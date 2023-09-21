Farrell back from suspension at 10 and Smith at fullback for England Rugby World Cup match

LILLE, France (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell will make his return from suspension in a much-changed team for the…

LILLE, France (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell will make his return from suspension in a much-changed team for the Rugby World Cup match against Chile on Saturday.

Farrell had to serve a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle in a warmup match against Wales on Aug. 12, with the suspension taking in World Cup pool games against Argentina and Japan.

England won both of them to virtually secure a place in the quarterfinals and Farrell is back — at flyhalf — in a team containing 12 changes from the 34-12 victory over the Japanese on Sunday.

Utility back Marcus Smith starts at fullback, while center Ollie Lawrence and wingers Henry Arundell and Max Malins also come in for their first appearances of the tournament.

Prop Bevan Rodd and lock David Ribbans will get World Cup debuts, and hooker Theo Dan, lock George Martin and scrumhalf Danny Care start for the first time in this campaign.

“One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is that the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see,” England coach Steve Borthwick said. “It is for that reason that we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday.”

England: Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Owen Farrell (captain), Danny Care; Billy Vunipola, Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam, George Martin, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd. Reserves: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant.

