Cubs face the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-72, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (12-9, 4.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 198 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (16-4, 3.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -175, Pirates +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago is 79-72 overall and 42-34 in home games. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .419.

Pittsburgh is 32-41 in road games and 70-81 overall. The Pirates are 36-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 10-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger leads Chicago with 26 home runs while slugging .537. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples and 22 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 13-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .261 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

