Dallas faces Indiana following Sabally’s 40-point game

Indiana Fever (11-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-16, 10-9 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Indiana Fever (11-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-16, 10-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Indiana Fever after Satou Sabally scored 40 points in the Dallas Wings’ 110-100 victory over the Indiana Fever.

The Wings are 10-7 on their home court. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sabally averaging 5.9.

The Fever have gone 6-12 away from home. Indiana is sixth in the WNBA scoring 81.3 points per game while shooting 44.4%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings won the last matchup 110-100 on Sept. 1. Sabally scored 40 points to help lead the Wings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 19.1 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 21.8 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 90.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.7 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.