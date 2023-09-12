FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|17
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|41
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|37
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|42
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|78
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|42
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|57
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|54
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|50
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|55
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|30
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|61
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|104
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
Thursday’s Games
Tulsa 42, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
UAB 35, NC A&T 6
Saturday’s Games
SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14
Michigan 30, East Carolina 3
Temple 24, Akron 21
W. Kentucky 41, South Florida 24
Texas 37, Rice 10
California 58, North Texas 21
FAU 42, Monmouth (NJ) 20
Charlotte 24, SC State 3
Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14
Houston 17, UTSA 14
Tulane 37, South Alabama 17
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|2
|0
|70
|14
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|2
|0
|95
|34
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|111
|37
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|36
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|51
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|113
|7
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|37
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|55
|Clemson
|0
|1
|7
|28
|1
|1
|73
|45
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|1
|1
|82
|52
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|59
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|34
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|41
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|85
___
Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest 37, Elon 17
NC State 24, Uconn 14
Friday’s Games
Miami 38, Miami (Ohio) 3
Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34
Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24
Tennessee 49, Virginia 13
Pittsburgh 45, Wofford 7
Syracuse 65, Colgate 0
North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17
Virginia Tech 36, Old Dominion 17
Sunday’s Games
Florida St. 45, LSU 24
Monday’s Games
Duke 28, Clemson 7
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|16
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|34
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|40
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|11
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|28
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|34
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|22
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|57
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|29
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|51
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|55
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|62
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|63
|73
___
Thursday’s Games
UCF 56, Kent St. 6
Friday’s Games
Kansas 48, Missouri St. 17
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 45, TCU 42
Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0
Iowa St. 30, N. Iowa 9
Cincinnati 66, E. Kentucky 13
Texas 37, Rice 10
Oklahoma St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 13
Texas State 42, Baylor 31
Kansas St. 45, SE Missouri 0
Houston 17, UTSA 14
Penn St. 38, West Virginia 15
Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33
BYU 14, Sam Houston St. 0
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|23
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|33
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|30
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|27
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|69
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|40
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|65
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|69
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|56
|114
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|75
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|73
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|112
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento St. 38, Nicholls 24
Weber St. 35, Cent. Washington 10
Idaho 42, Lamar 17
UC Davis 48, Texas A&M Commerce 10
Abilene Christian 31, N. Colorado 11
Saturday’s Games
Montana 35, Butler 20
Oregon 81, Portland St. 7
N. Dakota St. 35, E. Washington 10
Cal Poly 27, San Diego 10
Montana St. 63, Utah Tech 20
Arizona 38, N. Arizona 3
San Diego St. 36, Idaho St. 28
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|1
|45
|52
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|54
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|76
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|38
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|72
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|1
|1
|84
|54
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|63
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|70
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|79
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|101
___
Thursday’s Games
Charleston Southern 13, North Greenville 10
E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 0
Furman 45, Tennessee Tech 10
Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Wis.-Stevens Pt 9
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7
Notre Dame 56, Tennessee St. 3
Appalachian St. 45, Gardner-Webb 24
UNLV 44, Bryant 14
Georgia 48, UT Martin 7
Kansas St. 45, SE Missouri 0
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|2
|0
|58
|10
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|24
|7
|2
|0
|60
|14
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|26
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|10
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|21
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|22
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|1
|44
|30
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|2
|0
|38
|16
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|27
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|62
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|1
|45
|31
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|56
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|48
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|0
|2
|24
|49
___
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10
Friday’s Games
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 30, East Carolina 3
Iowa 24, Utah St. 14
Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35
Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17
Ohio St. 23, Indiana 3
Maryland 38, Towson 6
Illinois 30, Toledo 28
Penn St. 38, West Virginia 15
Sunday’s Games
Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|0
|57
|30
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|1
|44
|76
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|42
|23
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|35
|14
|1
|1
|70
|56
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|29
|Campbell
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|1
|80
|41
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|62
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|62
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|65
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|71
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|58
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|65
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|62
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|27
|72
|0
|2
|27
|72
|Towson
|0
|1
|23
|42
|0
|2
|29
|80
___
Saturday’s Games
Albany (NY) 34, Fordham 13
Thursday’s Games
Delaware 37, Stony Brook 13
