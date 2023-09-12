Diamondbacks face the Mets with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-69, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (65-78, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-69, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (65-78, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (7-7, 5.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Butto (0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -111, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 65-78 overall and 35-34 at home. Mets hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Arizona is 76-69 overall and 38-34 in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 59-33 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Mets are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .268 batting average, and has 22 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 36 walks and 50 RBI. Brandon Nimmo is 13-for-43 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 91 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Tommy Pham is 13-for-43 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.