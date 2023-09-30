GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | Deals on food, drinks (if the shutdown happens) | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
Collingwood beats Brisbane to win record-equaling 16th Aussie rules football title

The Associated Press

September 30, 2023, 3:39 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Collingwood Magpies won a record-equaling 16th Aussie rules title with a thrilling four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the Australian Football League grand final on Saturday.

Bobby Hill kicked a career-best four goals in the Magpies’ 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) victory in front of 100,024 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jordan De Goey kicked the go-ahead goal with five minutes to play before Collingwood hung on in the desperate final stages after losing key defender Nathan Murphy to a concussion before halftime.

It was the Magpies’ first AFL premiership since 2010.

