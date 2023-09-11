Cubs place closer Alzolay on the 15-day IL and promote top prospect Crow-Armstrong from minors

DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed closer Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list Monday and promoted top prospect…

DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed closer Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list Monday and promoted top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs also activated reliever Michael Fulmer from the IL before the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. Outfielder Alexander Canario was optioned to Iowa, and left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment.

The 28-year-old Alzolay has a forearm strain. The right-hander pitched a scoreless inning on Friday and Saturday against Arizona.

The loss of Alzolay is a big blow for Chicago, which is fighting for playoff positioning in the NL standings. Alzolay has been the team’s most dependable reliever, going 2-5 with a 2.71 ERA and 22 saves in 25 chances during a breakout season.

The 30-year-old Fulmer hasn’t appeared in a big league game since Aug. 24. He also was sidelined by a forearm strain.

The 21-year-old Crow-Armstrong was selected by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2020 amateur draft. The speedy outfielder was acquired by Chicago in the July 2021 trade that moved Javier Báez to New York.

Crow-Armstrong hit .283 with 20 homers, 37 steals and 82 RBIs in 107 games combined with Double-A Tennessee and Iowa this season. He also is regarded as one of baseball’s best defensive outfielders.

