Brewers try to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers (76-61, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35…

Milwaukee Brewers (76-61, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 2.70 ERA, .83 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Pirates: Andre Jackson (1-1, 4.46 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -175, Pirates +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will look to stop their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 33-36 record at home and a 64-74 record overall. The Pirates have a 47-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has gone 36-33 on the road and 76-61 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs while hitting .264 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 14-for-41 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 22 home runs while slugging .392. Mark Canha is 14-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (achilles), Joshua Palacios: day-to-day (wrist), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.