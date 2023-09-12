FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 17 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 41 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 37 Navy 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 42 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 78 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 42 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 65 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 57 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 54 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 50 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 55 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 30 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 61 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 2 60 104

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa 42, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

UAB 35, NC A&T 6

Saturday’s Games

SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14

Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

Temple 24, Akron 21

W. Kentucky 41, South Florida 24

Texas 37, Rice 10

California 58, North Texas 21

FAU 42, Monmouth (NJ) 20

Charlotte 24, SC State 3

Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14

Houston 17, UTSA 14

Tulane 37, South Alabama 17

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 28 7 2 0 70 14 Louisville 1 0 39 34 2 0 95 34 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 37 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 36 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 51 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 0 113 7 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 37 Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 55 Clemson 0 1 7 28 1 1 73 45 Georgia Tech 0 1 34 39 1 1 82 52 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 59 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 34 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 41 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 85

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 37, Elon 17

NC State 24, Uconn 14

Friday’s Games

Miami 38, Miami (Ohio) 3

Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24

Tennessee 49, Virginia 13

Pittsburgh 45, Wofford 7

Syracuse 65, Colgate 0

North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17

Virginia Tech 36, Old Dominion 17

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. 45, LSU 24

Monday’s Games

Duke 28, Clemson 7

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 16 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 34 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 40 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 13 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 11 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 28 Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 71 34 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 22 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 57 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 29 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 51 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 55 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 62 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 63 73

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 56, Kent St. 6

Friday’s Games

Kansas 48, Missouri St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 45, TCU 42

Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0

Iowa St. 30, N. Iowa 9

Cincinnati 66, E. Kentucky 13

Texas 37, Rice 10

Oklahoma St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 13

Texas State 42, Baylor 31

Kansas St. 45, SE Missouri 0

Houston 17, UTSA 14

Penn St. 38, West Virginia 15

Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33

BYU 14, Sam Houston St. 0

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 23 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 33 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 30 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 27 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 69 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 40 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 65 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 69 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 56 114 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 75 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 73 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 112

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. 38, Nicholls 24

Weber St. 35, Cent. Washington 10

Idaho 42, Lamar 17

UC Davis 48, Texas A&M Commerce 10

Abilene Christian 31, N. Colorado 11

Saturday’s Games

Montana 35, Butler 20

Oregon 81, Portland St. 7

N. Dakota St. 35, E. Washington 10

Cal Poly 27, San Diego 10

Montana St. 63, Utah Tech 20

Arizona 38, N. Arizona 3

San Diego St. 36, Idaho St. 28

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 1 45 52 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 54 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 38 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 72 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 1 1 84 54 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 63 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 70 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 79 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 101

___

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern 13, North Greenville 10

E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 0

Furman 45, Tennessee Tech 10

Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Wis.-Stevens Pt 9

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7

Notre Dame 56, Tennessee St. 3

Appalachian St. 45, Gardner-Webb 24

UNLV 44, Bryant 14

Georgia 48, UT Martin 7

Kansas St. 45, SE Missouri 0

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 2 0 58 10 Rutgers 1 0 24 7 2 0 60 14 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 26 Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 10 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 21 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 22 Indiana 0 1 3 23 1 1 44 30

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 1 0 13 10 2 0 38 16 Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 0 44 27 Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 62 Northwestern 0 1 7 24 1 1 45 31 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 56 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 48 Nebraska 0 1 10 13 0 2 24 49

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

Iowa 24, Utah St. 14

Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35

Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17

Ohio St. 23, Indiana 3

Maryland 38, Towson 6

Illinois 30, Toledo 28

Penn St. 38, West Virginia 15

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 1 0 34 24 2 0 57 30 Delaware 1 0 37 13 1 1 44 76 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 42 23 1 1 62 65 Rhode Island 1 0 35 14 1 1 70 56 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 29 Campbell 0 1 24 34 1 1 80 41 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 62 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 1 1 93 62 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 65 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 71 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 58 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 65 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 62 Stony Brook 0 2 27 72 0 2 27 72 Towson 0 1 23 42 0 2 29 80

