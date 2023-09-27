Cubs aim to end 6-game road slide, play the Braves

Chicago Cubs (82-75, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-56, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20…

Chicago Cubs (82-75, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-56, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (8-10, 5.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Braves: Darius Vines (1-0, 4.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -159, Cubs +135; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will look to break their six-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has gone 49-27 in home games and 101-56 overall. The Braves have a 76-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 82-75 overall and 37-39 on the road. The Cubs have a 57-19 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 30 doubles, four triples and 32 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-45 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .274 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cubs: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.