Brewers RHP J.C. Mejía suspended 162 games for banned PED

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander J.C. Mejía was suspended 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The 27-year-old Mejía tested positive for Stanozolol, according to a release from the league. He’s the first player suspended under the major league drug agreement this season.

Mejía had been suspended 80 games in May 2022 after his first positive test for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

“The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game,” Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Mejía has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since Aug. 15. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list last week.

Mejía went 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in nine appearances this season. He struck out 13 batters and walked three in 11 1/3 innings.

Mejía, who is from the Dominican Republic, is in his third major league season. He has an 8.32 ERA in 28 games over his big league career.

Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league drug program this season.

