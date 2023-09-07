England springs Rugby World Cup selection surprises with Mitchell and May; Ford starts at 10

LE TOUQUET, France (AP) — Coach Steve Borthwick sprang two selection surprises by putting scrumhalf Alex Mitchell and wing Jonny…

LE TOUQUET, France (AP) — Coach Steve Borthwick sprang two selection surprises by putting scrumhalf Alex Mitchell and wing Jonny May straight into England’s starting team for its Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina after neither of them were in his original tournament squad.

Mitchell was at No. 9 in the team announced on Thursday ahead of veterans Ben Youngs and Danny Care. Mitchell was only a late callup for the World Cup following an injury to Jack van Poortvliet. Likewise, May was drafted in when Anthony Watson was injured and ruled out of the tournament.

England will be captained on Saturday in Marseille by flanker Courtney Lawes with regular skipper Owen Farrell suspended for four games for a high tackle and a red card in a warmup against Wales. England is also without No. 8 Billy Vunipola — also because of a red card — and Ben Earl steps in at the back of the scrum.

Flanker Tom Curry returned to the starting lineup for his first game since May because of an ankle injury.

Without Farrell, Borthwick picked George Ford at No. 10 and Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant in the centers. The 36-year-old Dan Cole was also given a start at tighhead prop.

England has had a difficult buildup to the Rugby World Cup with its struggle for form and then the suspensions to key players Farrell and Vunipola.

The 2019 finalist lost to underdog Fiji at Twickenham to head into this World Cup with three losses in its last four games.

England: Freddie Steward, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes (captain), Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Dan Cole, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.

