Dodgers face the Rockies leading series 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-101, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-101, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ryan Yarbrough (7-6, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-8, 7.01 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies leading the series 2-1.

Colorado has a 57-101 record overall and a 35-42 record in home games. The Rockies have a 41-23 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 98-60 record overall and a 45-32 record in road games. The Dodgers have a 75-26 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are ahead 10-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has a .265 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 104 RBI for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-38 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .238 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.