Cubs activate All-Star righty Marcus Stroman, plan to use him out of the bullpen during playoff push

PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated All-Star Marcus Stroman from the 15-day injured list on Friday, hoping he can…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated All-Star Marcus Stroman from the 15-day injured list on Friday, hoping he can help the bullpen as the team makes a playoff push during the final two weeks of the regular season.

The 32-year-old right-hander has been out for about six weeks with right hip inflammation. He has a 10-8 record and a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts this season, but manager David Ross said he’ll be in the bullpen for the time being.

“Marcus has a proven track record and getting him back was an important step,” Ross said. “He’s on a journey to try and build back up, but right now, he’ll help us out in the bullpen. Then we’ll read and react to see how everything goes these last couple weeks.”

The Cubs are in the midst of a six-team dogfight for the National League’s three wild-card spots. Chicago came into Friday holding the second spot, with a 2 1/2 game lead over the San Francisco Giants, who are clinging to the final postseason position.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.