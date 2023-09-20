Ex-Auburn University swimmer indicted on rape charge

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A former Auburn swimmer has been charged with rape. A Lee County grand jury has indicted…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A former Auburn swimmer has been charged with rape.

A Lee County grand jury has indicted Christopher “Reid” Mikuta, 21, on a first-degree rape charge, according to court documents published online Wednesday. Auburn police received a delayed report of a sexual assault on Dec. 9, 2022. The accuser, who was not identified, reported that an acquaintance raped her on Oct. 9, 2022, a police statement said.

The indictment accuses Mikuta of having sex with someone “who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.”

An attorney listed as representing Mikuta did not immediately respond to phone and email messages from The Associated Press. Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said her department does not comment on pending cases.

Mikuta turned himself in on Tuesday and is being held at the Lee County Jail pending a bond hearing.

An Auburn spokeswoman said Mikuta is no longer a student and the university would have no further comment. Mikuta was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference performer each of the past two seasons.

Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes has recused himself from the case because his law clerk is married to the Title IX investigator who investigated the allegations for the university.