William & Mary 34, Campbell 24
Georgia St. 42, Rhode Island 35
Wake Forest 37, Elon 17
UAB 35, NC A&T 6
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 38, Lehigh 10
New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17
Hampton 35, Grambling St. 31
Maryland 38, Towson 6
Marshall 21, Albany (NY) 17
Morgan St. 17, Richmond 10
FAU 42, Monmouth (NJ) 20
FIU 14, Maine 12
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|1
|0
|33
|17
|2
|0
|67
|41
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|1
|82
|47
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|2
|1
|87
|76
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|46
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|2
|1
|77
|73
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|1
|2
|105
|95
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|2
|49
|69
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|79
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 17, UTEP 14
Umass 41, New Mexico St. 30
Louisiana Tech 22, FIU 17
Saturday’s Games
SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14
Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24
Jacksonville St. 49, ETSU 3
W. Kentucky 41, South Florida 24
FIU 14, Maine 12
Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7
New Mexico St. 58, W. Illinois 21
UTEP 28, Incarnate Word 14
BYU 14, Sam Houston St. 0
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|57
|40
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|45
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|49
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|66
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|54
|78
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|84
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|73
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|48
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|38
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|99
|33
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|65
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|89
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego St. 20, Ohio 13
Thursday’s Games
W. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 17
UCF 56, Kent St. 6
Friday’s Games
E. Michigan 33, Howard 23
Miami 38, Miami (Ohio) 3
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Saturday’s Games
Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10
Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24
Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14
N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24
Temple 24, Akron 21
Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17
Illinois 30, Toledo 28
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|37
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|52
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|34
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|56
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|79
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|109
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 37, SC State 7
Friday’s Games
E. Michigan 33, Howard 23
Saturday’s Games
Bowie St. 22, Delaware St. 11
Virginia St. 33, Norfolk St. 24
NC Central 47, Winston-Salem 21
Charlotte 24, SC State 3
Morgan St. 17, Richmond 10
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|2
|0
|75
|18
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|17
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|29
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|23
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|63
|34
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|66
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|35
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|45
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|68
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|48
|86
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|64
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|2
|39
|92
___
Thursday’s Games
E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 0
Youngstown St. 52, Valparaiso 10
S. Dakota St. 45, W. Oregon 7
Missouri 35, South Dakota 10
Friday’s Games
Kansas 48, Missouri St. 17
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0
Iowa St. 30, N. Iowa 9
N. Dakota St. 35, E. Washington 10
North Dakota 55, Drake 7
Murray St. 41, Presbyterian 10
S. Illinois 49, Austin Peay 23
New Mexico St. 58, W. Illinois 21
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|10
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|66
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|50
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|76
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|62
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|49
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|92
|52
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|92
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|104
|101
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|74
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|50
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|99
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego St. 20, Ohio 13
Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28
Southern Cal 56, San Jose St. 28
Friday’s Games
Stanford 37, Hawaii 24
Saturday’s Games
Iowa 24, Utah St. 14
Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35
Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7
Washington 56, Boise St. 19
UNLV 44, Bryant 14
Southern Cal 66, Nevada 14
Washington St. 50, Colorado St. 24
Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10
Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33
San Diego St. 36, Idaho St. 28
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. 42, San Jose St. 17
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|33
|30
|1
|1
|50
|81
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|1
|74
|33
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|63
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|48
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|56
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|46
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|66
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|70
___
Thursday’s Games
W. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 17
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 49, Edinboro 7
Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10
New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17
Holy Cross 42, Merrimack 20
CCSU 44, American International 0
Lafayette 19, Sacred Heart 14
Fordham 46, Wagner 16
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|56
|10
|3
|0
|178
|52
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|56
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|37
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|24
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|23
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|29
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|46
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|34
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|48
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|35
|Stanford
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|1
|47
|80
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern Cal 56, San Jose St. 28
Thursday’s Games
Utah 24, Florida 11
Arizona St. 24, S. Utah 21
Friday’s Games
Stanford 37, Hawaii 24
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 45, TCU 42
Oregon 81, Portland St. 7
Washington 56, Boise St. 19
California 58, North Texas 21
Southern Cal 66, Nevada 14
Washington St. 50, Colorado St. 24
Arizona 38, N. Arizona 3
UCLA 27, Coastal Carolina 13
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. 42, San Jose St. 17
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|17
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|87
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|51
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|51
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|56
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|50
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|107
