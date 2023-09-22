Cardinals aim to end losing streak in game against the Padres

St. Louis Cardinals (67-86, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (75-78, fourth in the NL West) San…

St. Louis Cardinals (67-86, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (75-78, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-2, 5.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (1-3, 5.16 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -156, Cardinals +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a three-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 75-78 record overall and a 42-36 record at home. The Padres have hit 198 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 34-41 record in road games and a 67-86 record overall. The Cardinals have hit 204 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 29 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 101 RBI for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 18-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 79 RBI while hitting .271 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13-for-30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .270 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (abdominal), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (wrist), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.