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) 34, Fordham 13

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 37, Stony Brook 13

William & Mary 34, Campbell 24

Georgia St. 42, Rhode Island 35

Wake Forest 37, Elon 17

UAB 35, NC A&T 6

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 38, Lehigh 10

New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17

Hampton 35, Grambling St. 31

Maryland 38, Towson 6

Marshall 21, Albany (NY) 17

Morgan St. 17, Richmond 10

FAU 42, Monmouth (NJ) 20

FIU 14, Maine 12

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 1 0 33 17 2 0 67 41 Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 2 1 82 47 Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 2 1 87 76 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 46 FIU 0 1 17 22 2 1 77 73 New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 1 2 105 95 UTEP 0 1 14 17 1 2 49 69 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 79 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 17, UTEP 14

Umass 41, New Mexico St. 30

Louisiana Tech 22, FIU 17

Saturday’s Games

SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14

Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24

Jacksonville St. 49, ETSU 3

W. Kentucky 41, South Florida 24

FIU 14, Maine 12

Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7

New Mexico St. 58, W. Illinois 21

UTEP 28, Incarnate Word 14

BYU 14, Sam Houston St. 0

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 1 57 40 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 45 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 49 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 66 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 2 54 78 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 84

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 73 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 48 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 38 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 99 33 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 65 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 89

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. 20, Ohio 13

Thursday’s Games

W. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 17

UCF 56, Kent St. 6

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 33, Howard 23

Miami 38, Miami (Ohio) 3

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 7

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10

Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24

Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14

N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24

Temple 24, Akron 21

Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17

Illinois 30, Toledo 28

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 37 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 52 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 34 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 56 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 79 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 3 23 109

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 37, SC State 7

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 33, Howard 23

Saturday’s Games

Bowie St. 22, Delaware St. 11

Virginia St. 33, Norfolk St. 24

NC Central 47, Winston-Salem 21

Charlotte 24, SC State 3

Morgan St. 17, Richmond 10

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 2 0 75 18 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 17 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 29 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 23 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 63 34 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 66 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 35 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 45 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 68 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 86 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 64 W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 2 39 92

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 0

Youngstown St. 52, Valparaiso 10

S. Dakota St. 45, W. Oregon 7

Missouri 35, South Dakota 10

Friday’s Games

Kansas 48, Missouri St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0

Iowa St. 30, N. Iowa 9

N. Dakota St. 35, E. Washington 10

North Dakota 55, Drake 7

Murray St. 41, Presbyterian 10

S. Illinois 49, Austin Peay 23

New Mexico St. 58, W. Illinois 21

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 10 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 66 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 50 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 76 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 62 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 49 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 92 52 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 92 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 104 101 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 74 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 50 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 99

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. 20, Ohio 13

Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28

Southern Cal 56, San Jose St. 28

Friday’s Games

Stanford 37, Hawaii 24

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 24, Utah St. 14

Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35

Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7

Washington 56, Boise St. 19

UNLV 44, Bryant 14

Southern Cal 66, Nevada 14

Washington St. 50, Colorado St. 24

Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10

Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33

San Diego St. 36, Idaho St. 28

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. 42, San Jose St. 17

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 1 0 33 30 1 1 50 81 CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 1 74 33 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 63 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 48 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 56 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 46 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 66 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 70

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 17

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 49, Edinboro 7

Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10

New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17

Holy Cross 42, Merrimack 20

CCSU 44, American International 0

Lafayette 19, Sacred Heart 14

Fordham 46, Wagner 16

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 1 0 56 10 3 0 178 52 Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 56 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 37 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 24 UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 23 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 44 24 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 99 29 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 46 Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 34 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 48 California 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 35 Stanford 0 1 10 56 1 1 47 80

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 56, San Jose St. 28

Thursday’s Games

Utah 24, Florida 11

Arizona St. 24, S. Utah 21

Friday’s Games

Stanford 37, Hawaii 24

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 45, TCU 42

Oregon 81, Portland St. 7

Washington 56, Boise St. 19

California 58, North Texas 21

Southern Cal 66, Nevada 14

Washington St. 50, Colorado St. 24

Arizona 38, N. Arizona 3

UCLA 27, Coastal Carolina 13

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. 42, San Jose St. 17

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 17 Fordham 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 87 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 51 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 26 56 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 50 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 107

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) 34, Fordham 13

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 38, Lehigh 10

Georgetown 49, Marist 7

Holy Cross 42, Merrimack 20

Syracuse 65, Colgate 0

Fordham 46, Wagner 16

Lafayette 19, Sacred Heart 14

James Madison 38, Bucknell 3

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 61 Butler 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 48 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 65 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 83 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 50 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 45 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 82 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 55 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 76

