FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|14
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|7
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|6
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
Thursday’s Games
Tulsa 42, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
UAB 35, NC A&T 6
Saturday’s Games
SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14
Michigan 30, East Carolina 3
Temple 24, Akron 21
South Florida at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
California at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at FAU, 6 p.m.
SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Memphis, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Houston, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Mississippi at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Washington, 5 p.m.
UAB at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
SMU at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Ohio at FAU, 6 p.m.
North Texas at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.
Temple at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|1
|0
|39
|34
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|3
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|17
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|27
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|0
|1
|34
|39
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|49
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest 37, Elon 17
NC State 24, Uconn 14
Friday’s Games
Miami 38, Miami (Ohio) 3
Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34
Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24
Tennessee 49, Virginia 13
Wofford at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
South Carolina vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida St. vs. LSU at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Murray St. at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 11 a.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College, Noon
Purdue at Virginia Tech, Noon
Notre Dame at NC State, Noon
James Madison at Virginia, Noon
SC State at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2:15 p.m.
Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.
Lafayette at Duke, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|9
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|17
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|73
|0
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|6
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|42
|45
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
UCF 56, Kent St. 6
Friday’s Games
Kansas 48, Missouri St. 17
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 45, TCU 42
Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0
Iowa St. 30, N. Iowa 9
E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Texas State at Baylor, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
UTSA at Houston, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Illinois at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Utah at Baylor, Noon
Troy at Kansas St., Noon
S. Utah at BYU, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
UCF at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Texas at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|17
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|20
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|24
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|10
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|31
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento St. 38, Nicholls 24
Weber St. 35, Cent. Washington 10
Abilene Christian 31, N. Colorado 11
Idaho 42, Lamar 17
UC Davis 48, Texas A&M Commerce 10
Saturday’s Games
Montana 35, Butler 20
Portland St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. vs. E. Washington at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
Utah Tech at Montana St., 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Cal Poly at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Idaho at Nevada, 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Montana at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|10
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|0
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|77
|9
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|42
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|45
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Charleston Southern 13, North Greenville 10
E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 0
Furman 45, Tennessee Tech 10
Lindenwood (Mo.) 77, Wis.-Stevens Pt 9
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7
Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Bryant at UNLV, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Georgia, 6 p.m.
SE Missouri at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
E. Illinois at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2:15 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Elon at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|3
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|1
|0
|13
|10
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|0
|1
|10
|13
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|39
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10
Friday’s Games
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 30, East Carolina 3
Iowa 24, Utah St. 14
Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35
Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Northwestern at Rutgers, Noon
Friday, Sept. 8
Indiana St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Purdue at Virginia Tech, Noon
Delaware at Penn St., Noon
Youngstown St. at Ohio St., Noon
Nebraska at Colorado, Noon
Richmond at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Temple at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|0
|37
|13
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|1
|0
|34
|24
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|13
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|17
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|10
|Campbell
|0
|1
|24
|34
|0
|1
|24
|34
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|37
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|35
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|42
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|1
|13
|37
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Albany (NY) 34, Fordham 13
Thursday’s Games
Delaware 37, Stony Brook 13
William & Mary 34, Campbell 24
Georgia St. 42, Rhode Island 35
Wake Forest 37, Elon 17
UAB 35, NC A&T 6
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 38, Lehigh 10
New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17
Hampton vs. Grambling St. at Harrison, N.J., 3 p.m.
Towson at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at FAU, 6 p.m.
Maine at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Delaware at Penn St., Noon
New Hampshire at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.
Campbell at The Citadel, 3 p.m.
Richmond at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Maine at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Wofford at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 6 p.m.
Elon at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Albany (NY) at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|0
|66
|17
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|1
|1
|36
|55
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|24
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|0
|1
|17
|22
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|41
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|0
|1
|14
|17
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 17, UTEP 14
Umass 41, New Mexico St. 30
Louisiana Tech 22, FIU 17
Saturday’s Games
SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14
Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24
Jacksonville St. 49, ETSU 3
South Florida at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Maine at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
UTEP at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.
North Texas at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. vs. Air Force at Houston, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|30
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|34
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|56
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|23
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|24
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|17
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|44
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego St. 20, Ohio 13
Thursday’s Games
W. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 17
UCF 56, Kent St. 6
Friday’s Games
E. Michigan 33, Howard 23
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 7
Miami 38, Miami (Ohio) 3
Saturday’s Games
Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10
Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24
N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24
Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14
Temple 24, Akron 21
Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ball St. at Georgia, Noon
New Hampshire at Cent. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Ohio at FAU, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Akron, 6 p.m.
Fordham at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|22
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|33
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|33
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|37
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 37, SC State 7
Friday’s Games
E. Michigan 33, Howard 23
Saturday’s Games
Bowie St. 22, Delaware St. 11
Virginia St. 33, Norfolk St. 24
Winston-Salem at NC Central, 4 p.m.
SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Delaware St. at Army, Noon
SC State at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Akron, 6 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Morehouse at Howard, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|7
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|10
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|48
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|30
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|35
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 0
Youngstown St. 52, Valparaiso 10
S. Dakota St. 45, W. Oregon 7
Missouri 35, South Dakota 10
Friday’s Games
Kansas 48, Missouri St. 17
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0
Iowa St. 30, N. Iowa 9
N. Dakota St. vs. E. Washington at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Murray St. at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Indiana St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Youngstown St. at Ohio St., Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Maine at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|7
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|35
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|13
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|72
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|56
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|24
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego St. 20, Ohio 13
Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28
Southern Cal 56, San Jose St. 28
Friday’s Games
Stanford 37, Hawaii 24
Saturday’s Games
Iowa 24, Utah St. 14
Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35
Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7
Boise St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Bryant at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Nevada at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
UNLV at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
UCF at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Idaho at Nevada, 7 p.m.
UCLA at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. vs. Air Force at Houston, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Albany (NY) at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|7
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|27
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|42
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|35
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|51
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
W. Michigan 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 17
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 49, Edinboro 7
Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10
New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17
Holy Cross 42, Merrimack 20
American International at CCSU, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Wagner at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Stonehill at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Wagner at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Duquesne at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|42
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|28
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|24
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|11
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern Cal 56, San Jose St. 28
Thursday’s Games
Utah 24, Florida 11
Arizona St. 24, S. Utah 21
Friday’s Games
Stanford 37, Hawaii 24
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 45, TCU 42
Portland St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Boise St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
California at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Nevada at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Utah at Baylor, Noon
Nebraska at Colorado, Noon
Tulsa at Washington, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
UC Davis at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Auburn at California, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|7
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|20
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|34
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|38
___
Saturday’s Games
Albany (NY) 34, Fordham 13
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 38, Lehigh 10
Georgetown 49, Marist 7
Holy Cross 42, Merrimack 20
Colgate at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Holy Cross at Boston College, Noon
Sacred Heart at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Fordham at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
VMI at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Duke, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|35
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|26
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|35
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|12
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|49
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|52
___
Thursday’s Games
Morehead St. 37, W. Virginia St. 35
Youngstown St. 52, Valparaiso 10
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 49, Marist 7
Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0
VMI 12, Davidson 7
St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Black Hills St. 26
Montana 35, Butler 20
Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
St. Thomas (FL) at Stetson, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Central St. (Ohio) at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Taylor at Butler, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Colorado Mesa at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Webber International at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Northwestern (IA) at Drake, 7 p.m.
Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|14
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|10
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|13
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|28
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|24
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|13
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|73
|7
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28
Thursday’s Games
Missouri 35, South Dakota 10
Utah 24, Florida 11
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14
Tennessee 49, Virginia 13
Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13
Mississippi 73, Mercer 7
Umass at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
South Carolina vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida St. vs. LSU at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 11 a.m.
Ball St. at Georgia, Noon
E. Kentucky at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Mississippi at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Texas at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Furman at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at California, 10:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|10
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|14
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|7
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|80
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|56
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 17, North Alabama 7
Thursday’s Games
Samford 69, Shorter 14
Furman 45, Tennessee Tech 10
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13
VMI 12, Davidson 7
Mississippi 73, Mercer 7
Jacksonville St. 49, ETSU 3
Wofford at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Campbell at The Citadel, 3 p.m.
Carson-Newman at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
VMI at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Wofford at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Furman at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|42
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|38
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|48
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento St. 38, Nicholls 24
Idaho 42, Lamar 17
UC Davis 48, Texas A&M Commerce 10
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Houston Christian at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|7
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|42
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 37, SC State 7
Thursday’s Games
Tulsa 42, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
Saturday’s Games
Hampton vs. Grambling St. at Harrison, N.J., 3 p.m.
MVSU vs. Central St. (Ohio) at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida A&M vs. Jackson St. at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Texas Southern at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Savannah St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|35
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|73
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. 42, Rhode Island 35
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0
Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Marshall, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Troy, 7 p.m.
Army at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Baylor, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
James Madison at Virginia, Noon
Troy at Kansas St., Noon
Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m.
UAB at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Uconn at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Memphis at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|11
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|17
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 17, North Alabama 7
Thursday’s Games
Abilene Christian 31, N. Colorado 11
Arizona St. 24, S. Utah 21
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Troy, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
S. Utah at BYU, 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Texas College at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Montana at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|42
|3
|Umass
|1
|0
|41
|30
|Army
|0
|0
|Uconn
|0
|1
|14
|24
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
Umass 41, New Mexico St. 30
Thursday’s Games
NC State 24, Uconn 14
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Army at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Notre Dame at NC State, Noon
Delaware St. at Army, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|38
|7
___
Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 38, Tusculum 7
Saturday, Sept. 9
Kennesaw St. at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.