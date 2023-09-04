Diamondbacks open 3-game series at home against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (50-86, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday, 4:10…

Colorado Rockies (50-86, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (3-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -253, Rockies +208; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies on Monday to start a three-game series.

Arizona is 36-34 at home and 70-67 overall. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

Colorado has gone 21-48 in road games and 50-86 overall. The Rockies have gone 22-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads Arizona with 30 home runs while slugging .529. Corbin Carroll is 13-for-36 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .258 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-37 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .239 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (undisclosed), Christian Walker: day-to-day (elbow), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Gomber: day-to-day (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.