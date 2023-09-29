Dodgers visit the Giants to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-81, fourth in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-81, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Lance Lynn (12-11, 5.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Giants: Keaton Winn (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

San Francisco has a 44-34 record at home and a 78-81 record overall. The Giants have a 48-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 98-61 record overall and a 45-33 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .261 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 10-for-37 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs while hitting .308 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 15-for-37 with three doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (cervical strain), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.