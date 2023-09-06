Cardinals bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

St. Louis Cardinals (60-78, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (90-47, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (60-78, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (90-47, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (16-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 245 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -291, Cardinals +237; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 90-47 record overall and a 44-23 record in home games. The Braves have a 68-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 60-78 record overall and a 29-38 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 37-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .332 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 32 doubles, three triples and 32 home runs. Michael Harris II is 15-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 26 home runs, 37 walks and 87 RBI while hitting .271 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 15-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .205 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.