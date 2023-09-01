Europa League and Europa Conference League Draw List

MONACO (AP) — Europa League Group A: West Ham (England), Olympiakos (Greece), Freiburg (Germany), TSC (Serbia) Group B: Ajax (Netherlands),…

MONACO (AP) — Europa League

Group A: West Ham (England), Olympiakos (Greece), Freiburg (Germany), TSC (Serbia)

Group B: Ajax (Netherlands), Marseille (France), Brighton (England), AEK Athens (Greece)

Group C: Rangers (Scotland), Real Betis (Spain), Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), Aris Limassol (Cyprus)

Group D: Atalanta (Italy), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), Sturm Graz (Austria), Rakow Czestochowa (Poland)

Group E: Liverpool (England), LASK (Austria), Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium), Toulouse (France)

Group F: Villarreal (Spain), Rennes (France), Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Panathinaikos (Greece)

Group G: Roma (Italy), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), Sheriff (Moldova), Servette (Switzerland)

Group H: Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Qarabag (Azerbaijan), Molde (Norway), Hacken (Sweden)

