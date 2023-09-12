England flanker Tom Curry gets 2-match ban for dangerous tackle at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — England flanker Tom Curry was handed a two-game ban at the Rugby World Cup on Tuesday following…

PARIS (AP) — England flanker Tom Curry was handed a two-game ban at the Rugby World Cup on Tuesday following his sending off for a dangerous tackle in the team’s opening pool game against Argentina.

Curry was too upright when tackling Juan Cruz Mallia as the Argentina fullback was coming down from a leaping catch. They collided heads and referee Mathieu Raynal initially yellow-carded Curry before it was upgraded to red after a bunker review.

At a disciplinary committee hearing, the panel said the offense carried a sanction of six matches which was reduced to three because of mitigating factors. Curry only has to serve a ban for the first two matches — against Japan on Sept. 17 and Chile on Sept. 23 — provided he completes a coaching intervention program.

That means he would be free to play against Samoa on Oct. 7, England’s final game in Pool D.

England is already without two key players — captain Owen Farrell and No. 8 Billy Vunipola — against Japan because of suspensions.