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 37, W. Virginia St. 35

Youngstown St. 52, Valparaiso 10

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 49, Marist 7

Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0

VMI 12, Davidson 7

St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Black Hills St. 26

Montana 35, Butler 20

North Dakota 55, Drake 7

Stetson 34, St. Thomas (FL) 33

Cal Poly 27, San Diego 10

Murray St. 41, Presbyterian 10

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 10 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 31 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 29 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 26 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 77 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 60 31 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 52

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 19 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 24 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 110 27 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 31 Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 80 41 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 96 55 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 58

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28

Thursday’s Games

Missouri 35, South Dakota 10

Utah 24, Florida 11

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14

Tennessee 49, Virginia 13

Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13

Mississippi 73, Mercer 7

Auburn 59, Umass 14

Mississippi St. 48, SE Louisiana 7

Georgia 48, UT Martin 7

Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13

Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10

North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17

Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. 45, LSU 24

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Carolina 1 0 30 7 1 1 43 63 Mercer 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 102 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 61 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 49 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 57 Samford 0 1 7 30 1 1 76 44 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 28 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 90 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 68

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 17, North Alabama 7

Thursday’s Games

Samford 69, Shorter 14

Furman 45, Tennessee Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13

VMI 12, Davidson 7

Mississippi 73, Mercer 7

Jacksonville St. 49, ETSU 3

Pittsburgh 45, Wofford 7

Georgia Southern 34, The Citadel 0

North Alabama 41, Chattanooga 27

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 52 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 35 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 66 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 101 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 79 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 89 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 83 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 82

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. 38, Nicholls 24

Idaho 42, Lamar 17

UC Davis 48, Texas A&M Commerce 10

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 48, SE Louisiana 7

Houston Christian 66, Arkansas Baptist 0

Tarleton St. 52, McNeese St. 34

Louisiana-Lafayette 38, Northwestern St. 13

UTEP 28, Incarnate Word 14

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 1 0 14 10 1 1 31 31 Florida A&M 1 0 28 10 1 1 52 48 Jackson St. 1 1 37 42 2 1 74 49 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 60 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 62 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 37 34 1 1 53 79 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 78 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 66 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 107 Southern U. 0 2 24 41 0 2 24 41 Texas Southern 0 1 34 37 0 2 37 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 37, SC State 7

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa 42, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 35, Grambling St. 31

Central St. (Ohio) 24, MVSU 21

Alabama St. 14, Southern U. 10

Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13

Southern Miss. 40, Alcorn St. 14

Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14

Prairie View 37, Texas Southern 34

Sunday’s Games

Florida A&M 28, Jackson St. 10

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Old Dominion 1 0 38 31 1 1 55 67 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 35 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 49 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 38 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 30 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 64 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 43

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 27 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 1 1 69 51 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 54 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 80 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 51 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 72 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 110

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. 42, Rhode Island 35

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0

Appalachian St. 45, Gardner-Webb 24

Marshall 21, Albany (NY) 17

Georgia Southern 34, The Citadel 0

James Madison 38, Bucknell 3

Southern Miss. 40, Alcorn St. 14

Troy 48, Stephen F. Austin 30

Louisiana-Monroe 17, Army 13

Texas State 42, Baylor 31

Virginia Tech 36, Old Dominion 17

Tulane 37, South Alabama 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 38, Northwestern St. 13

UCLA 27, Coastal Carolina 13

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 2 0 104 65 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 27 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 29 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 58 North Alabama 0 1 31 52 1 2 79 96 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 79 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 94 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 65 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 17, North Alabama 7

Thursday’s Games

Abilene Christian 31, N. Colorado 11

Arizona St. 24, S. Utah 21

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 66, E. Kentucky 13

North Alabama 41, Chattanooga 27

Oklahoma St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 13

S. Illinois 49, Austin Peay 23

Troy 48, Stephen F. Austin 30

Montana St. 63, Utah Tech 20

Tarleton St. 52, McNeese St. 34

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 3 0 143 30 Army 1 1 70 17 Umass 1 2 83 130 Uconn 0 2 28 59

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

Umass 41, New Mexico St. 30

Thursday’s Games

NC State 24, Uconn 14

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 56, Tennessee St. 3

Auburn 59, Umass 14

Louisiana-Monroe 17, Army 13

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 1 58 34

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 38, Tusculum 7

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.