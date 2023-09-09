Commanders’ owner Josh Harris says ‘the fans are the 12th man’ ahead of Sunday’s opening game

Maryland's own Josh Harris, the new owner of the Washington Commanders, is excited for the new season — but knows eyes are on him.

WTOP's George Wallace interviews Commanders' owner Josh Harris

“You’ve shifted the pressure on us, now we’ve got to deliver,” Harris told WTOP’s George Wallace on Friday.

The Washington Commanders face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, kicking off a new era of football with a whole slew of “news” — a new ownership group, a new starting quarterback and a new offensive coordinator.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am about Sunday. I obviously won’t be sleeping too much between now and then. [It’s] a big day for the franchise, big day for us. And we’ve got to make sure a lot of things go right for the fans,” Harris said.

And it’s all about the fans to Harris. The excitement of having an actual home-field advantage heading into the new NFL season is something that’s got them abuzz.

“No one could have anticipated the outpouring of support from Washington and from the DMV. The fans have been amazing. The city has been amazing,” Harris said. “We really appreciate the support. We need the 12th man.”

Earlier this week, Harris also answered a question some fans have been asking — will he return the team to its former name?

He told 7News, “The old name meant some of our fans felt disrespected by it. Sports is supposed to unify people. I didn’t want the distraction. So we came out and hopefully we ended that conversation and got the focus back on football, where it should be.”

