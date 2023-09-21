Cubs square off against the Pirates in series rubber match

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-73, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Thursday, 7:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-73, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (6-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -169, Pirates +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 79-73 record overall and a 42-35 record at home. Cubs hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 71-81 overall and 33-41 on the road. The Pirates have a 53-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs are up 10-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 27 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples and 22 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 15-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .279 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

