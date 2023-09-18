Cardinals start 4-game series against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (84-65, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-83, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (84-65, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-83, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (12-8, 3.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-11, 7.95 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -171, Cardinals +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday to begin a four-game series.

St. Louis has a 32-42 record in home games and a 66-83 record overall. The Cardinals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Milwaukee has an 84-65 record overall and a 39-35 record on the road. The Brewers have gone 53-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 26 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs while hitting .273 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 14-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .235 for the Brewers. Mark Canha is 14-for-37 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .220 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .279 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

