Diamondbacks visit the Cubs to open 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (76-64, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Thursday, 7:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (76-64, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0); Cubs: Javier Assad (3-2, 2.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -188, Diamondbacks +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a four-game series.

Chicago is 40-31 at home and 76-64 overall. The Cubs have hit 170 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Arizona is 72-68 overall and 34-33 in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 28-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 86 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 26 doubles, nine triples and 24 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11-for-36 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (wrist), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.