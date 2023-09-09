FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 3 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 20 Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 14 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 14 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 17 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 7 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 6 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 30 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 42 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 58 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 37 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 41 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 17

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Navy, delayed

Marshall at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Washington, 5 p.m.

Ohio at FAU, 6 p.m.

SMU at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

UAB at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

North Texas at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Temple at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 28 7 1 0 28 7 Louisville 1 0 39 34 2 0 95 34 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 24 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 3 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 17 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 7 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 0 65 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 36 17 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 37 Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 55 Clemson 0 1 7 28 1 1 73 45 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 59 Georgia Tech 0 1 34 39 0 1 34 39 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 2 48 85

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 56, Murray St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20

Boston College 31, Holy Cross 28

Purdue at Virginia Tech, delayed

Notre Dame 45, NC State 24

James Madison 36, Virginia 35

SC State at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17

W. Michigan at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon

Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon

Florida St. at Boston College, Noon

VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Clemson, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 13 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 14 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 9 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 40 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 13 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 73 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 13 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 10 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 6 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 62 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 1 42 45 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 33 35 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 38

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Troy 13

Utah 20, Baylor 13

S. Utah at BYU, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

UCF at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Texas at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon

Oklahoma at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 10 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 17 Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 20 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 20 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 24 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 10 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 10 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 35 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 36 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 38 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 31 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 81

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Idaho at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.

North American University at Portland St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at California, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Ferris St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 1 0 77 9 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 38 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 44 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 45 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 42 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 56 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 38, E. Illinois 15

Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Elon at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 2 0 58 10 Rutgers 1 0 24 7 1 0 24 7 Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 6 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 3 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 7 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 22 Indiana 0 1 3 23 1 1 44 30

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 1 0 13 10 1 0 13 10 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 14 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 17 Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 62 Nebraska 0 1 10 13 0 2 24 49 Northwestern 0 1 7 24 0 1 7 24 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 39

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 41, Indiana St. 7

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 63, Delaware 7

Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7

Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

Purdue at Virginia Tech, delayed

UTEP at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Temple at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Indiana vs. Louisville at Indianapolis, Noon

Penn St. at Illinois, Noon

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon

Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA William & Mary 1 0 34 24 1 0 34 24 Delaware 1 0 37 13 1 1 44 76 Rhode Island 1 0 35 14 1 1 70 56 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 31 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 10 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 34 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 1 1 93 62 Campbell 0 1 24 34 0 1 24 34 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 37 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 14 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 42 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 35 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17 Stony Brook 0 2 27 72 0 2 27 72 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 38

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 35, Stony Brook 14

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 63, Delaware 7

Cent. Michigan 45, New Hampshire 42

Campbell at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

Maine at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 6 p.m.

Elon at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Campbell at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Elon, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Villanova at UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 1 0 17 14 2 0 66 17 Louisiana Tech 1 0 22 17 1 1 36 55 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 24 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 24 FIU 0 1 17 22 1 1 31 34 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 62 UTEP 0 1 14 17 1 1 42 31 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 56 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 14

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.

North Texas at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Air Force at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Liberty at Buffalo, Noon

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Cornell at Lehigh, Noon

Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 49 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 30 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 38 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 56 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 38

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 33 23 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 24 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 17 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 73 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 89 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 30

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 45, Ball St. 3

Cent. Michigan 45, New Hampshire 42

Bowling Green 38, E. Illinois 15

S. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ohio at FAU, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Liberty at Buffalo, Noon

CCSU at Kent St., Noon

Iowa St. at Ohio, Noon

Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 21 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 79 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 33 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 33 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 61

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 57, Delaware St. 0

SC State at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 6 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Morehouse at Howard, 7 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Norfolk St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 10 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 7 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 7 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 23 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 66 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 35 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 45 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 68 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 48 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 30 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 58

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 56, Murray St. 0

Friday’s Games

Indiana 41, Indiana St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7

South Dakota 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

Maine at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

North Dakota at Boise St., Noon

Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 7 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 35 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 56 41 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 14 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 33 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 56 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 50 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 2 52 72 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 66 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 52 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 45 98 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 24

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

UCF at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Idaho at Nevada, 7 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Air Force at Houston, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Utah St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

North Dakota at Boise St., Noon

San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stonehill 1 0 33 30 1 1 50 81 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7 CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 1 74 33 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 27 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 42 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 19 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 35 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 46

___

Saturday’s Games

Stonehill 33, CCSU 30

Sacred Heart at Georgetown, delayed

Wagner at Navy, delayed

Merrimack vs. Lehigh at Allston, Mass., delayed

Duquesne at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

CCSU at Kent St., Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Baylor, Noon

Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 3 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21 California 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 21 Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 56 Oregon 0 0 0 0 1 0 81 7 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 17 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 2 0 122 42 Stanford 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 24 UCLA 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 13 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 44 24 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 19 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 50 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

Utah 20, Baylor 13

Tulsa at Washington, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Auburn at California, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Weber St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

San Diego St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Idaho at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

NC Central at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 7 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 14 Fordham 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 50 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 38 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 65 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 38

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 31, Holy Cross 28

Sacred Heart at Georgetown, delayed

VMI at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Lehigh at Allston, Mass., delayed

Lafayette at Duke, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Cornell at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Stonehill at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Columbia at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 37 35 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 33 Butler 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 48 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 65 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 50 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 45 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 49 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 27 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 52

___

Friday’s Games

Barton 33, Davidson 31

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 62, Central St. (Ohio) 24

Presbyterian 48, Va. Lynchburg 17

Butler 41, Taylor 13

South Dakota 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

Colorado Mesa at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

Webber International at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Northwestern (IA) at Drake, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Davidson at Marist, 1 p.m.

Taylor at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Montana St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Drake at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Princeton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 10 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 14 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 10 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 13 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 77 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 24 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 31

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 7 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 13 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 14 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 73 7 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 10 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 45

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20

Georgia 45, Ball St. 3

E. Kentucky at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Texas at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Furman at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Kansas St. at Missouri, Noon

LSU at Mississippi St., Noon

South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 14 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 7 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 80 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 41 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 49 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 56 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 45

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at W. Carolina, delayed

Campbell at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Carson-Newman at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Wofford at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Furman at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

VMI at NC State, 2 p.m.

Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 6 p.m.

ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Samford at Auburn, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 28 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 42 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 52 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 38 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 38 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 48

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Lamar at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 1 0 14 10 1 0 14 10 Florida A&M 1 0 28 10 1 0 28 10 Jackson St. 0 1 10 28 1 1 47 35 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 47 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 56 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 37 34 1 0 37 34 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 40 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 42 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 35 Southern U. 0 1 10 14 0 1 10 14 Texas Southern 0 1 34 37 0 1 34 37

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida Memorial University at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Miles at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

West Florida at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at SMU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Delta St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 24 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 35 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 38 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 17 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 27 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 36

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 13 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 13 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 14 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 31 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 72 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 73 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 37

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Troy 13

James Madison 36, Virginia 35

Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.

UAB at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Uconn at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Noon

Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 11 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 34 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 44 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 49 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 27 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 66 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 48 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 63

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at BYU, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Texas College at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Montana at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Cent. Arkansas at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 3 0 143 30 Army 1 1 70 17 Umass 1 1 55 89 Uconn 0 1 14 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 57, Delaware St. 0

Notre Dame 45, NC State 24

Miami (Ohio) at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Army at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 0 38 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Furman at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