___
Saturday’s Games
Albany (NY) 34, Fordham 13
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 38, Lehigh 10
Georgetown 49, Marist 7
Holy Cross 42, Merrimack 20
Syracuse 65, Colgate 0
Fordham 46, Wagner 16
Lafayette 19, Sacred Heart 14
James Madison 38, Bucknell 3
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|61
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|48
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|65
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|83
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|50
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|45
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|82
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|49
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|55
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|76
___
Thursday’s Games
Morehead St. 37, W. Virginia St. 35
Youngstown St. 52, Valparaiso 10
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 49, Marist 7
Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0
VMI 12, Davidson 7
St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Black Hills St. 26
Montana 35, Butler 20
North Dakota 55, Drake 7
Stetson 34, St. Thomas (FL) 33
Cal Poly 27, San Diego 10
Murray St. 41, Presbyterian 10
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|10
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|31
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|29
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|26
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|77
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|60
|31
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|52
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|19
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|24
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|110
|27
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|31
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|80
|41
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|96
|55
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|58
___
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28
Thursday’s Games
Missouri 35, South Dakota 10
Utah 24, Florida 11
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14
Tennessee 49, Virginia 13
Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13
Mississippi 73, Mercer 7
Auburn 59, Umass 14
Mississippi St. 48, SE Louisiana 7
Georgia 48, UT Martin 7
Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13
Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10
North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17
Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7
Sunday’s Games
Florida St. 45, LSU 24
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|7
|1
|1
|43
|63
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|102
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|61
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|49
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|57
|Samford
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|1
|76
|44
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|28
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|90
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|68
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 17, North Alabama 7
Thursday’s Games
Samford 69, Shorter 14
Furman 45, Tennessee Tech 10
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13
VMI 12, Davidson 7
Mississippi 73, Mercer 7
Jacksonville St. 49, ETSU 3
Pittsburgh 45, Wofford 7
Georgia Southern 34, The Citadel 0
North Alabama 41, Chattanooga 27
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|52
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|35
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|66
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|101
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|79
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|89
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|83
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento St. 38, Nicholls 24
Idaho 42, Lamar 17
UC Davis 48, Texas A&M Commerce 10
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 48, SE Louisiana 7
Houston Christian 66, Arkansas Baptist 0
Tarleton St. 52, McNeese St. 34
Louisiana-Lafayette 38, Northwestern St. 13
UTEP 28, Incarnate Word 14
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|31
|31
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|10
|1
|1
|52
|48
|Jackson St.
|1
|1
|37
|42
|2
|1
|74
|49
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|60
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|62
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|1
|53
|79
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|78
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|66
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|107
|Southern U.
|0
|2
|24
|41
|0
|2
|24
|41
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|2
|37
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 37, SC State 7
Thursday’s Games
Tulsa 42, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
Saturday’s Games
Hampton 35, Grambling St. 31
Central St. (Ohio) 24, MVSU 21
Alabama St. 14, Southern U. 10
Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13
Southern Miss. 40, Alcorn St. 14
Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14
Prairie View 37, Texas Southern 34
Sunday’s Games
Florida A&M 28, Jackson St. 10
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|38
|31
|1
|1
|55
|67
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|35
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|49
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|38
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|30
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|64
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|43
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|27
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|1
|1
|69
|51
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|54
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|80
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|51
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|72
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|110
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. 42, Rhode Island 35
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0
Appalachian St. 45, Gardner-Webb 24
Marshall 21, Albany (NY) 17
Georgia Southern 34, The Citadel 0
James Madison 38, Bucknell 3
Southern Miss. 40, Alcorn St. 14
Troy 48, Stephen F. Austin 30
Louisiana-Monroe 17, Army 13
Texas State 42, Baylor 31
Virginia Tech 36, Old Dominion 17
Tulane 37, South Alabama 17
Louisiana-Lafayette 38, Northwestern St. 13
UCLA 27, Coastal Carolina 13
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|2
|0
|104
|65
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|27
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|29
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|58
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|52
|1
|2
|79
|96
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|79
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|94
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|65
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 17, North Alabama 7
Thursday’s Games
Abilene Christian 31, N. Colorado 11
Arizona St. 24, S. Utah 21
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 66, E. Kentucky 13
North Alabama 41, Chattanooga 27
Oklahoma St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 13
S. Illinois 49, Austin Peay 23
Troy 48, Stephen F. Austin 30
Montana St. 63, Utah Tech 20
Tarleton St. 52, McNeese St. 34
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|3
|0
|143
|30
|Army
|1
|1
|70
|17
|Umass
|1
|2
|83
|130
|Uconn
|0
|2
|28
|59
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
Umass 41, New Mexico St. 30
Thursday’s Games
NC State 24, Uconn 14
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 56, Tennessee St. 3
Auburn 59, Umass 14
Louisiana-Monroe 17, Army 13
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|1
|58
|34
___
Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 38, Tusculum 7
