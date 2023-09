China Open Results

Saturday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,633,875 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at…

Saturday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,633,875

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Magdalena Frech (9), Poland, def. Claire Liu, United States, walkover.

Mirra Andreeva (4), Russia, def. Anna Kalinskaya (15), Russia, 6-0, 3-1, ret.

Katie Boulter (2), Britain, def. Kamilla Rakhimova (12), Russia, 6-1, 6-1.

Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, def. Yanina Wickmayer (13), Belgium, 6-3, 7-5.

Yulia Putintseva (10), Kazakhstan, def. Elina Avanesyan (8), Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Peyton Stearns (1), United States, def. Laura Pigossi, Brazil, 6-1, 6-1.

Eva Lys, Germany, def. Cristina Bucsa (14), Spain, 6-2, 6-1.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Lucia Bronzetti (6), Italy, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-3, 7-5.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (3).

Yuan Yue, China, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (4), Mexico, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu (6), China, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-3.

