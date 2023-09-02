Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Diamondbacks minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera suspended 80 games for positive drug test

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 3:31 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games Saturday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

The 21-year-old right-hander, who is in his third season in the Diamondbacks organization, was 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Class A Visalia and Hillsboro.

Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

