleton St. 52, North Alabama 31

Abilene Christian 45, Prairie View 16

Montana 43, Utah Tech 13

Saturday, Sept. 16

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 3 0 143 30 Army 1 1 70 17 Umass 1 2 83 130 Uconn 0 2 28 59

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 57, Delaware St. 0

Notre Dame 45, NC State 24

Miami (Ohio) 41, Umass 28

Georgia St. 35, Uconn 14

Friday, Sept. 15

Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 1 58 34

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 27, Kennesaw St. 20

Saturday, Sept. 16

Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

