Miguel Cabrera’s 511th home run lifts Tigers, who sweep Royals 8-0 and 7-3

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th home run as Detroit won the completion of a suspended game 8-0 and Spencer Torkelson hit a three-run homer in a seven-run seventh inning that led the Tigers over the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Thursday for a sweep both games.

Cabrera, who is retiring after the season, tied Mel Ott for 25th on the career home run list. The 40-year-old has 373 homers for Detroit, tying Norm Cash for second behind Al Kaline’s 399.

Cabrera did not play in the regularly scheduled game but intends to appear in the season’s final three games this weekend against Cleveland.

At 54-105, the Royals have their most losses since 2005.

Cole Ragans (5-2) led 3-0 after 6 1/3 innings in the second game before Parker Meadows hit an RBI single and Matt Vierling tied the score with a two-run single off Carlos Hernández.

“He said he didn’t feel right mechanically all day,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. ” That’s the kind of thing he has to be able to overcome.”

Andy Ibañez singled for a 4-3 lead and Torkelson became the first Detroit player with 30 homers since Cabrera had 38 and Justin Upton 31 in 2016.

“It feels great, especially because my teammates were so happy for me,” Torkelson said. “I wouldn’t have even gotten that chance if they hadn’t put together so many great at-bats in that inning.”

José Cisnero (3-4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh.

Play was suspended because of rain after four innings and an 80-minute wait on Wednesday night.

Miguel Díaz (1-0) pitched two innings for the win. Kansas City was held to four hits for the 25th time this season.

Detroit has pitched 14 shutouts.

Cabrera homered leading off the second against Jonathan Bowlan (0-1), a 26-year-old right-hander who allowed one run and three hits over two innings in his major league debut.

Cabrera’s homer, his fourth this season, would have hit the out-of-town scoreboard before this season’s renovations lowered the fence in right-centerfield.

“It’s meaningful, because he wants to win games,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Is it his last homer? I don’t know, but that was vintage Miggy. That’s how he hits.”

Cabrera singled in the fourth for his 3,170th hit, took second on Ibañez’s double, and scored on pinch-hitter Tyler Nevin’s three-run homer.

Detroit added two runs in the fifth on Cabrera’s bases-loaded walk and Ibañez’s RBI forceout.

Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Jackson Kowar.

Parker Meadows made a leaping catch at the center-field wall for the final out, denying Nelson Velazquez .

Most of the completion was played in light showers, but rain grew heavier during the fourth inning. Crew chief Marvin Hudson called for the tarp after a lengthy attempt to get the field playable to start the fifth.

Royals: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-17, 6.24) starts Friday’s series opener against the visiting New York Yankees, who go with LHP Carlos Rodón (3-7, 5.74).

Tigers: LHP Joey Wentz (3-12, 6.45) starts Friday night’s series opener against Cleveland and RHP Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.13).

